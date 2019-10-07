Cabot Oil & Gas: Expect A Rebound Sooner Rather Than Later

The company looks overpriced in terms of both EV/EBITDA and P/E, yet its profitability is unmatched compared to its closest peers.

Free cash flow remains fragile in the short-term, but the recent announcement to divest interest in the Meade Pipeline and the decision to purchase adjacent acreage remain positive for COG's financials.

While COG's natural gas output is still growing healthily, weak natural gas markets continue to weigh on the company’s revenues.

Investment thesis

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), one of the most profitable natural gas producers in the Marcellus shale play, has seen its financials weaken in 2019, as the oversupplied U.S. natural gas markets weighed on gas prices.

Yet, the stock price has recently stabilized after the disappointing 2Q2019 earning release, which confirmed that COG's revenue stream and free cash flows are on a declining path.

In spite of that, COG's profitability is unmatched in the Marcellus shale play, and its decision to acquire additional acreage on its eight-well pad will boost capital efficiency, increasing output growth and enabling the share price to recover from its recent collapse.

In its last quarterly earnings release, COG beat earnings expectations by $0.03 to $0.36 per share, whereas revenues slightly disappointed investors, with a $5.6m miss to $470.5m.

Concomitantly, the company improved its natural gas output, up 4.4% (q/q) to 213.8 Bcf, an increase of 24% on a comparable quarter basis. While the company has outperformed market expectations in recent years, worries concerning its ability to boost the production level are mounting, as COG cut its annual production growth guidance to 16-18% from 20% previously, somewhat explaining its deceiving stock performance.

Besides, average price realizations including hedges dipped robustly, down 32.2% (q/q) to $2.27 per Mcf, further increasing investors' disappointment. More importantly, natural gas prices averaged $2.32 in 3Q2019, indicating that the company might be under additional pressure ahead of the upcoming earnings release.

This is mostly due to the steady natural gas supply ramp-up and a lagging aggregate demand that enabled the complex to erase early year low storage levels. Indeed, by the end of the 2019 winter season, flammable stocks were at 1,107 Bcf, the lowest level in the last five years and representing a deficit of 20% compared to the five-year average.

In this context and although COG is one of the lowest cost natural gas producers in the shale industry, revenue growth is set to remain under pressure, as the flammable complex struggles, providing renewed headwinds for the share price.

Free cash flow remains fragile in the short-term, but the recent announcement to divest interest in the Meade Pipeline and additional acreage purchase remain positive for long-term growth

COG's top-line growth is on a declining path, as revenues tumbled 29.1% to $470.4m since the beginning of 2018, whereas total costs decreased slightly, down 23.7% to $286.9m. While the company is focusing on rationalizing costs and returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases (21m shares remaining), its financials are weakening, as natural gas prices remain restrained.

Although the company generated positive free cash flows in the last three quarters, COG's cash generation melted, dipping 69.8% to $117.7m in 2Q2019, as capital expenditures rose moderately, up 7.8% to $220.3m, whilst net cash provided by operations nearly halved, down 44.2% to $326.6m.

Due to this, the company recently announced an agreement to sell its 20% ownership interest in the Meade Pipeline Co. for $256m or over 13x 2019 EBITDAX, which is expected to close by late 2019/early 2020. While these are positive news for the company's cash position, the proceeds will be mostly used for its share buyback program, which will somewhat sustain the share appreciation.

The unique opportunity to acquire acreage adjacent to an eight-well pad, allowing COG to increase total lateral footage on the pad from 8,500 feet to 12,450 feet per well, will improve capital efficiency while sustaining output growth. These developments are however set to begin to deliver late December or early January, pointing toward a renewed bearishness in the short-term.

Comparable analysis

In terms of valuations, COG currently trades at a premium compared to its peers in terms of both P/E and EV/EBITDA. Indeed, with a 2020e P/E ratio of 10.6x, COG's valuation is comfortably above its comps, as Antero Resources (AR) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) trade at negative ratios of 8.62x and 5.85x, respectively, whereas Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is valued at 3.12x.

Regarding 2020e EV/EBITDA, the company is a bit more expensive than its peers, with a ratio of 6.42x versus 3.95x for Antero Resources, 3.12x for Gulfport Energy and 4.75x for Chesapeake Energy.

Yet, COG's overvaluation seems somewhat justified, given that it has the highest net margin (33.1%) against only 11.5% for GPOR, whereas CHK and AR are expected to deliver negative margins in 2020.

While COG's dividend yield is tiny compared to other oil majors, it still provides a yield of 2.05%, and thanks to its share repurchase program, investors should benefit from the 5% floating reduction in the following months.

Finally, with a financial leverage of only 0.64x expected in 2020, the natural gas company's balance sheet is healthy, well below that of its major peers, 3.88x for CHK, 2.63x for GPOR and 3.21x for AR.

Closing thoughts

Given the above discussion, even if COG is overvalued compared to its peers and revenues are likely to remain under pressure for the forthcoming months, we initiate a bullish recommendation for the time being. Indeed, we believe that the company has demonstrated its ability to dealing with weak natural gas prices, and as we head into the heating season, the complex will most probably rebound, providing tailwinds to the share price.

In addition, shares are set to maintain their momentum because of several catalysts. Among them, the share buyback program, the ownership divestment in the Meade Pipeline Co., and the unique acreage opportunity in the Marcellus should provide tailwinds for the share price.

