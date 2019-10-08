Rhythm Pharmaceuticals And Setmelanotide In Rare Obesity

Rare genetic obesity differs from normal obesity in that these individuals have an “insatiable abnormal hunger” and document weight increase even with a restricted diet and exercise regimen.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) is a small-cap ($695M) biopharma developing anti-obesity therapeutics for rare and ultra-rare genetic obesity disorders. The lead drug candidate, setmelanotide (formerly RM-493), is a melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist peptide in clinical trials for rare genetic obesity disorders associated with pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency as well as Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) and Alström syndrome. The global prevalence of rare genetic obesity is not fully known, but misdiagnosis and/or underdiagnosis could be contributing factors.

In Q3/2019, Rhythm reported that setmelanotide was clinically successful in a Phase 3 study in patients diagnosed with POMC and LEPR deficiency-mediated obesity disorders. Setmelanotide binds to and activates the MC4R. In POMC, the Q3/2019 top-line data from the pivotal Phase 3 study confirmed the clinically meaningful benefits of setmelanotide in POMC-deficient individuals:

Eight of 10 patients with POMC deficiency obesity achieved the primary endpoint of greater than 10 percent weight loss over approximately one year (p<0.0001). The mean reduction from baseline in body weight for POMC deficiency obesity patients was -25.4 percent (p<0.0001), and the mean reduction from baseline in most hunger rating for POMC deficiency obesity patients was -27.8 percent (p=0.0005). In addition, 50 percent of the POMC deficiency obesity patients in the trial met or exceeded a 25 percent improvement in self-reported hunger scores (p=0.0004). Mean weight loss for these patients was 31.9 kg, or 70.2 pounds, over one year on therapy.

Data from the pivotal Phase 3 study in LEPR-deficient individuals confirmed the therapeutic promise of setmelanotide:

Five of 11 patients with LEPR deficiency obesity achieved the primary endpoint of greater than 10 percent weight loss over one year (p=0.0001). The mean reduction from baseline in body weight for LEPR deficiency obesity patients was -12.5 percent (p<0.0001), and the mean reduction from baseline in most hunger rating for LEPR deficiency obesity patients was -41.9 percent (p<0.0001). In addition, 72.7 percent of the LEPR deficiency obesity patients in the trial met or exceeded a 25 percent improvement in self-reported hunger scores (p<0.0001). Mean weight loss for these patients was 16.7 kg, or 36.8 pounds, over one year on therapy.

Overall, both studies, POMC and LEPR, met the primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight loss and insatiable hunger.

Clinically, individuals with mutations in the MC4R gene are associated with severe early-onset obesity. Specifically, MC4R deficiency has been documented as the most common form of genetic human obesity, with a mutation prevalence of 6% in individuals with severe early-onset obesity. In summary, there is considerable evidence that activation of the MC4R results in decreased food intake and increased energy expenditure, validating the therapeutic potential of setmelanotide in genetically mediated obesity disorders.

Setmelanotide was granted breakthrough designation by the FDA and EMA and rightfully deserved if I must chime in. Rhythm is on track to:

complete submission of a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that will cover both POMC and LEPR deficiency obesities late in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. Rhythm intends to request priority review of the application, which, if granted, could result in a six-month review process. Additionally, Rhythm also expects to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which will cover both POMC and LEPR deficiency obesities.

The biggest risk is FDA rejection of the NDA for setmelanotide in POMC and LEPR. This could lead to a sell-off and questions on the scientific integrity of setmelanotide. Upcoming catalytic events are the NDA review for setmelanotide in POMC and LEPR. Rhythm will complete enrollment in its combined Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in BBS and Alström syndrome in the second half of 2019, with topline data expected in 2020.

At the end of Q2/2019, it reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $195.2M to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2020. Institutional ownership currently stands at 90.74%, with 99 institutional holders accounting for 31,319,343 total shares. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month price target of $39.6.

Lead Investigator Dr. Peter Kühnen on the Phase 3 topline data:

For people living with genetically-driven, severe obesity and insatiable hunger, these pivotal data illustrate the potential of an effective therapy. Recognizing the signs of rare genetic disorders of obesity early may soon open new possibilities with treatment options on the horizon.

