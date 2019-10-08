Monarch Casino & Resort: Digging In 'Tomorrow' Cities Will Fuel Further Expansion

Current trade may seem fully valued, but will seem cheap by 3Q20 or before. Don't discount a merger beyond 2020.

Delay of Black Hawk expansion seen as negative to PT, but we see it as a positive giving longer life to lower trading range.

“Life is a series of hellos and goodbyes/ I’m afraid it's time for goodbye again….”

- Billy Joel

Beyond all the numbers and forecasts we use to value stocks, lie the palpable realities that signal us to judge just how aligned it is with the realities of where and how it does business. In the casino industry, it's no great revelation to repeat the old saw applied to the secrets of real estate success: location, location, location. In this age, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has become the singular arbiter of which retail businesses live or die, so we may tend to diminish the notion about the supremacy of location. But that does not apply in gaming anywhere as much as it may with your average discount or department store ravaged by two clicks ordering on Amazon.

Despite the surging growth of online gaming in all forms, casinos are still essentially brick-and-mortar businesses for most people. The need for escape or getaway from the everyday includes a respite from the humdrum. And that’s what casinos sell. So location still counts. And it especially counts now as the massive population shift now underway in the US is one of the single most potent propellants of business success going forward.

Nowhere is this more dramatic than the exodus from the big kahuna state of California to its neighbors. Since 2018, 156,000 Californians, fleeing rising taxes, quality of life issues, central city decay, have left for neighboring states. Highest recipient communities among them are in Nevada and Colorado, the number one and two fastest-growing states in the nation. Just last year, 38,000 people left the golden state. That population has to some extent been replaced by the growing numbers of immigrants replacing native populations. But on balance, demographers now believe that California has entered a period of sustaining and rapidly-speeding population decline.

This is good news for the prospects of companies like Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI). This small-cap ($762m), family-managed, gaming operator has long been on our, and more recently, on the radar screens of analysts who have it at hold - at present. Our own history on Seeking Alpha talking up the stock goes somewhat farther back to when we noted it as an uncut gem. Here’s the history:

Nov. 22, 2016: We put a PT of $30 on the shares when it was trading at $24.

April 8, 2017, the stock nudged our PT and closed at $29.

August 24,2017, stock had moved to $34.

November 17, 2017: Stock was $45.

Price at this writing: $42.22

Our revised PT today: $55 a share by 3Q20.

Given the overall headwinds that buffeted the casino sector generally over the last year or so, we note here that MCRI hit a one-year low in January of 2018 of $34 and recovered last July to $47.73. Since then it has again moved a bit south reflecting among other issues, some concern that its long-awaited expansion program for its Black Hawk Colorado Monarch property has encountered construction delays which postpone its best opening dates to Q320. Analysts have noted this delay and taken the stock's PT down a bit for the obvious reasons that it prolongs costs and delays accretive EBITDA anticipated from this significant expansion project.

As such MCRI retains its strong Hold rating.

We see its slight downgrade as a perfectly understandable call by analysts linking the Black Hawk opening as the single catalyst propelling a bullish outlook on the shares. However, despite that we take a contrarian view: We think the delay will contribute to keeping the shares somewhat in a dead calm at least until the Black Hawk expansion begins churning out EBITDA so long anticipated by Mr. Market.

And we see that as an entry point now.

MCRI: Cities of the future: Demographic destiny not fully baked into the hold guidance.

As we noted, the exodus from California and other high-tax, declining-quality-of-life states is speeding up in pace. The arrival of more affluent, well-educated and lifestyle-sensitive populations is quickening both in Nevada and Colorado. MCRI’S both legs are firmly planted in Reno and Black Hawk, Colorado. These two metro areas can be realistically classified as metro areas of the future, with robust population growth as well as large corporate entities following suit and creating masses of new jobs, particularly in tech.

The charts above here taken from an MCRI investor presentation last month support this case.

Over time, both as a c-suite executive inside the industry as well as a consultant and analyst following it from the outside, we have observed a distinct pattern in the general trading patterns of casino stocks.

Announcements of expansions or acquisitions of new properties in new markets usually cause little more than a ripple in the trade. Mr. Market tends to focus on execution rather than promises. Understandable.

Construction or regulatory delays are usually a signal that takes down the shares anywhere from 8% to 12% for the reasons noted above. This, in our view, creates an entry point since the fundamentals that will be driving earnings gains by an expansion are not changed. As an expansion nears opening, the shares begin to edge up again anticipating in the short term the positive factors in the development. After a grand opening it usually takes 60 to 90 days of initial performance in revenue that presages ebullient earnings accretion for the stock to reflect a screaming buy signal where it has long lingered as a hold.

This pattern has repeated itself throughout the decades in the US gaming market, in Asia as well as Las Vegas and Reno. And it is for that reason that we believe at writing that MCRI, having taken a modest hit related to the construction delay, presents an opportunity for investors to consider adding this small-cap gaming money machine to a well-balanced portfolio.

The downside risk is low given MCRI’s 5-year track record

5-year compounded annual growth rates:

Revenues: 5.27%

Revenue (FWD): 6.35%

FWD EBITDA: 6.46%

Net income: 19.19%

Normalized net income: 13.47

Earnings from continuing operations: 19.91%

EPS (Diluted) 18.10%

Tangible book value per share: $16.79

Leverage at writing: 1.7X.

What this tells us is that the company has been more than capable of transforming well-thought-out capex in “markets of the future” into EBITDA and by extension an earnings record that will continue to provide an attractive multiple.

We note here what we have always considered the strengths of the company that have proven expandable as its asset base increases and we expect it to continue increasing.

The Farahi family has hands-on managerial skin in the game. Our view as an industry insider of many years is that Nevada family firms like Boyd (NYSE:BYD) and Carano inject highly positive customer service ethos into their management systems. They also tend to be better than average asset allocators given their personal wealth in the game. This redounds to the benefit of shareholders. You are truly partners in every sense of the word as a shareholder here. We believe that the Black Hawk expansion is not the end of MCRI’s journey. As the solid demographic and economic gifts continue to accrete to Reno and Black Hawk, the two properties will continue to produce strong gains in market share. Once the expansion is off and running, the company clearly has to take the next step. It will either evaluate entry into a third “tomorrow” market, or merge to broaden its national footprint. The US regional gaming market is consolidating at an ever-faster clip. It’s moving in two directions to unlock shareholder value. One, into REIT spin-offs and the other is mergers or acquisitions. We believe the latter is more logical for the Farahi family given their affinity to hold realty.

MCRI is a very healthy company selling at what appears on the surface, a good case to be made that it is fully valued. Its most recent slight tick-down also comports with a pure security analysis view of a delay in accretive earnings. We take a wider lens view of this company much deeper into its future as a gaming person. No crystal ball for sure. We’ve had our share of cloudy crystal balls like everyone else.

We see both the Reno and Black Hawk markets ignited by both demographic destiny and two solid properties in strong managerial hands as the rationale for only a base station for a much bigger future for the company than what is generally believed at the moment.

As such, we think the slight tick-down in the trade triggered by the construction delay signals a Buy opportunity now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.