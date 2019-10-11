TUR: Currency Risk Too High After Syria Invasion

To make matters worse, Erdogan decided to invade Syria which could easily cause the Lira to completely collapse if Western countries push new sanctions.

Now that the country has lowered its interest rate by 10% (per Erdogan's demand), another inflationary spike could be around the corner.

While its equities are incredibly cheap, poor monetary policy and geopolitical decision making can make a good foreign investment into an awful one via currency risk.

There comes a time when investment analysts are best admitting that their past ideas are unlikely to pan out as expected. In the face of bad performance, many analysts simply reiterate their past position and cross their fingers that the tide stops turning against them.

For me, the iShares Turkey (TUR) ETF continues to bite me when I least expect. Last July, I wrote a bullish piece on the country's ETF that extolled the extremely cheap valuations of its stocks and their great long-run growth potential. A month and a half later, Trump threatened tariffs on the country and the Lira crashed, causing TUR to fall 30%.

This August I made another attempt. Valuations are even lower and it looked that Erdogan may have finally got his act together to stop destroying his country's currency.

However, once again, two months later, he proved me wrong and decided to upset the entire Western world by attacking the Kurdish people (who are U.S. allies) in Syria. Thus far, this has resulted in a 10% loss on TUR and likely more on the way.

Due to extreme currency risk, I am now short TUR and have changed my mind on the country.

The country's equity market is still at an extreme firesale, the fund has a weighted average "P/E" of 6.8X and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Even more, many of the companies in the fund have high growth rates. That said, a bad leader with too much monetary control can make a good foreign investment into an awful one.

It's All in the Lira

On Wednesday, a user commented on my last TUR article asking "Can someone explain why TUR is down since 2008 whilst Istanbul 100 is up since the same time?". This very important question is the key to my short thesis on the ETF.

The reason is relatively simple, Turkish stocks in Turkey are priced in Lira, so a currency devaluation has no impact on the local stock index. However, when priced in U.S. dollars for U.S. investment, those currency declines drive the ETF lower.

Currency risk is the #1 risk when it comes to investing in single-country ETFs, particularly those in emerging market economies (particularly dictatorial E.Ms). To illustrate, take a look at the value of the Lira to the U.S. dollar vs. the price of TUR:

As you can clearly see, the vast majority of the losses for TUR are directly attributable to losses in the Lira. Unless you can short the Lira, when it has a high 16% carry due to the country's interest rate, your investment in TUR is completely subject to the whims of the country's flailing currency.

There are many reasons for the decline in the country's currency. Chiefly, the country's huge buildup in external debt (debt denominated in foreign currency) has created a vicious feedback loop for the country. Take a look at Turkey's staggering external debt to GDP over the years:

Last time external debt to GDP was this high, Turkey experienced a severe banking crisis that ended in -10% GDP growth.

The reason external debt is lethal is the fact that the debt cannot be inflated away. In fact, any currency devaluations that are not due to inflation make the real value of that debt even higher. This often encourages money printing to make debt payments which only serve to worsen the problem. In Venezuela, this particular problem has ended in a near-total economic collapse.

Erdogan Running the Central Bank

There is a fix to such a problem: much higher interest rates. As you know, when interest rates are above inflation, a currency tends to rise on the back of higher savings and foreign investment as well as lower aggregate demand from borrowers. This usually halts inflation and saves a currency. In fact, it is precisely what has saved the Lira this year. Take a look at the USD/TRY vs. the Turkish central bank interest rate:

(Trading Economics)

As you can see, the currency was collapsing until interest rates were raised to nearly 25% and the currency stopped falling. If interest rates were back at 25%, the currency would be strengthening and TUR investors would be winning.

However, the country's increasingly powerful leader Recep Erdogan has some strange beliefs regarding monetary economics. He believes that higher interest rates cause inflation, when, statistically speaking, the opposite is true. In fact, Erdogan is prone to sacking central bankers that do not obey his demand for lowering interest rates. Thus, interest rates have been cut dramatically. They are still higher than inflation (currently 9% down from 20% months ago), but as the two reconverge, another currency crisis could occur.

Syria Invasion As A Negative Currency Catalyst

The value of a currency depends on the demand for investment into a country and trade goods out of a country. When investors feel that a given country's interest rate is high enough to offset risks, they provide capital. Even more, when a country is stable and risks are low, businesses typically have better exports which boost a currency.

In August when I wrote about TUR last, that pretty picture looked to be likely. The geopolitical risk was falling, investment was rising, and the currency was stabilizing. Of course, right when everything finally looked good, Erdogan decided to defy the entire western world (upon which his country depends) and cross the Rubicon into Syria to go after Kurdish fighters.

The Kurds are an Iranian ethnic group that is located in Southeastern Turkey, and northern Iraq, Iran, and Syria. They make up about 20% of the Turkish population and have been subject to human rights abuses on behalf of the Turkish government for the past century.

The Kurdish people were also invaluable to the U.S. and allies in conflicts in Syria and Iraq. In fact, in 2003 when Turkey denied U.S. passage into Iraq, it was the Kurds that aided U.S. troops. The U.S. and EU allies have generally supported the creation of an independent Kurdistan.

Remember, Turkey is not China. They don't have over a billion people and the promise of vast riches to foreign business. With China, it seems clear that the world is largely turning a blind eye to their ongoing human rights abuses in order to protect trade relations. With Turkey, there really is not anything stopping Western countries from breaking their economy with sanctions.

Sanctions Are Around the Corner

On Thursday, Trump spelled his thoughts out very clearly on Twitter saying:

"....We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win Militarily, hit Turkey very hard Financially and with Sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!"

Of those three options, there is one that is most likely: Sanctions. Most in the U.S. including Trump prefer isolationism after decades of foreign wars. A "deal with the Kurds" sounds nice, but, considering his defiant invasion into Syria, it is more than clear that Erdogan has zero interest in making a deal with the Kurds.

While Erdogan did threaten to release migrants into the EU if they retaliated, I doubt EU leaders will allow such a threat to rule over them. Turkey owes the U.S. and EU probably around $400 billion or more in U.S. dollars and Euros. About 65% of their exports are also the EU or North America. They also have a current account deficit of about 4% of GDP and have seen capital flows decline into negative territory. Put simply, they are completely financially beholden to the western world. They most likely will not be able to get much needed IMF funding as well if they remain in Syria.

Put simply, the probability of a collapse of the Turkish Lira is very high. Remember, it does not matter if equity is cheap if the currency it is priced in is collapsing. Indeed, if the Lira crashes again, TUR could fall ad infinitum.

The Bullish Case

Now, if Erdogan's approval continues to fall and his political power deteriorates, the Lira may be saved. Indeed, the March 2019 local election in Turkey saw huge losses for his party. When that occurred, TUR and the Lira both jumped about 5%.

In fact, I have a feeling that Erdogan decided to invade Syria in order to start a military conflict in order to distract his people and boost his support. It is well known that wars tend to make leaders more popular. There is actually an academic term for this hematoma known as the "Rally 'Round the Flag" effect.

This may also be the case in Iran in the Persian Gulf and even in China with Taiwan and Hong Kong. When people are feeling the nationalistic fervor of military conflict (or potential for it), they care far less about their individual rights and freedoms or even financial state.

So, there is a reason to believe Erdogan may know his popularity is fading. If it fades enough to take his power, it will likely be great for the Turkish Lira and the prospects for us foreign investors.

The companies in TUR are very cheap. Here is a table of the valuation and other fundamental statistics for the major holdings in the ETF (that make up over 85% of its total value):

As you can see, these stocks are incredibly cheap. Most have a "P/E" under 10X and go as low as 4X. They trade at less than sales, have strong ROEs, decent margins, and very high revenue growth. Normally, I would be all over these companies.

That said, they have very high debt in general. Of that debt, most is likely priced in foreign currency. Thus, the huge "Erdogan currency" risk may materially negatively impact the equity value of these companies, even when priced in Lira.

That said, if geopolitical risks fade, money stops flowing out of the country, and their leader gets his act together, TUR could rocket higher. Quite frankly, it could easily double or triple in value if the currency is restored and the high-risk premia on its equities are lowered.

Until then, TUR is a clear "sell" and makes for a great short opportunity. In order to offset potential Lira short squeeze risk, I own ITM puts on TUR. I have no price target to the downside because there is no limit to how far the Lira could be devalued in the event of poor monetary policy and/or sanctions against the country. In my opinion, if the Lira falls again, it will fall much more and be much more disastrous for the economy than the 2018 near-collapse.

Put simply, The Lira (and TUR) is on the edge of the precipice and Erdogan may have just, for lack of a better word, spartan kicked it off.

