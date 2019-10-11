Prudential: A Pretty Good Buy

While declining rates are a headwind for the investment of its cash streams, the company will still do fine.

Prudential Financial (PRU) is a Fortune 500 company that offers life insurance, annuities, and a host of financial services from retirement to mutual fund and even asset management. The company has existed for 140 years and operates globally. With strong results in almost every division, the company has not seen its shares participate in the overall market rally. While interest rates are expected to rise, Prudential should further benefit and see growing earnings all while reducing shares outstanding and increasing its already attractive dividend. Investors should entertain opening a position in Prudential as they are buying $1 worth of assets for $0.88.

Prudential Operating Performance

Prudential has been operating well. Results in the recent quarter were strong as we will review below.

Adjusted earnings saw growth of 4%. Book value also rose to $113.59 excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, while adjusted book value saw a rise as well to $97.60. With the shares currently trading around $86 it means the company is trading at 0.6x book value of $150 per share and only 0.88 times adjusted book value.

Assets under management grew to $1.497 trillion versus $1.388 trillion for the year-ago quarter. This is important as it shows the company still has the ability to attract client assets.

A few divisions that saw declines were "Individual Annuities Segment", with operating income down 9%, "Individual Life Segment" saw an operating loss of of $135 million. Much of the negativity in the report was attributed to changed assumptions from annual reviews. The retirement division, U.S. financial wellness division, international insurance division, life planner division and most others saw increases in income.

The company saw its assets under management grow to $1.338 trillion, this puts it among the top companies in the world for AUM.

The above chart shows 2018 statistics, so as of 2019 it is hard to say exactly where the company stands but it is certainly still among the largest.

The company is also extremely shareholder friendly. With a strong liquid position of $4.9 billion and low payout ratio the company can continue to return capital to shareholders.

The company repurchased roughly 4.3% of its stock outstanding since the last year quarter based on shares outstanding being reduced to 405 million from 419 million. The company has a history of repurchasing shares as we can see below.

Since 2015 shares outstanding have been reduced by 14%. This is a net positive increasing book value, shareholder ownership, and earnings. Investors should continue to expect repurchases as the company continues to generate strong cash from operations.

In the first half of 2018 the company generated $8.3 billion in cash from operations. With shares currently giving a dividend of $4.00 or a 4.71% yield on 405 million shares outstanding, we have a net payout of $1.62 billion for the whole year. Meaning if Prudential just earns the same amount of cash as the first half of the year, the payout ratio on cash flow would be 19.5% before accounting for share repurchases.

For the rest of the year analysts expect PRU to earn about $12.03 per share annualized. This means investors can buy the shares today for close to 7x this years expected earnings. While investors wait for shares to appreciate to a more normalized P/E ratio, they can continue to collect a 4.7% and growing yield.

Valuation

Taking a look at peers we can get a better idea of where Prudential stands in its industry.

As we can see the dividend on a TTM basis is still 1% above MetLife (MET), which currently has a 4.02% yield very close to Prudential. The only company with a lower expected forward P/E is Lincoln National (LNC), and their yield is much lower then Prudential's.

As we can see above, since 2002 Prudential has only yielded above 4.0% about 7% of the time. This means investors purchasing shares today can acquire an abnormally high yield from the company. While the dividend has only been growing for the past 9 years, investors should expect this company to become a dividend aristocrat in the future due to its growing financially sound position.

Using a conservative set of numbers we found the following DCF valuation:

With earnings slated to grow 5% next year, we assumed two more years of similar growth in a rising rate environment before reducing expected growth to 5%. With this we found a DCF value of $252, or more then double the current share price. This should leave investors confident with a room for a margin of error and plenty of room for price appreciation.

Conclusion

Investors that have been exposed to the financial sector in the past few years have realized a decent performance. However, the insurance sector has not kept pace with its banking peers nor the market itself lately. For investors looking for an area that has not had the same run up and offers value, the insurance sector is a place to look. Prudential clearly shows all the signs of being undervalued. A low P/E, attractive earnings growth, shares trading below book, and an attractive yield should be enough to make any investor tempted into owning shares. As rates continue to rise and Prudential continues to perform, investors should expect a rise in share price.

