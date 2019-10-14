Conduent: Carl Icahn Aggressively Adds Shares After Texas Lawsuit

Carl Icahn's reputation could lead to unlocking shareholder value. It could also mean profiting at the expense of minority shareholders.

Identifying value on the balance sheet. Cash on hand is low and Conduent needs money to pay its debts.

Thesis

Conduent (CNDT) is undervalued on a book value basis and has been targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn. This article seeks to analyze Conduent's business and balance sheet in order to understand why Carl Icahn aggressively purchased shares and if Conduent is a profitable investment.

The untrained buyer fares best by purchasing goods of the highest reputation, even though he may pay a comparatively high price. But, needless to say, this is not a rule to guide examination and not solely by reputation, and at times he may even sacrifice certain definite degrees of quality if that which he obtains is adequate for his purpose and attractive in price. (Source: Benjamin Graham, Security Analysis, PG 80)

The best investments may not always look pretty. Benjamin Graham found that often the lowest quality stocks were incredibly cheap. He explained many of these poor quality stocks did not correlate well to the price they were selling for, and often opportunity could be found in the trash bin of the market.

Icahn increases holdings in Conduent

Amid the trade tensions and overall shaky economy, most stocks seem to be chugging along paying dividends and dealing with general volatility. However, in the outskirts of the markets, a battle rages where blood and money are being spilled.

The well known corporate raider Carl Icahn is waging war against Conduent. Conduent is a spin-off of the Xerox company in which Carl Icahn is a shareholder. Carl Icahn was upset that Fuji and Xerox were going to merge. Icahn believed that Xerox was being undervalued and launched a proxy fight to make sure the deal didn't go through. Icahn won this proxy fight and the merger never happened. Conduent was later spun off in order to create value for shareholders.

Since the spin-off from Xerox, the war has been heating up as Conduent has shed more than 72.88% of its market price over 1 year and plunged from over $20 a share to nearly $5! Conduent's share price is now at .59 of book value and prompted me to take a look. I noticed during this time Icahn began aggressively increasing his stake. I recalled the time I read the book King Icahn and thought it might be interesting to watch the story unfold.

(Source)

Identifying current and long-term assets

Conduent has been burning cash and halved its cash reserves in 3 months. It currently has about 276 million in cash. It also has a large amount of receivables, about 4 times as much as it has cash on hand at nearly a billion.

I’m not particularly a fan of receivables since customers may dispute the charge and Conduent may never get paid. If Conduent can get its receivables turned into cash, the company will start to look much better and could begin to reign in its burning balance sheet.

When looking at the balance sheet, I also like to be able to understand the assets. In many tech companies, it is difficult to understand what anything is even worth. I believe far too much value is placed upon intangibles and Conduent is no exception. This is evidenced by the yearly impairment charges Conduent places on its intangibles.

Intangibles and goodwill continue to be written down, this is unsettling as they account for a large portion of book value. Graham's margin of safety is not looking too great at this price point. However, taking a look at Conduent's revenue streams may improve the outlook for Conduent.

Revenue streams

Commercial Industries account for the majority of revenue produced by Conduent at 47.2%. Many of the areas Conduent specializes in are human resources, management, finance and accounting services.

The methods in which they deliver all of these services are a bit convoluted but generally boils down to software that solve problems related to the above mentioned specializations. One of their main products is payment solutions and appears heavily in their government vertical.

Government Services is the second largest segment in revenues for Conduent at 25.1%. Government services is further broken down into three parts.

Federal, State and Local Government: "Our broad set of services includes public assistance program administration such as child support, pension administration, records management, electronic benefits, eligibility and payment cards, unclaimed property, disease management and software offerings in support of federal, state and local government agencies." (2018 10-K) Payments: Government payments include many Social programs such as SNAP and WIC. They are even involved in social security payments. Government Healthcare: Conduent is involved in 24 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. They are responsible for innovative solutions in Medicaid and pharmacy benefit programs.

Transportation accounts for the smallest total revenue at 13.5%. Again, Conduent specializes in government transportation and payments. They electronically collect tolls, monitor public transit, parking and photo enforcement. Conduent also states their solutions "significantly improve individual travel experiences, optimize how vehicles and goods move efficiently within cities, digitize integrated modes of transportation and help our government clients to better serve their constituents" (2018 10-K pg 3).

(source)

Conduent's revenues are heavily reliant on a number of government contracts. This provides a good competitive moat as it can be difficult to obtain government contracts. Credibility is gained from these government contracts and business sector may benefit.

A quarter of the government customer revenues is reliant on entitlement programs. The 2020 elections and a win by the Democrats may increase future business for Conduent since many of their programs support social programs.

Conduent is profitable but burning cash

Conduent has an impressive portfolio of customers, including local, state and federal governments. Because of these customers and the benefits they provide, Conduent is actually a profitable company. The issue is it is burning cash and there are a multitude of reasons. One cause is the heavy debt burden on Conduent. With as much debt as current assets, Conduent is highly leveraged.

The heavy debt burden was worsened when Conduent was slapped with a Texas lawsuit that amounted to nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. This amount was agreed to be paid over 3 years' time. This payout was a blow to Conduent, but I believe the price of the stock factored in a much worse outcome.

Take a look at the cash flow statement. There have been large declines over the past two quarters. These declines total 717 million dollars, nearly as much as Conduent's current market capitalization of 1.13 billion. This is likely due to their lawsuit payout and debt obligations. Not to mention a multi-quarter decrease in overall revenues.

(source)

Where Conduent stands today

Conduent has been working on reducing its costs. It has done this through reducing its real estate footprint, exiting unprofitable businesses and decreasing its leverage. It is also focusing on growing trends in its three verticals in order to capitalize the digitization of government and the economy.

After a massive hit to Conduent's underlying balance sheet from its lawsuit payout, its market capitalization quickly shrank due to panicked investors. Conduent is beginning to look attractive at current price levels. The risk factor associated with this company in crisis is nearing a point where the potential loss is outweighed by its potential upside.

(source)

The above information was taken from Conduent's most recent investor presentation. There are a few things on this list of capital allocation that seem to be detached from reality. They clearly state they will optimize the balance sheet and yet they are pushing for mergers and acquisitions. This just does not align with a need to focus on cost reduction and debt repayment.

Conduent is attempting a turnaround and has put the lawsuit behind it. Now Conduent can focus on paying down its debt, increasing sales and providing value to shareholders.

I believe Conduent is potentially a good investment, but at this stage, it is a bit riskier than I would like to see. In the event of a bankruptcy, shareholders would most likely be left with nothing and see their entire investment disappear. If Conduent can increase its cash on hand and its intangibles are accurate, I believe Conduent can turn its situation around in a few years' time. However, Icahn is not waiting patiently for this to happen and has begun to gobble up shares.

Icahn's plans for Conduent

Conduent has a large pile of loans taking away from the overall value of the stock. The first loan is not due until 2022, so this gives Conduent some time to reduce their cash burn in order to pay off these loans. The largest loan is currently sitting at about a 5% interest rate and 800 million dollars. The overall amount of debt that Conduent has is 1.5 billion and they don’t have enough cash on hand to pay off these debts. They will need to rely on future earnings in order to do so. (Source: Company 10-K 2019)

I suspect Carl Icahn does not have concern for these debts as his plan will most likely include purchasing the majority of the company and possibly taking it private. At this point, he will likely sell off enough of the intellectual property, or even sell off parts of the company, in order to issue a buyback to quietly exit the stock with a profit.

Much of Icahn's past investments have led to difficult situations for companies post Icahn. He generally buys a company, squeezes as much money as he can out of the assets, issues special dividends and buybacks and then exits, leaving the company in even worse shape than it was before.

Explaining his stock market philosophy, Icahn said: “If the price is right, we are going to sell. I think that’s true of everything you have, except maybe your kids and possibly your wife.” When a shocked judge responded by asking “Possibly?” Icahn confirmed that he had heard right. “Possibly,” Icahn repeated, adding the caveat, “Don’t tell my wife. Source: (Mark Stevens, King Icahn: The Biography of a Renegade Capitalist)

Some minority investors have even been cut out by shady deals he has made in order to benefit himself at the expense of shareholders. This is known as greenmail, which companies generally pay a ransom in order to make the investor go away. I don't think this is the case with Conduent since management has been replaced and is generally under Icahn's thumb.

I suspect Icahn's overall plan with Conduent is to sell off portions of the company in order to satisfy debts. Then buy himself out of the company, with its own money. I suspect a minority shareholder could take advantage of this opportunity through quick maneuvering and taking advantage of the cash payouts and buybacks that will surely ensue.

Conclusion

Conduent has good long-term prospects as it remains a profitable company. However, I believe the risk factor is high since there is no telling how minority shareholders may benefit from Carl Icahn's involvement.

Carl Icahn could leave the company bankrupt in a few years after profiting as much as he can. Icahn is well known for profiting off companies and evening turning around some businesses through cutting excessive salaries and reigning in costs. But, he has also been known to screw over shareholders when things begin to go south and profit at the expense of minority shareholders.

I believe a small stake in Conduent could turn out to be a profitable investment and offer a return of over 100 percent. While the risk is higher than I would like, the price of the stock is so incredibly low that even Graham would think there is profit to be made. A greater degree of companies that sell below book value end up turning around than failing. When investing in situations like this, remember to keep a diversified portfolio of these types of stocks because not all of them work out.

Let me know in the comments what you think Icahn's plans will be for Conduent. Will Icahn sell off parts of the company in order to satisfy debts or take the money for himself?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.