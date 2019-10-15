4 Growth REITs for Risky Times

Year-to-date, Vici has returned 26.9%.and we don’t think its proper growth prospects are yet priced in.

We modeled City Office’s AFFO per share to grow by 8% in 2020. As a result, we believe it will continue to improve its payout ratio.

CyrusOne has been the focus of merger and acquisition activity lately. We believe QTS is the logical takeover target, and we’re modeling returns of 15% over the next 12 months.

We’ve been overweight technology-based REITs for quite some time. That’s because we recognize that cell towers, data centers, and logistics are the REIT “trifecta” with the best overall returns.

Is the glass half-empty or half-full?

It all depends on your perspective, I suppose.

A committed optimist, for instance, can look at the current investing environment and smile for so many reasons, such as:

We’re looking at record-low unemployment – and across the board, at that. Just about every subcategory of American life. The biggest complaint about the U.S. job market right now is that there might not be enough workers to go around. The federal tax burden on American families and corporations alike has gone down. You don’t have to employ expensive tax consultants to get a break these days. It’s built right into Uncle Sam’s expectations. Regulations are down as well, allowing more business ideas and startups to emerge. No wonder then that small business optimism is so high. Our natural gas production is up too, lowering our reliance on foreign oil.

What’s not to love?

Photo Source

Then Again, There’s the Trade War With China

A committed pessimist, of course, has an immediate answer to our optimist’s question up above. Many of them, actually. He’s just waiting to unveil all the reasons why the current American environment is worth frowning over.

For instance:

The country seems to be utterly divided over politics. And politics is everything these days. The world may or may not burn up in the next 12 years (depending on who you talk to. Since we’re talking to a pessimist, I suppose it is.) An asteroid could collide with Earth. In 65 years. If something knocks it off its current trajectory 73,000 miles outside of Earth’s atmosphere. The trade war with China continues to play havoc with investors’ mental health.

Personally, I’m hardly the hard-core pessimistic type. But since I know a lot of people are worrying about the stock market’s health. Let’s focus on the negative list nonetheless.

Not the political divide. This isn’t the right platform for that, clearly. Which means we’ll skip No. 2 as well.

And as for the asteroid? Well, that’s another day’s problem. We’ve got enough to deal with concerning No. 4 alone.

Consider what investment management institution Trepp had to say on the subject in its Oct. 10 e-publication, Trepp Wire:

"Usually traders talk ‘risk on’ or ‘risk off’ to describe either optimistic or pessimistic investor sentiment. Perhaps they should change the vernacular to be ‘trade deal on’ and ‘trade deal off.’ Yesterday, the bias was clearly ‘trade deal on.’ U.S. stocks rose as reports came out that China was considering a partial trade deal with talks set to begin Thursday.”

But who knows what’s going to happen next? Considering negotiations’ track record so far, anything goes.

Photo Source

An Optimistic Solution to a Pessimistic Situation

In that same article, Trepp Wire went on to say how:

Also of note was the release of Fed minutes last month’s meeting. The September minutes revealed concern over growth and the uncertain U.S.-China trade prospects. The tenor left traders more confident that a rate cut is forthcoming.”

Again, that could be. But it might not be.

For that matter, that asteroid could hit sooner than expected. Or it might not at all. We just don’t know.

And while we can take a solid guess with exceptionally good odds of being right about that last one, figuring out how long the trade war is going to go on for, who’s going to ultimately come out ahead, and what effects it’s going to have until then, not to mention after…

Those just aren’t wagers I’m willing to bet the farm on.

So what do we do during times like these? How do we invest when there’s no decent way to tell whether the stock market will be up 117 points tomorrow or down 236?

Admittedly, 2019 isn’t as volatile as 2018 was so far. Which is exceptionally nice. Believe me when I say that I’m not about to object to this year’s overall performance. And I’m certainly not going to object to how well certain select REITs have been doing

We’ve got some intensely amazing returns to brag about, as I’ll admit I did right here.

However, I completely understand why some investors are biting their nails. When your eyes are glued to the TV or computer screen, watching or reading dire prediction after depressing possibility.

It’s easy to start focusing on the pessimistic side.

Fortunately though, there’s an optimistic solution: Investing in high-quality growth REITs that are set to put a smile on your face even when staring down risk.

4 Growth REITs for Risky Times

We’ve been overweight technology-based REITs for quite some time. We recognize that cell towers, data centers, and logistics are the “trifecta” for REITS with the best overall returns.

Year to date, these three REIT sectors have generated an average return of 43.3% (as per Hoya Capital Real Estate).

Now, for the most part, Mr. Market has recognized the potential for these “technology-based” REITs and their powerful growth potential. We’ve had to downgrade many of our previous strong buys to holds as a result.

However, there’s one name within the data center REIT sector that has still solid total return potential.

We upgraded shares in QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to a strong buy back in January. It was an easy decision once we recognized how it’s so misunderstood. “This is largely because, in February 2018, its management announced a pivot away from its non-core cloud and managed services to focus on hyperscale (public cloud service, software, content, social media giants) and enterprise hybrid IT colocation.”

The Atlanta-based QTS is smaller than most of its peers, with a mere $2.8 billion market cap. But it has enjoyed strong leasing volume that’s resulted in accelerated bookings and a significant backlog in 2019.

During Q2-19, the company signed new and modified leases representing $19.6 million of incremental annualized revenue. That’s more than 40% above its prior four quarters’ average and at attractive returns on invested capital.

This represents one of the strongest quarterly leasing performances in the company's history.

An Expanding Reach

QTS has bought land in key markets like Ashburn and Manassas, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona, and Hillsboro, Oregon. All of those purchases were made to deliver data centers in markets favored by some of its hyperscale customers.

It also has large data center campuses in Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, and Georgia. And, in Q2-19, it announced its first mega-scale international expansion. That was after acquiring two operating data centers in The Netherlands for approximately $44 million.

QTS lacks investment-grade ratings (S&P puts it at BB-). Yet it has ample liquidity of approximately $718 million at the end of Q2-19. Plus, that’s on top of no significant debt maturities until beyond 2021 – with more than 75% of indebtedness subject to a fixed rate.

For the full year, QTS has guided adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $243.5 million and $253.5 million. And its funds from operation (FFO) per share guidance is between $2.61 and $2.71.

Speaking of such, analysts are forecasting that hitting 8% in 2020 and 11% in 2021. Keep in mind, QTS grew its dividend 7.3% this year. That makes for an annual average dividend growth of 8.7% since 2014.

Year to date, it’s up 44.7%, which is why we downgraded it from a strong buy to a buy. But at a P/FFO of 19.9X and with a dividend yield of 3.4%, we still believe shares can be purchased at a sound value.

Incidentally, CyrusOne (CONE) has been the focus of M&A talk lately, and we believe QTS is a logical takeover target. We’re modeling returns of 15% over the next 12 months due to that 3.4% yield plus 12% price appreciation.

A Lot to Like About This “City”

Our next growth REIT is City Office (CIO), another high-conviction pick that was once a strong buy. It’s now a “mere” buy based on valuation, since the office REIT has returned 36.3% year-to-date.

Similar to industrial REIT STAG Industrial (STAG), City Office invests in "secondary markets" with less competition from larger institutional investors. That way, they still get to operate with outsized populations with strong employment growth - too outsized for local real estate operators to effectively compete.

These secondary markets also are supply constrained. And this means that City Office benefits from high credit tenancy, below-market in-place rents, and acquisition prices below replacement cost. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

City Office’s total debt (net of deferred financing costs) in Q2-19 was $710 million. Meanwhile, its net debt to enterprise value ratio was 53.3%. So, using the consensus analyst estimate for Q2-19 net asset value, its debt to enterprise value ratio was 50%.

We modeled City Office’s AFFO per share as growing by 8% in 2020. As a result, we expect it to continue improving its payout ratio.

And while there are noteworthy risks to consider (higher leverage, secondary markets, and elevated payout ratio), we believe its management team is doing an excellent job in driving earnings and improving fundamentals – which then drive returns.

Go Ahead and Growl - This Growth Still Looks Good

The next growth pick is truly an outlier and one that’s going to get a few growls. However, I’m including Iron Mountain (IRM) anyway because of its solid growth forecast.

It features AFFO per share of 7% in 2020 and 7% in 2021. (Iron Mountain provides AFFO data since it has a large service component.)

This company is a transformational leader in both storage and information management services as evidenced by its 230,000 customers in more than 50 countries on five continents.

Organizations across every major industry of all sizes – including over 95% of the Fortune 1000 – rely on Iron Mountain to handle their information management.

But, believe it or not, it’s also one of the most diversified REITs we cover. Here’s a snapshot of its business mix:

Records management (61%)

Data protection (12%)

Shredding (10%)

Data Center (6%)

Fine Arts (2%)

Other (10%).

In fact, Iron Mountain has more than 696 million cubic feet of hard-copy records archived with an amazing 98% customer retention rate.

This steady organic revenue growth is supported by revenue management practices, where around 50% of boxes stay in facilities for an average 15 years. That’s what I’d call a very sticky business model.

Sure, there are risks, including the speculative BB- rating from S&P and Ba3 from Moody’s. However, Moody’s does rate Iron Mountain’s leverage and coverage similarly to its peers. Plus, we consider its $2.5 billion in owned real estate a terrific way to unlock value through a sale/leaseback.

Capital recycling (including joint ventures) will allow Iron Mountain to continue expanding into data centers and increasing exposure to high-growth markets with powerful secular tailwinds.

Given the 8% AFFO growth forecasted, we view its 7.6% dividend yield as safe. And our Strong Buy thesis remains with a 25% annualized total return targeted.

Get Your Game On

Finally, there’s Vici Gaming (OTC:VICI). We first picked up coverage on this gaming REIT in July 2018.

As I wrote, “We have initiated a position and are upgrading shares to a Buy with a year-end 2018 price target of $24.” Later, we changed that to a Strong Buy, explaining in May,

After carefully analyzing VICI, we conclude that there's a case to be made for going overweight in shares. This REIT has become a consolidator within the gaming sector, and it's trophy hunting right now. As noted above, its last three deals total around $1.5 billion compared to its average deal of around $300 million.”

I added that Vici “is forecasted to grow adjusted funds from operations… by around 12% in 2020. And now that the closings are actually occurring, the earnings will begin to kick in... generating solid dividend growth prospects. (Just keep in mind that there is a time delay with gaming because of regulatory approval processes.)”

Our bullish thesis, supported by promising tailwinds such as national job and wage growth, makes this particular REIT a diamond in the rough. With a lower payout ratio of around 77% and a series of recently announced bolt-on acquisitions… VICI is poised to generate solid profits going forward.

Year to date, it has returned 26.9%, and we don’t think the growth prospects are yet priced in. Consider how it has gone from 19 assets in 11 markets to 30 assets in 14 markets – representing over $15.7 billion in activity – in just over two years.

This may be one of the best kept secrets in REIT-dom (up until now). That’s why we’re maintaining a Strong Buy.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

If You Want Endless Income, You're In The Right Spot

Our marketplace service, iREIT on Alpha, offers the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. We are extending our Columbus Day Sale (20% off) through the end of today...

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO, VICI, QTS, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.