CoreLogic Preview: Data Business To Drive Revenue Growth In 3Q19

Despite the company's overall generous capital return activity, we do not see much buyback activity in either 3Q or 4Q.

Falling rates are driving both Data and Origination Businesses, which will likely lead to an upward guidance revision for 2019.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

CoreLogic is a provider of property information and analytics in the United States and Australia, with data and mortgage origination technology representing the company’s core businesses. The company is a leading residential property information provider, as it aggregates proprietary information on the vast majority of residential properties, providing vital data to lenders, insurers, and banks.

Valuation:

We believe that CoreLogic’s solid D&A growth and improvements in the mortgage originations, complemented by tailwinds from the recent acquisitions, support the multiple at the upper end of the spectrum for financial outsourcing companies. We therefore apply a EV/sales multiple of ~6.15x on a revenue base of approximately $1.8 billion, which results in the target price of $56.

Key Catalysts:

We see the following catalysts driving CoreLogic’s story for the third quarter earnings:

Data business revenue growth to accelerate by 20 bps on a Q/Q basis: We estimate data growth at around 2.3% for 3Q, which is approximately a 20 bps acceleration from the previous quarter and about 10 bps above consensus. Recall that most data-related engagements at CoreLogic are sticky, which makes it fairly straightforward to model, assuming there are no major pricing shifts. While international business makes up about 15% of total revenue, its low teens growth is a meaningful boost to the overall segment, helping offset any temporary setbacks, mainly related to the originations business.

Positive impact of lower rates should already be felt in 3Q: While the first rate cut was delivered in July, i.e., the very beginning of the third quarter, we have to remember that dovish activity was telegraphed in 1Q, while CME watch predicted a rate cut as early as May. Under this timeline, we expect at least 4-5% pickup in refi and origination activity throughout 2019, with 3-4% coming for the third quarter. We are closely monitoring the Mortgage Bankers Association weekly data for refis and new purchases, noting that while data fluctuate from one week to another, the overall trend has been on the upside. We are already seeing concrete correlation between the rebound in mortgage volumes and the daily interest rate activity.

Moderate Guidance Raise: With rates coming down, we expect CLGX to raise its 2019 top-line outlook by $30-50 MM, which will translate into $8-10 MM raise in adjusted EBITDA and 2-3 cents in adjusted EPS raise.

No expectations for buybacks: Given the heavy share repurchase activity in recent quarters, our estimates for the buyback activity in 3Q are conservative: we are modeling none. Unless there is specific guidance from the company, the same applies to the fourth quarter as well. By 2020 we expect CLGX to resume its generous capital return, usually approximating 2.5%-3%.

No impact from FX: We do not expect any FX impact for the quarter, which is a welcome change from some FX fluctuations we have seen last quarter.

Revenue breakdown needed by sub-segments: We reiterate that the company would be better served, had it reported its revenue by sub-segments, such as CDS Mapping, RP Data, etc.

Business Risks:

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact to the company’s top and bottom line:

Macro risks: Deterioration of the US economy may lead to lower savings, which in turn may trigger lower mortgage volumes, particularly on the purchase side.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of CoreLogic’s services and potentially result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: CoreLogic faces regulatory scrutiny from federal, state, and foreign agencies. For example, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions.

Indebtedness risk: CoreLogic’s level of indebtedness may potentially affect the company’s ability to comply with existing covenants and obligations.

Competitive risks: While CoreLogic has significant market share positions across its business segments, there are several other key players in the industry that have the potential of capturing some of CoreLogic’s clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.