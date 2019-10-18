Soda Ash Profits At Ciner Resources LP

The money gained from the distribution cut will be used to expand the business.

Ciner Resources (CINR) is one of those partnerships with a small exposure to the public that generally does not make waves. Sometimes unpleasant waves rule the day. This year, the President resigned after a distribution cut and the partnership has shown some negative earnings comparisons. This market does not tolerate those results regardless of the reasons because the current market is used to unrealistic gains from growth stocks and story stocks. The income crowd abandoned this partnership in droves after the dividend cut which provides an opportunity for investors who realize the current situation will pass.

Partnership Stock Price

This partnership issues K-1s. That appeals to some investors. However, the overall news the last few months has decimated the price of the partnership units. Now, though the price is low enough that should the partnership go private because of the low price, investors would benefit from both the distribution and the offer (likely at a premium) to go private.

These units had been in a slow recovery to the initial announcement of a distribution decrease when the President resigned. That President had been at the helm since this partnership went public. Clearly the market did not accept the leadership change very well. However, change is inevitable.

In the meantime, management estimated about 9 quarters of a distribution decrease was needed to complete a capital expansion program. This partnership is conservatively managed with debt levels around one times EBITDA. Management chose to reduce the distribution rather than leverage the partnership more.

That choice usually guarantees that debt markets will be available to the partnership at very reasonable terms in even the worst economic downturns.

Partnership Structure

The worries about the resignation of the President on the effect of the partnership appear to be overblown.

This partnership business is actually quite old and well established. The company itself has been around a long time even if the partnership has only been public for about a decade. Therefore, the succession event was most likely planned. Succession is generally a basic management planning function in established companies. Even sudden departures generally have a plan.

The idea is to make sure that no one key executive is indispensable. Therefore, despite market worries to the contrary, this group of companies probably has the depth of personnel to make the transition to a new senior officer a smooth event.

The key concept is that the partnership is the public face of a much larger basically privately held corporation. Even the partnership itself has only about 26% of the units in public hands. Therefore, this partnership is far more likely to be run like a private company with minimal worries about current quarterly results. The emphasis instead will be on solid long-term progress. The distribution cut is evidence on this emphasis.

The Business

Ciner Resources LP is a major producer of soda ash. This is used by many industries for a wide variety of purposes.

The partnership appears to have a long-term cost advantage over the synthetic producers. The location of Wyoming also provides some advantages. Wyoming is a largely rural state that is very conservative. Therefore, the higher taxes and business restrictions that are very visible in some of the more populated and liberal states are absent in Wyoming. Overall business conditions are very favorable for a number of industries.

Plus the rural location provides access to relatively low cost labor. Living costs are generally much more reasonable than the large city locations.

A basic product such as this one provides some insight into economic conditions before they make the news. At a hint of an economic slowdown, demand will decrease and price elasticity will increase. Therefore, investors can sense an economic decline in companies such as this one that supply a wide variety of industries long before the news is online or in the newspapers.

Currently, demand is rather firm and management has indicated a desire to expand. That would appear to indicate that the economic conditions well into the future are expected to remain relatively healthy. In short, there is not another encounter with conditions last seen in 2008 in the future when viewed from the perspective of this management.

Growth

This company is relatively large in a mature industry. As such, growth will likely remain in the long term lower single digits.

The capital project assures a higher range of results. But that range will remain until the next major capital project. The main attraction here is the temporary cut in the distribution to fund the latest capital project. The distribution cut and the resignation of the President led to a unit price sell-off.

There will be about two years of distribution at the current level. But then the distribution should recover to previous levels followed by raises to higher levels as the profits from the capital expansion project lead to higher future cash flows.

A partnership such as this one rarely offers that combination of capital gains and income. Normally, this partnership would be a relatively "safe" income vehicle. The distribution cut probably caught some investors by surprise. The resignation of the President was too much turmoil for what was usually a staid corporation.

None of these events indicate any long-term problems with the partnership. Instead, there appears to be a rising income opportunity along with the partnership unit appreciation potential that accompanies rising distributions. The very low leverage and extremely high distribution coverage (of more than 2 right now) assure investors of some excellent financial strength.

Summary

The market appears to have thrown this partnership in the same category as many troubled partnerships. However, this management is following a sensible policy of using some cash flow to expand and meet rising customer demands.

A producer such as this one is a primary indicator of economic health. Right now that indicator is flashing very healthy. Of course that could change at any time. But the business outlook here appears to make the economic worries in the headlines somewhat overblown.

The combination of unit price appreciation as well as rising distributions should allow an investor to double the value of his investment over the next three years with far lower risk than many competing investments. The bad news is already priced into the units even though there was really not substantial bad news. Once the market realizes that many of the conditions for pummeling the unit price are transitory, the units will probably begin to recover.

