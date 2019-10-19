Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

While the operating environment is stable, Apogee Enterprises doesn't appear to have the traits necessary for long-term wealth generation.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. manufactures and sells glass and metal products used in the construction of skyscrapers, municipality buildings, convention centers, and other commercial projects.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. Investors typically do well focusing on companies with long streaks of dividend increases in part because of the positive qualities a business needs in order to be able to continually afford what is ultimately a cash layout to shareholders. However, many of the companies known as "dividend champions" - those with 25 consecutive years (or more) of dividend growth - are mature companies. By identifying strong companies earlier in their life cycle, we can benefit from strong total returns while these companies build their dividend growth reputation. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up and comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow."

Overview

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) designs and manufactures glass and metal products and systems used in high-end construction such as for skyscrapers, libraries, convention centers, concert halls, and more. The company sells into the US, Canada, and Brazil with approximately 95% of revenues generated from customers in North America.

Source: Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

The company operates in four segments (shown above) and combine for approximately $1.4 billion annually. Despite an economic upturn following the recession, Apogee Enterprises has grown quite modestly for an economically sensitive business. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 4.25%, but earnings have contracted at a rate of -1.10% per annum.

Source: YCharts

Fundamentals

To dig into this further, we will look at some key operating metrics that will help us identify some of the strengths and weaknesses within this business. This will help us explain the company's lack of earnings growth, as well as gauge Apogee Enterprises' future potential for investors.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

We see that all three metrics consistently perform below our benchmarks. The construction industry is generally competitive, and despite Apogee Enterprises outlining its product portfolio as being top flight, it isn't enough that it can demonstrate more pricing power than it has. It is also disappointing that these metrics have generally trended downward over the past several years.

For a company with mediocre operating metrics, the balance sheet can be a tool to make fundamental changes to inject growth (through M&A possibly). Unfortunately, there isn't much that we are excited about here either.

Source: YCharts

For starters, the company's cash on hand has dwindled to just under $14 million. The total debt on the books of $272 million out numbers it 19:1. The company's leverage ratio of 2.26X EBITDA is below (but approaching) our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X EBITDA. The company is on solid financial footing, but there isn't enough here for a drastic maneuver without putting serious stress on the company's financials.

Dividend & Buybacks

Apogee Enterprises is back to growing its dividend payout after freezing it throughout the recession in the early part of the decade. Since resuming growth, the dividend has grown for the past eight years. The current payout per share is $0.70, and it yields 1.88% on the current stock price. This is right in line with 10-year US Treasuries, but the company's mediocre operating metrics don't provide enough risk/reward appeal between potential capital gains, and the risk associated with holding securities.

Source: YCharts

The dividend has grown at a solid pace since resuming growth. If we look at the most recent five years, the payout has grown at a CAGR of 11.8%. The company's FCF streams are inconsistent due to CAPEX and fluctuating margins, so we will evaluate the dividend payout ratio on the basis of earnings - which is approximately 40%. This rate of increase has grown the dividend more than 90% since 2013. This pace is unsustainable and will slow down. We feel that the company's lack of financial surplus and bottom-line growth leaves the dividend vulnerable to another freeze in a recessionary environment.

Apogee Enterprises has dabbled in share buybacks as well over the years, but not on a regular basis. Buybacks are great because they can drive EPS growth as well as reduce the total cash outlay for dividends (less shares to pay out to). Apogee Enterprises isn't a cash flow rich enough business to regularly buy back stock, but the company does have authorization from its board to buy back 1.45 million shares from the current float.

Source: YCharts

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Apogee Enterprises is looking to find traction in growing its business to that next level. There are a variety of factors, both positive and negative influencing these efforts.

Apogee Enterprises has done a great job growing its Architectural Framing Systems business over the years. It has grown at a CAGR of 24% since 2011 to make it the largest segment in the company today. However, the segment also carries the second lowest operating margin among the company's four segments. This is partially why the bottom line has failed to keep pace with revenues.

Source: Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee has stepped up its CAPEX in recent years to help improve the back end of its business (manufacturing), specifically in the Framing Systems division.

Source: YCharts

These expenditures are intended to improve the company's manufacturing capacity, as well as produce synergies in supply chain, product development, and sales/marketing. Investors will want to monitor the company's margins moving forward, as margin expansion is simply crucial for Apogee to realize notable bottom-line growth.

Otherwise it will likely continue struggling to find growth. For starters, the growth for the type of construction Apogee Enterprises sells into is quite modest. Spending is projected at mid-single digits for commercial construction moving forward, and that is deep into an economic cycle. Should we see an economic dip (or worse, a recession), companies and municipalities will tighten up spending which would obviously impact companies such as Apogee Enterprises.

Valuation

Shares of Apogee Enterprises currently trade at just over $37 per share. This is roughly in the middle of the stock's 52-week range ($26-46).

Source: YCharts

According to analyst estimates, Apogee Enterprises is projected to earn approximately $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year. This would place shares at an earnings multiple of 12.25X. This is a significant discount of 43% to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 21.63X.

With such a drastic difference in PE multiplies, we look to value Apogee Enterprises on its free cash flow. The current FCF yield of 0.71% is near decade lows, although the increased CAPEX spending does partially impact that.

Source: YCharts

While the stock's current discount to its median PE ratio is appealing at face value, there are a couple of things to consider. The company's operating metrics have been trending downward, and Apogee's net income has really struggled to grow. We feel that a downward revision to valuation expectations is appropriate, meaning that the stock isn't as "cheap" as it seems right now. We feel that the current PE ratio is about fair considering the above talking points. We tend to pursue stronger cash flow generating entities for our personal endeavors, but investors looking at Apogee could probably grab shares for a decent value at around 10X earnings, or $30 per share.

Wrapping Up

Ultimately Apogee faces some short comings that put a bit of a ceiling on the company's total returns potential for investors. While the business is stable within its operating environment, it lacks the cash flow generation to be able to consistently afford the buybacks and dividend growth that can turbocharge a portfolio over an extended amount of time. When you also factor in the competitive space that it operates in, there just isn't enough upside there to warrant long-term interest.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.