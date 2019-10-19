Lumber Liquidators: Making Sense Of Insider Antics

Lumber Liquidators is better off without Sullivan, but should heed his warnings regarding administrative bloat and endless expansion.

The possible pump-and-dump saw Sullivan increase his holdings in the company from 6% to nearly 8%, and quickly reduce to 1.55% after the stock price rose.

What a month! September was a wild ride for Lumber Liquidators (LL). What was perhaps a generic pump-and-dump by founder and former CEO, Tom Sullivan, was a windfall for savvy volatility traders. Serious stakeholders were left scratching their heads as to what exactly had occurred, and how the underlying value of the company changed.

This article seeks to get the reader up to speed on what transpired in September, what the shake-up means for the company, and why Lumber Liquidators is better off without Tom Sullivan. We will also discuss a few of Sullivan's valid critiques of the company, and how it should move forward.

What Happened

In late August, Tom Sullivan's F9 Investments increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 30%, and expressed an interest in a bid to take the company private, potentially including a merger with his private company Cabinets To Go. Wall Street, clearly no fan of the firm's current situation, reacted with glee, sending shares soaring about 30% on the news.

The Lumber Liquidators Value Committee (LLVC), holding a similar 6% interest in the company, joined the chorus calling for new management and/or ownership. The group is headed by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Mario Rizzi. Rizzi has been a vocal critic of Lumber Liquidators' current management in the past, so it comes as little surprise that the Value Committee would join Sullivan in the corporate coups.

As the stock rose on the scuttlebutt of management and ownership changes, Sullivan pulled an abrupt 180, calling the stock too expensive and deciding to offload 80% of his shares. The stock price is now around $10, near where it was before all the hubbub began.

Sullivan's Offloading Leaves Us Better Off

It is difficult to assign a clear motive to Sullivan's actions. The knee-jerk reaction is to call it a pump-and-dump, and Sullivan did make millions on the quick trade. Some, including Empire Financial's Whitney Tilson, believe that Sullivan was truly priced out of the buyout attempt as the stock price rose, and that no foul play was involved. At any rate, Sullivan has reduced his ownership to less than 2%, and should be less relevant to the company moving forward.

Tom Sullivan deserves a lot of credit for building a powerful company, and plenty of blame for the company's current dismal situation. Sullivan was at best negligent, and likely complicit, in Lumber Liquidators' illegal sourcing practices that continue to haunt the company in the form of legal costs and damage to its brand.

This recent stunt is consistent with Sullivan's apparent philosophy: personal enrichment with little regard for the long-term interest of company shareholders. If Sullivan is truly exiting the picture as an active shareholder, then good riddance.

Some Valid Critiques

Despite his likely irrelevance to the future of the company, Sullivan, joined by the Lumber Liquidators Value Committee, made some valid criticisms of the current direction of the company. These bear consideration, and it may be a blessing in disguise to have them receive such public attention.

In a September 3rd interview with Bloomberg, Tom Sullivan clarified his beef with current management. Using such terms as "pathetic", Sullivan pulled no punches in assessing his brainchild's current condition.

"Spending Money Like Crazy"

One of Sullivan's primary complaints regarding management was administrative bloat, finding it especially ridiculous that the struggling company, bogged down by flagging sales growth and legal costs, would choose this time to invest in a new headquarters in Virginia. Proof that Sullivan is not alone in his criticisms, nor in his desire to see the company's ownership structure change, was his support from the Lumber Liquidators Value Committee.

The Value Committee repeated Sullivan's criticisms of growing costs, and also focused on the company's recent high-low retail strategy failure, and the board's lack of industry experience. In the past, Rizzie has also criticized the firm for ending commission-based incentives for sales and management teams, a move which has dampened same-store sales. Support from this committee lends credence to the criticisms, as the Value Committee holds 6% ownership and is a uniquely powerful voice in the media on behalf of shareholders.

Moving Forward

Lumber Liquidators fundamental picture did not really change as a result of Tom Sullivan's actions. The events of September do not appreciably change the prudence of a management shake-up, and going private may still be the right move. I'm personally relieved that such changes are now far less likely to involve an unreliable partner, Tom Sullivan.

If there is a silver lining to Sullivan's dramatic move, it's the increased awareness brought to a major problem: Lumber Liquidators' sales strategy is flawed. Sullivan and Rizzi are correct: Lumber Liquidators is becoming a less efficient operation.

In my last article, I discussed Lumber Liquidators ballooning SG&A as a percentage of sales. Stores individually have become less profitable, and Lumber Liquidators has tried to drive growth by expanding stores. Opening a headquarters will only accelerate the growth in overhead and payroll expenses, and likely will contribute nothing to the company's top-line.

We can both recognize Sullivan's flawed approach and still heed his warnings. The company would do well to return performance-based incentives to management and sales teams, such as sales targets and commissions. It should also invest in costs that drive sales, such advertising and promotions, and away from needless administrative costs, such as the new headquarters in Virginia. Additionally, it should learn from Sullivan's mistakes at the helm, and shift sourcing out of China in anticipation of a more difficult commercial relationship between our countries.

Conclusion

My position on Lumber Liquidators is still bullish after September, a thesis that was more fully fleshed out in my previous article. The only real change now is that Sullivan has less power over the company than before, and that many real issues with the company were brought to light. Neither of these are negatives, in my opinion. My hope moving forward is that Lumber Liquidators will address its areas of weakness, and lean into what made the company strong in the first place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.