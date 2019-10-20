Annaly Capital Is Looking Too Good To Be True

As someone who depends on dividends to pay my bills and fund my lifestyle I am always looking for ways to boost my income. Recognizing that I started following Annaly Capital (NLY) a few months back when their 12% dividend attracted my interest. At the time I thought it might be too good to be true and wrote about how the dividend might not be sustainable, much to the chagrin of some readers, but shortly after that they cut the dividend. Now sitting at an 11.5% yield it is still quite generous, but I am still asking the same question: Is it sustainable and should the conservative dividend investor be avoiding this opportunity?

Mortgage backed securities have a rather checkered past

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Investor Presentation

Mortgage backed securities have a rather checkered past considering they were the instrument that triggered the Great Recession from 2007-09. During the financial crisis investment banks were bundling individual mortgages, then offering investors the opportunity to trade them as securities with the mortgages forming the underlying asset base. Unfortunately the securities were being traded at significantly higher valuations than the underlying assets, which eventually caused a meltdown in the market. Regulations have tightened up many of these issues, but I still believe they present a risk component you don’t see in traditional banking and may be difficult for many investors to understand.

The challenge that I have with this market is that it relies heavily on leverage, craves stability and is very interest rate sensitive. So when you have forces creating instability in the market that sees interest rates fluctuating up and down it creates problems. This is especially so for companies depending on the interest margin between what they borrow for and lend out or sell at. I also have concerns when you see companies paying out overly generous dividends while at the same time issuing new equity and selling down assets at a loss to in part cover those dividends.

2019 is turning out to be another tough year

2018 was a difficult year for the company as markets provided stiff headwinds impacting valuations for Annaly, 2019 may be worse. The company had struggled in an increasing interest rate environment which compressed margins. The result was a significant drop in full year 2018 earnings compared to the previous year as well as pressure to maintain a generous dividend that was yielding close to 12%. The first half of 2019 saw continued margin compression.

At the same time margins were being pressured, instability in the markets created valuation drops across the sector putting pressure on the NLY bottom line. With increasing interest rates Annaly experienced a narrowing between interest income and expenses requiring greater amounts of leverage to produce declining results. They funded their increasing leverage through a combination of increasing share count and new debt which resulted in the stock price declining as additional shares diluted book value per share.

A stabilization of interest rates during the first half of 2019 combined with a trend towards declining rates going forward should have helped them to recover but the early results show continued compression in their Net Interest Margins which contributed to growing losses and lower book values per share. It will be interesting to follow this trend as the company prepares to report on the third quarter.

Investor Presentation

Is another cut to the dividend coming

Issuing additional shares to stimulate growth through leverage is an effective strategy used by many companies provided the assets contribute back to their overall success. Issuing additional shares to generate cash flow into the business without the accompanying increase in profitability is not something shareholders like to see. The added share count puts pressure on cash flow to service the dividend and if the dividend is too high puts pressure on the company to cut the dividend further, which they did earlier this year and will put continued pressure on them to cut it again.

This approach encourages the company to issue more shares to meet short term obligations in an unsustainable cycle which often coincides with a dropping share price as well. In 2018 the company increased their share count by 13% and by the end of the second quarter they had increased their share count by an additional 11%. At the same time the share price has dropped by 13.4% in the last year while the S&P has gained 6.4% offsetting the benefit from a generous dividend.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Momentum Performance

In the last 12 months while the company has been issuing new equity to bring cash into the business they have also increased their total debt by 26% which puts even greater pressure on them to further cut the dividend in order to support the growing debt payments. The only bright point being that the move to a lower interest rate environment might create some relief on this front.

Year 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Payout 70% 123% 619% 115% 38% -135% 243% 81% 81% 2688%

What happens if the economy continues to falter?

In 2009, following the financial crisis, Annaly benefited when interest rates started to drop as a means of stimulating the economy. As the Fed cut interest rates close to zero spreads increased for existing loans lenders held on the books as the consumer rate dropped at a much slower pace benefiting net interest margins. With many mortgage and loan customers locked into higher interest rates the company was able to take advantage of increasing spreads as short term rates dropped.

Although the fed has begun cutting interest rates once again the cuts are coming from a much lower base and by historical standards rates are still very low compared to even ten years ago. The hope is that dropping rates will benefit NIM but this remains to be seen. Although a drop in NIM is of concern another concern for the company is the continuing drop in asset values that Annaly is dependent on to fund their operations. It is these losses on asset sales that have been contributing to significant losses over the past year.

Final thoughts

The advantage Annaly has over some of their mREIT competitors is a diversification within their income stream providing them the opportunity to pivot depending on the circumstance. That said they are very interest rate sensitive and just as they were able benefit from the drop in interest rates through larger spreads during the last recession they are hoping for similar advantages this time as well. Although they are less levered than others in the sector their exposure is growing and I have concerns that they are using more leverage to generate results and issuing additional shares to drive capital expansion rather than growing based on a more self-sustaining business model.

Investor Presentation

I believe they will continue this strategy which could lead to further share dilution impacting share price. I also have concerns that they may be forced to cut their dividend further to a more sustainable level which would have continuing negative impact on share price for this dividend driven stock. With their debt ratios rising along with expenses without the supporting profitability there are red flags for me.

There is an argument that it pays to be a contrarian when investing and for the investor that enjoys risk that is a viable strategy as the opportunity for a rebound is definitely a possibility. Personally, my viewpoint is a little bit tainted as more than once in my investing career I have been blindsided while chasing yield. As such I am more of a buy and hold forever kind of investor who looks for quality companies that I can hold for a very long time. Companies that can pay me a fair dividend, usually in the 3-7% range, but at the same time can grow their share price creating more balanced and sustainable overall returns. Annaly is not that kind of company, and as a conservative investor I would choose not to own it in my personal portfolio of lower-risk companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.