Translate Bio Should Be On Your Radar With Upcoming Presentation And CF Data In 2020

Translate Bio (TBIO) has a major catalyst that is approaching towards the end of October of 2019. This will be both an oral and poster presentation of phase 1/2 study data from about 12 patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). These results will be presented on November 1, 2019, at the 33rd Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) taking place in Nashville, Tennessee from October 31 to November 2, 2019. This can be data that has already been released back in July of 2019, along with possible updated data since then. And that's not all. Multi-ascending dose data from this phase 1/2 study will be reported in 2020. That sets up a catalyst at the end of this month and then another one likely in 2020. The company has a solid pipeline, and I believe a lot of value exists with the cystic fibrosis treatment of MRT5005. This product is intended to be used for CF and other lung diseases.

Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Using MRT5005

Cystic Fibrosis is a hereditary disease that primarily affects the lungs and can also be bothersome for the digestive system as well. I think the most important item you should know is that it can be life-threatening to the patient. The reason why is because thick and sticky mucus can start to clog up the lungs. There are many issues with sweat, mucus, and digestive juices that clog up tubes and the various systems that exist within the body. The most common symptoms for these patients is cough and recurrent lung infections. Because the lungs clog up with mucus, they become weak/blocked and there is always a chance for opportunistic serious lung infections that take place. That's why it is said that these patients have a shorter than normal life span. The main reason why this disease occurs is that there exists a mutation on the CF gene on chromosome 7. The CF gene encodes a protein known as Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Regulator (CFTR). When this protein becomes abnormal, it throws off the patient's system and disrupts the chloride channels on the cells. This is a good market opportunity to go after, especially since it is a large one. Consider that the Cystic Fibrosis market is estimated to be worth $13.9 billion by 2025. While this is a large market opportunity, it is important to highlight that it is still risky. Before diving into preliminary data and more about MRT5005 for CF by Translate Bio, it's important to talk about current treatment options. Currently, the most notorious pharmaceutical company that you may have heard of for cystic fibrosis, which is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). A few of the drugs that have been approved to treat certain mutations of CF are:

Symdeko

Orkambi

Kalydeco

As you can see, this is the primary biotech to beat when it comes to cystic fibrosis. It is not going to be easy though because it depends upon the upcoming data in 2020. Thus far, based on preliminary evidence already released, things are looking good for the time being with respect to this program. Having said that, there is a near-term catalyst and then a long-term catalyst on the horizon for Translate Bio. There will be an oral and poster presentation for MRT5005 to be presented at the 33rd Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference taking place in Nashville, Tennessee from October 31, 2019, to November 2, 2019. Specifically, though, the biotech is set to present exactly on October 31st with a poster presentation and then November 1st with an oral presentation. This will be prior released data and possibly an update since then in terms of newly released data. If anything, this presentation may reignite volume in the stock and get investors interested again. This is going to be the single-ascending dose data for MRT5005 in the phase 1/2 study to treat patients with CF. Having said that, investors should be excited because there are additional results expected from this study. However, the next set of results will be for the multi-ascending dose part of the phase 1/2 study using MRT5005 to treat patients with CF.

Not an exact timeline has yet been given for this data release, but the biotech states it will be revealed in 2020. You can be pretty sure that once the next earnings update comes in, there will be an update on when the data in 2020 could possibly be revealed. Eventually, this study is set to recruit up to 40 adults with CF who have two Class I and/or Class II mutations. The primary endpoint is the one that is typically always used for CF studies, which is forced expiratory volume in one second. You may have seen this with other biotechs in CF development and Vertex as (ppFEV1) abbreviation. This measures lung function for these CF patients. Translate Bio has chosen to measure this along the way at certain time points and as part of the overall study. This is not an exact confidence booster, but I believe it lends credibility to the study. This study is being done in collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Development Network. In addition, the FDA has already given MRT5005 Orphan Drug Designation. Such a designation could expedite the review time and potential pathway for approval. This is great, but besides safety and efficacy, how can Translate Bio's MRT5005 stand out on its own against Vertex's drugs? This all boils down to delivery. MRT5005 is a technology that utilizes mRNA to deliver the correct CFTR protein for patients with CF. However, it is being delivered as an inhaled product. This may provide an advantage in that safety might be increased since it is delivered through inhalation. On top of that, it may work more quickly and effectively. With the presentation coming up at the end of this month, the main question you have is will the next potential updated data be good? That is an important question to answer. There is no guarantee ever that data will be good. However, you can always take a look at prior released data to make the best-educated guess. This involves preliminary data that was released back in July of 2019 for phase 1/2 study using MRT5005. There were a total of 3 doses that were used for this initial single-ascending dose data for each cohort. These doses of MRT5005 were: 8 mg, 16 mg, and 24 mg along with placebo in place. The ppFEV1 for each dose from an 8-day follow up of maximum change from baseline period for the patients were as follows:

8 mg - 4.4% improvement FEV1

16 mg - 15.7% improvement in FEV1

24 mg - 9.7% improvement in FEV1

placebo - 3.2% improvement in FEV1

As you can see above, the mid-dose group of 16 mg of MRT5005 performed the best out of the entire batch of dosing info. It is important to highlight that each cohort had a small group of patients, therefore, you must consider the data with a grain of salt. It was noted that each patient given 16 mg of MRT5005 and then followed after 8 days had pFEV1 of: 11.1%, 13.6%, and 22.2% which ended up being the mean increase of 15.7% highlighted directly above. There was one person in that 24 mg group cohort that ended up with a ppFEV1 of 21.4% but others in the group were lower. This was a variable outcome of clinical data for that cohort. Translate Bio will share additional details from this study at the Conference presentation coming up at the end of the month. I believe that this mRNA product offers massive potential because the treatment is being developed to target all CF patients regardless of mutation and whether or not they have the CFTR protein. The main translation from the released data I went over above is that things are definitely on track. There are 2 reasons why I'm making that claim. The first is that the percentage of FEV1 noted above are only based on 8 days after dosing. The second reason is that this data presented in July and then to be presented again at the end of the month only deals with single-ascending dose data. The multi-ascending dose data is not expected until 2020. Why is this an important item to highlight? That's because, in multiple ascending dose (MAD) studies, each patient is given multiple doses. In the SAD portion of the study with the data above, that is where each patient only receives one dose. This means it's possible the data to be reported in 2020 could potentially be improved greatly.

Additional Lung Indications With Use Of MRT5005

I commend Translate Bio for putting more focus on its MRT5005 mRNA clinical product. That's because CF is only the beginning in terms of potential for this biotech. Besides CF, MRT5005 is going to be explored in a few other lung diseases. The first main to know is that a lot of these other programs are in the discovery stage of clinical testing or preclinical work. However, as they are advanced in the coming years, they could provide additional support for the pipeline. These indications are: Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia is a rare autosomal recessive genetic disorder that causes defects in the action of cilia lining the respiratory tract. The key thing to understand is that this is a rare disease. This may not be an entirely large market indication, but, like other rare diseases, should a drug eventually be approved for this indication, the price would be quite high. For instance, CF doesn't have a massive population, but Vertex charges about $292,000 per treatment course of its drugs. Then, you have to think that Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia doesn't have a standard approved drug for it. That translates to no competition in this particular indication. The other early-stage indications have more potential in terms of market opportunity. These other indications that have large indications are pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; each market is worth:

The thing is that pulmonary arterial hypertension may have some competition, but it all depends on how this program advances for Translate Bio. The competitor for this indication would be Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA), which had positive data throughout a few studies. Not only did Arena get good data, but it was eventually able to sell its drug Ralinepag for an upfront payment of $800 million. It sold its drug to United Therapeutics (UTHR). Arena is eligible to earn an additional $400 million in milestone payments and low double-digit royalties on net sales. The point here is that there is massive potential for Translate Bio, especially if it can eventually succeed in several studies. In terms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis that is another solid indication. That's because Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) paid $8.3 billion to buy InterMune for its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drug.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Translate Bio had $146.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2019. The biotech believed that this would be enough cash to fund its operations all the way to the second half of 2020. With this projection, I believe that it would have needed to raise cash possibly by mid-2020. However, there is good news to report here. It chose to raise about $90 million before expenses. It priced an offering to sell about 9 million shares of its common stock at a price of $10 per share. No projection has yet been given after this most recent cash raise on September 17, 2019, but I believe this should help fund the company for quite some time. The addition of cash will definitely be a big help to advance the pipeline forward.

Conclusion

Translate Bio has a lead clinical product, MRT5005, which is being developed to treat multiple types of lung diseases. Specifically, the most prominent program would be MRT5005 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Updated clinical data to be presented might give the stock a boost, but the more pressing data will be in 2020. That is when multiple ascending dose data for the phase 1/2 study using MRT5005 will be released. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the results will be positive. In that case, it's possible the stock could trade much lower. On top of that, even though it is a phase 1/2 study it will definitely be compared in some way with the leader in the CF space Vertex Pharmaceuticals. That's the risk, but the good news is that the drug is being explored in several other lung diseases as I highlighted above. That means the success of the company won't just rely only on a CF treatment alone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.