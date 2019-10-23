Yandex: The Roller-Coaster Ride Continues

For steadfast Yandex bulls, this is still one of the best moments to buy the stock. For others, the situation is just an another short-term speculative opportunity.

On October 11, the stock crashed after the committee meeting in State Duma devoted to the draft law restricted foreign ownership of the company.

Yandex's (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are volatile amid the discussion of the notorious ownership law, though a glimmer of hope has finally appeared in this story. I still expect that relations between the Russian government and Yandex will continue to be strained and this will be one of the key factors limiting the stock's upside in the long term. However, in the short term, there's an almost no-brainer trade - just buy Yandex shares before the coming Q3 financial results and sell shortly after their announcement.

What Happened?

On October 11, Yandex's shares went down by almost 20% during the day. The stock collapsed after the meeting of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, where lawmakers discussed draft legislation that would limit foreign ownership in "significant information resources" (including Yandex) to 20 percent.

At the State Duma committee meeting, lawmakers couldn’t come to a unanimous decision about the bill. Committee chairman Leonid Levin said that a final decision on the legislation won’t be made until November. Spokesmen of Megafon, Rosneft (OTC:OCRNL) and industrial associations who were present at the meeting criticized the project.

In turn, representatives of the Federal Antimonopoly Service and Roskomnadzor told that they conceptually support the legislation, but some parts of it require clarification. An employee of the Ministry of Communications said that the ministry sent a negative review to the Gorelkin bill.

Later, the government prepared feedback on the bill. It is ready to support the document with some important adjustments - foreign participation in significant information resources regarding voting shares should be acceptable at the level of 50% minus one share. In addition, the bill should include clear criteria for classifying an information resource as significant in order to avoid "subjective assessments."

Source: the State Duma website

And now just look how quickly Russian officials can do a 180:

"Roskomnadzor will actively support the Russian tech company Yandex in its development and expansion in the international arena."

"The Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation supports the government’s proposal to limit foreign participation in significant Internet resources not to 20, but to 50%, said Committee Chairman Andrei Klishas to RIA Novosti."

"The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia is opposed to the adoption of a separate bill restricting the shareholding of foreigners in "significant" tech companies, Anatoly Golomolzin, deputy head of the department, told Interfax."

The reaction of investors wasn't long in coming:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In a matter of hours, the stock won back almost half of the losses of the last two weeks. Why only half of the losses? Firstly, this is feedback, not a final amendment. Secondly, now it has finally been confirmed that all this is not the initiative of just one deputy.

What's Next?

Assuming that the law will comply with the recommendations of the government, Yandex, by and large, would be able to breathe a sigh of relief. The largest individual shareholders - Arkady Volozh and Vladimir Ivanov - own shares that provide more than half of the voting power in the company. Not to mention the so-called "golden share" owned by the state-controlled Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY).

Despite the fact that the negative consequences of this bill would likely be avoided, there are two more unpleasant bills that are still under consideration in the State Duma: the law on state regulation of taxi operations and aggregators (adopted at second reading, one reading left) and the law on news aggregators (adopted at first reading, two readings left). The main purpose of the first bill is to raise passenger transportation safety at the expense of such taxi aggregators as Yandex.Taxi and the second law proposes to limit foreign ownership of Russian Internet news aggregators like Yandex.News. Even if these bills are adopted in an extremely mild form, they will still be sources of volatility of the stock price if the government returns to a discussion of these laws.

Final Thoughts

It's absolutely clear that the Russian government doesn't care about Yandex as a publicly-traded company because it communicates with the company in a completely barbarian way. On the one hand, Russian officials call Yandex a strategically important company for Russia; on the other hand, they introduce potentially devastating laws and then change them on the fly to more soft options. If this is a way of communication, this is a bad way of communication. If this is a way of trading stocks, then Russian lawmakers are pretty skilled insider traders.

This is an obvious state policy: the state wants to control everything that is connected with the media, with communications, with search engines, everything that is generally connected with the ability to access any information. Therefore, it's still a big question of how Yandex and the Kremlin will co-exist further comfortably.

For now, the main positive news of this week will be the publication of Q3 financial results that are almost guaranteed to beat expectations, so those who recently bought the stock can earn some money on this short-term trade. If you're bullish on the long-term prospects of Yandex and for some reason haven't bought the stock yet, that's a good time to start buying Yandex.

