L Brands Looks Promising, But Margin For Error Is Fairly Small

What I don't really like is the debt load (mid $5bn long-term debt versus $1bn+ in cash), whereas companies like Abercrombie are effectively debt free in terms of net long term debt. That said, I believe the debt is manageable as annual cash from operations is consistently well above $1bn.

Bath & Body Works has been the bright spot with strong sales growth. I believe both Victoria's Secret and PINK have potential for a major turnaround.

L Brands had its fair share of turmoil, including 50% dividend cut, tariffs, Victoria's Secret dropping swimwear, CEO's name making headlines as part of the Epstein scandal, etc.

I have been following the company for several years and feel it is a good time to start a position.

L Brands (LB), founded in 1963, owns Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works. The Company operates nearly 3,000 company-owned specialty stores in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada and Greater China. I believe that all their brands, including Victoria’s Secret which is currently struggling, have tremendous long term potential, with significant growth opportunities in North America and internationally.

The share price has fallen by more than 80% since its peak in 2015, from $95+ to below $18 (at the time of writing). To be fair, LB is not the only retailer struggling, but I believe the drop has gone too far.

I am not claiming that we have found rock bottom, but I believe the current share price is factoring in a lot of negativity and fear.

Decisive Actions

The Company has taken actions to turn the ship around. Some include:

closing Henri Bendel and selling La Senza - eliminating ~$74M in annual operating losses

reducing the dividend by 50% to free up $325M per year in cash flow for debt reduction, etc

strategically closing, selectively opening and remodeling stores

appointing Amy Hauk to lead PINK and hiring John Mehas to run Victoria's Secret Lingerie

Continuing to invest in online/Direct business

Continuing to refresh the Board of Directors

Promising Brands

It is fair to say that a turnaround in Victoria's Secret will be a major driver in cash flow growth. I believe in the long term potential of Victoria's Secret, which has lost its way in recent years. For instance, the Victoria's Secret brand is leading in social media (~65M Instagram followers, ~29M Facebook fans, ~11 million Twitter followers), has more than 400M store visits per year, and ~$1bn website visits annually, and ~$4bn in global Lingerie retail sales.

Victoria’s Secret Beauty has ~$1.5bn in global retail sales with 6 of the top 20 fragrances in the U.S. (Bombshell, Tease, Heavenly, Bombshell Seduction, Love, Very Sexy). Not bad.

PINK has ~$3bn in global retail sales, strong social media presence (~7.9M Instagram followers, ~14.5M Facebook fans) and ~13M PINK Nation members.

Bath & Body Works is one of the largest specialty personal care and home fragrance brands in the world, with ~$5bn in global retail sales, ~350M store visits per year and ~300M website visits annually. In 2018, it had ~150M transactions and 235 stores outside North America with strong customer response. Bath & Body Works is the #1 home fragrance retailer in America. It is the leader in electric fragrance diffuser for the home, three-wick candles, body moisturizer (lotion & body cream), hand soap and hand sanitizer, wallflower, fine fragrance mist, men’s body moisturizer. Not bad.

Operating income under pressure

Despite sales at record levels, surpassing $13bn, operating income has been under pressure, declining each year since 2015. Since 2014, Bath & Body works has been doing the heavy lifting, followed by PINK:

The International segment is also in growth mode, but still a small percentage of total revenue. Victoria's Secret Lingerie business is struggling and overall the Victoria's Secret segment (which includes PINK) has only grown sales by 2% since 2014. Without Bath & Body Works, which grew sales by 38% since 2014, the Company would have been in much deeper trouble.

Cash from operations under pressure

Since 2010, each year cash from operations has comfortably exceeded the $1bn in mark, peaking at ~2bn for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2016. Still, it has been under pressure since 2017, falling close to 2014 levels.

Putting all the pieces together

As depicted in the table below, even though Net Sales (highlighted in yellow) are up quite a bit, gross profit margins (highlighted in green) are in decline mode. In addition, General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses have been increasing, for example ~3.5bn in 2018 versus ~$3.1bn in 2016 and $2.7bn in 2013. Source: SEC 10-K pg 19

These factors explain the large drop in Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. In fact, Net Income Per Diluted Share (highlighted in purple) has almost halved, from $4.22 per share in 2016 to 2.31 for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, despite the share count falling from 297M to 279M (highlighted in pink) over the same period, due to share repurchases.

In terms of the balance sheet, long-term debt has remain flat at ~5.7bn since 2016 and the cash balance remains at relatively healthy levels (above $1bn). Note, In June and July 2019, the Company redeemed $764M in outstanding notes maturing between 2020 and 2022 through the issuance of $500M of new notes maturing in 2029 and the use of $315M in cash, lowering total debt by $264M.

What's more, comparable store sales (last item on the table above) have been under pressure, led by declines in Victoria's Secret. It goes without saying investors will be closely watching this metric, even though at times too much emphasis is given on this trend, leading to short-termism.

The result?

In 2017 and 2018 free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was slightly above the dividend. As a result, Retained Cash Flow was borderline above $0 ($13M in 2017 and $82M in 2018), as opposed to the period 2014-2016 during which it ranged between $317M and $763M. That is quite a drop. This led to a 50% dividend reduction in order to free up $325M per year in cash flow, which can be used to reduce debt, etc. As a result Retained Cash Flow is anticipated to be substantially higher in 2019 versus 2018. On this basis, the Board made the right decision.

That said, the margin for error is not that big with respect to this additional $325M per year in cash flow cushion. If the company manages to remains 'static' in terms of operating cash flow and CAPEX, $325M set aside over a 10 year period could lead to $3.25bn in debt reduction, which is substantial relative to the current long-term debt.

Going forward

Of course, the world is not static. The direction in which operating cash flow moves is key. A turnaround in the Victoria's Secret segment and continue growth in Bath & Body Works will likely result in outsized gains. I believe in strength of the Company's brands and there is time to turn the ship around, especially with the recent dividend cut. For the share price to skyrocket it will require cash from operations to head towards the ~$2bn mark, close to 2016 and 2017 levels. This is not unrealistic as the model is sensitive. All it takes is continued total sales growth with some slight margin expansion and keeping G&A expenses in check. Easier said than done. I have been following the company for a few years and feel it is a good time to start a position. My average price is in the mid $16s with a dividend yield in excess of 7%, which I view as little cushion until the 'storm is over'.

