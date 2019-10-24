The U.K.'s Antitrust Regulator Seems Bent On Blocking The Pacific Biosciences-Illumina Deal

The CMA's own reports include numerous refutations of their key arguments, including how they conflate the short-read and long-read markets and are inconsistent about the viability of other long-read platforms.

The CMA's Phase 2 findings were basically the same as its Phase 1 findings, namely that the deal is bad for the market and should be rejected.

In new Phase 2 filings made public today (October 24), it seems clear that the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (or CMA) remains hellbent on blocking Illumina’s (ILMN) acquisition of Pacific Biosciences (PACB), even though the information provided by the CMA itself seems to refute many of its core findings/concerns. While these discrepancies do undermine the CMA’s case and support those who believe there is no credible objection to the merger (myself included), it’s unclear to me if Illumina would be willing to pursue legal remedies to push this acquisition through, and of course also unclear whether such an option would work. Although Illumina has not yet abandoned the deal, I believe it makes more sense to value PacBio on the assumption of no deal. I still believe the standalone value of PacBio to be above $6, but the path forward without Illumina will be high-risk and suitable only for very aggressive investors who can accept the very real risk that PacBio ultimately goes bankrupt.

The CMA Sticks To Its Guns

On October 24, the CMA offered up its provisional Phase 2 findings regarding the proposed Illumina acquisition of PacBio. In short, there was little here that was new or different from the Phase 1 findings – namely that the CMA believes this merger will significantly reduce competition in the genomic sequencing market and that it is bad for customers.

Given that the CMA itself presented contradicting feedback to these conclusions, I feel the Phase 2 findings are more on the order of “<regulators covering ears>: la la la ‘we can’t hear you’ la la la”. Facetious, yes, but I believe the CMA is very much wrong about this transaction and its impact on the market.

As cited in a submission from Shawn Baker, a PhD with long experience in the sequencing market, including a decade-plus stint at Illumina over a decade ago, the CMA misrepresents, misunderstands, and/or conflates many of the relevant issues in this merger, including the differences and substitutability of short-read sequencing (where Illumina dominates) and long-read sequencing (where PacBio is strong, but most certainly not dominant).

I’d also note that Dr. Baker points out more than a few discrepancies in the CMA’s position that would suggest an ulterior motive of shielding Oxford Nanopore from Illumina entering the market for long-read sequencing technology. More cynical readers might consider that a “no duh” observation, given that ONT is a British company, but that is not supposed to be the specific outcome/goal of the CMA’s work.

The CMA’s summary of its own calls with customers is likewise hardly convincing. While perhaps not as bruising or direct as Dr. Baker’s refutations of the CMA’s conclusions, it nevertheless does undermine at least some of the CMA’s assumptions regarding the comparability/overlap of short-read and long-read sequencing technologies and the impact this merger would have on competition. I’d also point out two significant findings – one, that PacBio’s new Sequel II appears to be performing as well as, or better, than expected, and the viability of PacBio without this merger is very much in question.

There was one submission backing the CMA’s findings, arguing that long-read is a substitute for short-read and the deal would lead to higher prices and less competition. I find it amusing that the name of this contributing party was made confidential; I suppose its possible that this could be a sequencing equipment customer (fearing reprisal from Illumina), but my money is that it was ONT, as they have the most to gain from blocking this deal.

What Now?

The CMA includes a notice of possible remedies in these reports, but in this case the CMA believes there is no credible remedy other than to deny approval. I suppose that is a logical conclusion given the CMA’s stated positions, and it is really not surprising – there is no way that Illumina is going to surrender its dominant short-read business, and I don’t see a practical way to otherwise address the CMA’s concerns.

Again, and to be very clear, I completely disagree with the CMA’s findings. Moreover, I believe the notion that blocking this merger will somehow support long-term competition in long-read sequencing is optimistic at best and idiotic at worst, as PacBio’s viability without a deal is very much in question (I think they can make it … but it’ll be close). If PacBio goes down, the IP likely gets sold in a fire-sale and the market loses out on high-quality long-read technology (which the CMA is allegedly so concerned about).

I expect Illumina and PacBio to again attempt to rebut these findings, and I expect the CMA to once again ignore them. If the deal is ultimately blocked by the U.K., I don’t really know what happens next. I believe Illumina could pursue litigation to overturn this decision, but I’m simply not well-versed enough in the laws and procedures of the U.K. to accurately estimate the odds of a favorable outcome. At a minimum, I expect it would take time, and Illumina may find that the odds of a favorable outcome aren’t high enough to justify the time and expense.

The Outlook

Illumina and PacBio announced a revised merger agreement back in September that provides for Illumina funding PacBio’s near-term capital needs through $6 million payments in October, November, and December. These payments will continue into 2020 if Illumina elects to extend the agreement, and PacBio would then be eligible for $6 million in January and March and $22 million in February.

Should the merger collapse, PacBio would only have to pay these funds back in the event of a buyout or a financing that raises more than $100M (the payback would be prorated for financing between $100M and $200M). It is my understanding that this funding does not eliminate the break-up fee that Illumina would pay if the deal falls apart, but I’m not 100% certain about that (the legalese of the revised agreement wasn’t completely clear to me).

In the meantime, PacBio is doing its part. Second quarter revenue exceeded expectations and we’ll soon see how the third quarter shaped up – Piper Jaffray, a long-time skeptic on PacBio, recently upgraded the shares on strong channel checks for Sequel II placements, and I’d again note that the submissions provided by the CMA do seem to support a positive market reaction to the platform. At this point, insofar as competition goes, I believe PacBio has a very appealing technology platform relative to ONT – Oxford Nano has an arguable edge for read length, but PacBio is more accurate and its errors are not systematic (meaning they disappear if you re-run the sample).

I believe demand for long-read sequencing in markets like agriculture, microbiology, and structural analysis can support healthy demand for PacBio and strong revenue growth as the long-read market matures (now that there is workable, cost-effective technology available). I still expect over 20% annualized revenue growth for PacBio, and while financing/viability remain very real concerns, I think PacBio can squeeze through the chokepoint and become FCF-positive in 2022/2023.

The Bottom Line

This is a high-risk call, but I believe PacBio shares have been beaten down to a point where the market underestimates its value as a standalone entity (over $6/share in my opinion). “Going concern” risk is very much valid and relevant here, but I believe demand for Sequel II is healthy and I believe this is an interesting speculation to consider for investors who can accept the risk that not only may the deal collapse, but PacBio itself may never be able to reach FCF breakeven and stay in business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.