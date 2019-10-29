Annaly Doesn't Get Much Cheaper Than This

Despite the recent dividend cut, we believe the company is one of the best mREITs and should come out of this environment with strong growth momentum.

The company has diversified its business to better deal with volatility in economic drivers but is still impacted by the spread between borrowing and lending.

We bought our house in September of last year and we thought we got a good deal on the mortgage with a 4.75% rate for a 30-year loan. We know some folks that got even lower rates - in the 3.5% range when they bought their home a few years earlier, but with rates expected to rise, we were happy to lock in before rates continued to rise.

Last week, we locked in a new rate on a refinancing at 3.75% that will start saving us money after just 9 months. In other words, the savings from the rate decrease will cover our closing costs over a 9-month period. After that, it's all savings.

In this type of environment, mREITS face strong headwinds from prepayments on mortgages they hold on their books - like the one I just refinanced. When mortgages are prepaid, the mREIT loses money from the future income stream lost from that mortgage and in some cases the return on that mortgage is less than the yield to maturity estimated at the time it was purchased. They also have the challenge of reinvesting the proceeds in securities that have lower yields.

Alas, this can't last forever, and with the yield curve still relatively flat if not inverted, we believe it has only one way to go - although the timing and magnitude of that change are anyone's guess. Regardless, we believe there is an opportunity to buy a premier mREIT at a bargain basement price - it might be early - but we may not see prices this low for some time. The stock has already been boosted since early September's multi-year low of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) invests and finances residential and commercial assets. The company was initially founded as a traditional mortgage REIT, investing in agency mortgage-backed securities, but now as part of its diversified investment strategy, has expanded its exposure to Middle Market Lending and Commercial Real Estate. Annaly’s four investment groups include: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Real Estate and Middle Market Lending, providing the company with flexibility in a changing market environment while taking advantage of potential opportunities.

Over the years, NLY has grown through strategic acquisitions (total 3 since 2013) of publicly-traded mortgage REITs (mREITs), partnerships (more than 20) across its investment groups and expanding organically, making it a well-managed, diversified, less risky, and the largest mREIT in the space in terms of portfolio value ($135 billion) and market capitalization ($13.5 billion).

Source: Annual Report 2018

On the recent activities front, amid uncertainty about future global economic growth and growing risk in the market, during Q2 2019, NLY increased its capital allocation to agency business (which is guaranteed by Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) or Ginnie Mae), attributing a premium to more liquid, higher quality and cycle-agnostic investment options. This would help the company generate attractive returns while reducing some risks. In non-agencies, during the quarter, NLY closed two securitizations totaling $772 million and subsequent to quarter-end, closed an additional $463 million securitization, bringing aggregate issuance to $2.7 billion since the end of 2018. NLY expects to continue developing its securitization platform to reduce reliance on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) financing for its credit business. Additionally, in line with its top priorities (capital optimization, capital efficiency and growth of partnerships), NLY authorized a $1.5-billion buyback program, issued over $440 million in preferred equity, and carried out the redemption of existing, more expensive preferred stock to reduce cost of capital.

Diversified portfolio with scale and liquidity provide competitive advantage

NLY is a leading diversified capital manager in the U.S. with total assets of $135.0 billion as of June 2019, including agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages (95% of total assets), non-agency residential mortgage assets within the securitized product and whole loan markets (2%), commercial mortgage loans, securities and other commercial real estate debt and equity (1%) and investment in private equity-backed middle market businesses across the capital structure (1%). These diversification efforts should reduce the company’s sensitivity to the current low interest rate environment.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

In terms of scale and liquidity, as compared to the median mREIT, Annaly is 12x larger in terms of market capitalization ($13.5 billion), 25x more liquid ($141 million) and 3.5x greater when it comes to investment options (total 37). This scale provides NLY with operating efficiency and cost advantages. For instance, operating expenditures as a percentage of average equity are very low as compared to industry peers (1.8% vs. 3.8%). Furthermore, NLY’s strong liquidity position provides the company with significant flexibility to redirect its capital allocation, ultimately helping to generating attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining high margins, high liquidity and a low beta as compared to the market.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Large agency-focus mitigates credit risk

Through agency group, NLY invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOS), interest-only securities and inverse floaters, which are collateralized by residential mortgages which are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. Additionally, its investments under this group include to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs), agency commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). The company is flexible related to investments and can change its allocation/policies as per market conditions to generate good returns.

During Q2 2019, NLY continued to add to its agency holdings, particularly in specified pools including reallocation of its TBA holdings in the pools, and increasing capital allocation to agency from 76% to 78% of equity. At the end of Q2 2019, the agency portfolio assets stood at $128.3 billion (+7% compared to Q1 2019), with large concentration in 30-year fixed rate securities (95% of total assets). During the period, 80% of the portfolio was positioned in securities with attractive convexity profiles. Once the current headwinds from high financing costs and elevated refinancing rates slow, agency MBS risk-adjusted returns should increase.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Well-positioned to benefit from economic tailwinds and positive market trends

NLY performed well during the 2015-2018 favorable interest rate environment, delivering total returns of over 60% to shareholders, outperforming agency peers by 40% and the broader yield sectors by almost 20%. Moreover, market capitalization has grown more than 50%, the company paid out $5.1 billion in dividends, acquired two less efficient mortgage REITs for $2.4 billion, and formed over 20 exclusive investment and strategic partnerships.

On the negative side, the current low interest rate environment and unpredictable monetary policy are key headwinds. Recent market conditions such as an inverted yield curve, elevated financing rates relative to LIBOR and other short-term rates, and increasing global market risk, would negatively impact NLY in the short term. However, over the long term, lower financing rates and the potential increase in inflation, which in turn results in higher long-term interest rates, would allow Annaly to earn more attractive yields. The question is how far out is this more favorable environment? On more positive notes, NLY has ~40% lower beta than other Yield Sectors and 48% lower than the S&P 500, which provides greater stability in a challenging market environment as compared to peers.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Attractive dividend yield

NLY reduced its dividend in Q2 2019 to $0.25 per share from $0.30 per share in Q1 2019, due mainly to the unfavorable interest rate environment. The company covered its dividend payout with core earnings (paid out 100% of its core earnings) in the quarter, raising a concern over the margin of dividend safety as recent performance was not necessarily comforting. However, initiatives to withstand the challenging market environment and the positive growth outlook, combined with the recent decline in stock price and the dividend yield of ~11.4% - it's looking pretty attractive.

Capital optimization to reduce cost

In June 2019, the company announced an authorization of stock repurchase program, under which it will buy back up to $1.5 billion of outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2020. The move would help the company’s share price to gain some momentum. Additionally, NLY raised $442.5 million of gross proceeds through the issuance of 6.75% Series I fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred equity and redeemed all outstanding shares of Series H preferred stock and Series C preferred stock in May and July, respectively, reducing the cost of preferred capital.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

H2 2019 outlook: Management expects the low interest rate environment to persist for the foreseeable future, on the back of low global growth and subdued inflation. Prepayments are expected to peak in 3Q19 and MBS financing rates may continue to lag other short-term rate markets over the very near term. However, the operating environment is expected to be favorable later in the year as repo market pressures ease and the agency basis improves. Returns in commercial and middle market lending businesses would be lower due to tight spreads and shift towards agency assets.

Our price target for NLY is around $10.50 and with a dividend yield of over 11%, it's hard to ignore the upside potential even with interest rate and refi headwinds.

Where it goes from here, on a forward-looking basis, is what makes us bullish on NLY. It could take a while, and extremely conservative investors may want to wait to see some upside price momentum, especially with the company reporting later this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.