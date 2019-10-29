Why I Like JMLP More Than AMZA

For investors reaching for even greater yield in an already high-yield space, I recommend looking at JMLP.

Given that the K-1 tax form drives many investors away from MLPs, ETFs and CEFs are a popular way to invest in the sector.

With the end of 2019 quickly approaching, investors can begin looking into the benefits of tax loss harvesting and potentially making adjustments to their portfolio that will help them write off some taxes that may be due at year end by selling some of their losing investments. This is especially advisable when they can recycle those funds into another similar investment that arguably has an even more favorable forward-looking investing outlook.

We believe that we have found one of these opportunities, and therefore think that now is a great time to sell shares in InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) in favor of the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities CEF (JMLP), which is currently trading near the greatest discount to NAV in its history.

Data by YCharts

Why Sell AMZA?

AMZA's management claims that it either nearly or completely covers this distribution through options premiums and leveraged exposure to high-yielding MLPs. Its investment thesis rest on the premise that MLPs - due to their strong yield and growth profile - are one of the most opportunistic sectors today. AMZA seeks to provide investors access to the sector without having to deal with K-1s and - while its past record is checkered - management is trying to correct the mistakes of the past, offering investors a simpler and more focused fund that seeks to employ leverage and covered calls intelligently to maximize cash flow while also reducing downside risk and retaining as much upside potential as possible. In effect, management is seeking maximum total returns by seeking to time the market and gain the best of all worlds.

The fund has already experienced several steep distribution cuts and is likely to do so again in the near future. However, if MLPs are truly ready to resume long-term distribution growth future cuts are likely to be minimal. For investors seeking high monthly, tax-advantaged, and K-1 free income from blue-chip MLPs who don't mind taking on some leverage risk and having a management team selling weekly covered calls against their holdings, AMZA looks like a solid option.

In fact, so far this year under its refined investment strategy, AMZA has actually outperformed JMLP:

However, this is somewhat of an illusion because AMZA is an ETF as therefore trades always trades at NAV, while JMLP is a CEF which routinely trades at sizable premiums and discounts to NAV. When we look more closely at JMLP's performance this year, we see that its discount to NAV has increased by over 500 basis points, meaning that JMLP's NAV total return has actually outperformed AMZA's by nearly 350 basis points.

This trend has also born out over the lives of the funds, with JMLP handily outperforming AMZA on a total return price basis despite JMLP's total return being artificially reduced by its current 11.07% discount to NAV.

With JMLP sitting near a historic discount to its NAV and establishing a superior long-term track record for management performance relative to AMZA, including beating AMZA's "new and improved" investment strategy on a NAV basis, JMLP appears to be an unquestioningly better value for investors than AMZA.

While some may still like AMZA for its high yield and monthly distribution, JMLP still packs a powerful punch in the yield department with its 14.82% yield that is much better covered by cash flows than AMZA's is. JMLP's semi-annual report showed its payout ratio to be a fairly sustainable 105%, assuming average annual distribution growth rates in the mid single digits for its holdings. Meanwhile, AMZA's semi-annual report indicates a payout ratio of 197% when including the profits made from options trades. As a result, AMZA's distribution yield of 21.1% is deceptive as the distribution yield on cost of JMLP's underlying holdings is actually 14.1% while AMZA's is actually only 10.7%, making JMLP a much higher yielding entity. This factor crushes the only major argument remaining for AMZA.

Factoring in the tax write-off that can be gained from selling AMZA (assuming you hold it at a loss), the value proposition of trading AMZA for a peer MLP fund like JMLP becomes even stronger.

Why Buy JMLP?

While we now know that JMLP is a better fund than AMZA, is JMLP itself worth holding?

First and foremost, the answer to whether or not you should buy MLPs is pretty straightforward: MLPs are in the midst of a strong secular growth cycle and yet trade at extremely cheap valuations. Not only have these businesses been steadily growing their EBITDA over the past few years, but it is now just beginning to translate into strong distribution growth.

Over the past three years, MLPs have used these growing earnings to fix their balance sheets and reduce dependence on unforgiving equity markets to fund growth projects. As a result, MLPs stand at their most attractive valuations ever thanks to their significantly de-risked business models, high yields, and strong distribution growth potential.

In fact, the gap between MLP yields and 10-year Treasuries is at historic highs:

Data by YCharts

This price-performance disconnect narrative is confirmed by recent moves from some of the world's foremost asset managers and value investors. Blackstone (BX) recently bought Harvest Fund Advisors, the largest MLP manager in the world. Additionally, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) recently made a significant investment into the midstream pipeline business through a multi-billion dollar acquisition from Enbridge (ENB). Clearly, these large and experienced investors believe that the MLP/midstream business model offered considerable value, and MLP valuations have only gotten cheaper since.

So, why JMLP in particular? First and foremost, despite having the same management and general investment analysis approach as its larger and more popular sister fund Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF), JMLP is far cheaper on a discount to NAV basis. While JMLP's 52 week average discount to NAV is 8.84%, it currently trades at an 11.07% discount. JMF, meanwhile only trades at a 5.01% discount to NAV, which is better than its 52 week average discount to NAV of 7.14%. JMLP's distribution yield is also nearly 200 basis points higher than JMF's with similar - if not superior - growth prospects in its smaller-sized underlying holdings. JMF's main credit is that it holds more blue chips, making it a safer option. Both funds also have strong track records over time of outperforming sister funds such as AMZA.

What is management’s secret sauce driving this outperformance? They use top-down market analysis to first identify broad themes and trends and then zero in on high quality firms trading at attractive valuations to target for investment. Each quarter they update their analysis “quality scorecards” with a score from 1 to 5 based on each firm’s asset quality, financial strength, management performance, parent company strength/relationship, and diversification. The bottom 20% performers are immediately cast aside to prevent investing in high-risk value traps and then pick their holdings from the remaining 80% based on their market views and valuation assessments.

However, what differentiates JMLP from JMF is that JMLP excludes the top 10 largest MLPs in the Alerian MLP index (AMLP) in order to focus on lesser followed MLPs that are positioned for superior growth and offer more compelling valuations. This is what enables them to offer investors a higher yield.

Looking ahead, their total return outlook is especially promising because - despite the strong growth component of their portfolio - their steep discount to NAV gives them an extremely appetizing distribution yield that is also fairly well covered thanks to the distribution cut last year and the accelerating cash flow growth in the sector.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, AMZA - while its monthly distributions are tempting - is clearly not the best option in the space as it has consistently underperformed peers, does not trade at a discount to NAV, and is likely to face a steep distribution cut in the near future. The clincher is that it is tax loss harvesting season, further incentivizing a sale.

However, the price-performance disconnect in MLPs is just too stark for us to abandon this sector altogether. Instead, investors are offered shares in JMLP at a double-digit discount to NAV and a nearly covered yield of 14.82%. Furthermore, management has proven itself to outperform even higher leveraged funds when MLP prices rise, making it a great place to invest when bullish on the sector without going overboard on leverage. JMLP is a strong buy right now. I personally like it as a diversified small and medium cap compliment to my growing stake in large cap MLP Energy Transfer (ET).





Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will likely initiate a position in JMLP in the near future.