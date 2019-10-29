Paychex: Not Only A Dividend, But Also A Revenue Growth Story

Company Description:

Paychex, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (“HCM”) solutions for payroll, benefits, and human resource insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses, with an outreach to nearly 700,000 clients. The company offers a wide array of services: from payroll processing and tax administration to regulatory compliance and HR solutions.

Valuation

The payroll processing space is fairly small, with ADP being the only other major competitor. We keep in mind our current P/E multiple (on 2020 earnings) of 32x for ADP when we conduct the valuation for Paychex, in addition to applying a 2x premium due to incremental top-line tailwinds. When we apply the resulting multiple of ~34x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $2.90, we reach a target price of $99.

Key Near-Term Tailwinds

See 6% Y/Y Growth in Management Solutions Revenue: We expect approximately 170 bps in revenue growth acceleration for this segment from 2019, driven by larger-than-expected growth of new accounts and some targeted pricing hikes. While we do not have specific figures across concrete client accounts, it is our understanding that nearly all new clients will be aligned across a higher pricing structure.

Oasis to Remain Core Driver for PEO and Insurance Services, With Overall Segment Growing 22% Y/Y: We expect demand for PEO services – essentially growth in existing client base – to remain in double digits. As always, it is important to separate increases in clients and worksite employees, which should both enjoy 15%+ Y/Y increase. At the same time, we note that PEO insurance costs should decelerate from 40% Y/Y growth to approximately 35%, according to our model, thus translating into about 1.7 cents in EPS savings.

Expect Dividend to Grow in Upper Single Digits Y/Y: With the yield currently at 2.93%, Paychex’s dividend story has stood well over the years, particularly since most mature companies in the payments industry have a greater preference for stock buybacks (largely for taxation reasons). Paychex, in our view, has been leading ADP in the dividend direction, raising the dividend annually as much as 10% in some years. We believe that this pattern should only slightly moderate in 2020-25, with the average yield growing in upper single digits. We expect that dividends will represent approximately 76% of net income in 2020, down from 80% in 2019.

Estimate HROi Acquisition Impact to Be Negligible in 2020: We are not including any top-line impact from HROi in our 2020 numbers. Further, we do not expect new major deals on the horizon in 2020, as the company assesses the likely peak in the US employment situation (recall, the latest unemployment rate stood at 3.5%). While some tuck-ins may be possible, we expect greater conservatism in FCF spending until macro variables become more stable.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Regulatory: As ironic as it sounds but less regulation is actually a headwind for Paychex since they stand to profit from a more complex regulatory environment. Taxation: A roll-back of recently passed taxes may be detrimental to small businesses, which are PAYX’s core clients. Macro: Similarly, continued macro pressures, whether in the United States or as spillover effects from Europe, could reduce the number of Paychex’s clients. Technology: With a number of technology issues in the past, PAYX remains more vulnerable to hacking than its core competitor, ADP, as the cybersecurity risks rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.