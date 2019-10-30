Growing Pains, With Irwin Simon, CEO, Aphria

Summary

Irwin Simon is Chairman and interim-CEO of Aphria, which produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally.

Prior to joining Aphria, Irwin founded Hain Celestial, a leading organic and natural products company, and ran it for more than 25 years.

He joins the show today to discuss the similarities between the cannabis and health & wellness space, why profitability is so important and why he doesn't think the U.S. will go completely federally legal.