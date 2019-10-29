Mettler-Toledo: Solid Growth, But Escalating Debt

Mettler-Toledo publishes 27 newsletters in 15 languages which the company uses as a marketing tool to generate sales.

The company has increased its laboratory business which now represents nearly halve of its revenue.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is a global instrument company with a solid history of revenue and earnings growth. The company operates with high margins, but its debt level continues to increase, so I’m on the sidelines.

Financials

Mettler-Toledo has produced solid revenue and earnings growth over the last decade. The company operates with high margins. The profit margin is 18% with a return on equity of over 80%. However, Mettler-Toledo tends to operate with fairly high debt levels. The company’s total liabilities represent 77% of its total asset value. This figure has increased from 57% over the last five years. Since 2014, the long-term debt carried on the company’s balance sheet has tripled from $336 million to $1.09 billion.

Mettler-Toledo’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 27.5x with a stock price of $698 and its trailing PE multiple is 32.4x. The company’s book value multiple is 34.1x.

The chart below visually shows Mettler-Toledo’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Mettler-Toledo data by Morningstar.com

As the above chart shows, Mettler-Toledo’s revenue and earnings have steadily increased and the forecasts show this trend continuing through to 2020.

Over the last decade, Mettler-Toledo’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 6.1% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 16% per year. The forecasts are for revenue growth of 5.3% and earnings growth of 12% for 2020.

Business Model

The Mettler-Toledo is a global company that manufactures precision instruments for the laboratory, industrial and manufacturing industries. The company’s segments include Laboratory, Food Retail, Core Industrial and Product Inspection.

The company’s growth is largely organic with only two acquisitions over the last decade. The acquisitions include Biotix Inc. acquired in 2017 (Biotix manufactures laboratory consumables) and Henry Troemner acquired in 2016 (Henry Troemner supplies laboratory instruments).

While the price paid for Biotix was not disclosed, the price paid for Henry Troemner was $96 million. Considering Mettler-Toledo has a market cap of $17 billion, this makes Henry Troemner only a minor acquisition. Assuming that Biotix was also a minor acquisition, this reaffirms my view that Mettler-Toledo’s growth is predominately organic. This is quite rare as most large-cap high growth companies tend to rely quite heavily on acquisitions to generate their growth.

I think one of the main reasons for Mettler-Toledo’s strong organic growth is with their marketing. The company creates 27 different newsletters that cover the various industries that the company operates in. Each newsletter contains content that is industry specific with the marketing goal of generating sales. The newsletters target the decision makers such as chemists, scientists, R&D managers and production engineers. Mettler-Toledo publishes two editions per year in 15 languages to cover its global market.

As stated by Olivier Filliol - President & CEO of Mettler-Toledo in the company’s latest earnings call,

Newsletters have proven to be an important tool to communicate with our customers and generate interest for our products.

Mettler-Toledo has also increased its focus on the laboratory segment which now produces almost half of the company’s revenue. The two businesses acquired over the last few years both operated in the laboratory fields.

The company’s CEO commented,

We are particularly pleased with the excellent growth in our Laboratory business.

The CEO further added,

We believe our business is less susceptible to an economic downturn than in the past due to the greater percentage of our sales in Laboratory.

I can see the CEO’s view here. A large number of laboratories operate in the health fields such as medical and pathology and these are less affected by economic downturns as their services are required irrespective of the state of the economy.

Mettler-Toledo is also focusing its efforts on China which represents 18% of the company’s revenue.

The company’s CEO commented,

China is similar to the overall group in that we have a number one market position in the vast majority of our product lines here. Our market share is similar to our global market share; however, our relative market share is higher as we compete against a greater number of smaller competitors.

I can see the CEO’s rational with China. As Mettler-Toledo is dealing with smaller competitors with smaller marketing budgets, Mettler-Toledo marketing budget may well increase their market share over time. The company’s newsletter idea is costly which the smaller competitors may find difficult to finance.

I think that Mettler-Toledo is a pro-active company that is focused on generating growth. Personally, I would prefer if management would rein in their escalating debt before it gets out of control. Apart from the debt, I think the company is well managed and will likely continue growing.

Stock Valuation

Mettler-Toledo has a history of strong growth with its earnings increasing at 16% per year over the last decade. The earnings are expected to increase 12% which gives a forward PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) of 2.4 with a 2020 PE multiple of 27.5x.

While a forward PEG of 2.4 can be considered reasonable as it’s within the 1.5 to 2.5 range that is typical for growth stocks, I think that Mettler-Toledo is a little too expensive for my liking due to the company’s increasing debt trend.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Mettler-Toledo chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Mettler-Toledo’s stock price has traded higher in a fairly orderly manner with a sequence of rallies and minor pullbacks. The stock did spend most of 2018 trading below its 2017 peak, but the stock then surged higher earlier this year to trade at over $850. Since then the stock has pulled back.

Even though I don’t like company’s with increasing debt trends (especially when their total liabilities approaches their total asset value), the stock has nevertheless continued to trend higher. This is likely due to the company’s consistent growth.

In the short term the stock will probably continue trading along with its uptrend, which could see the stock rallying again and trading above $850 within a year. However, over the longer term if the company’s debt continues to escalate the market may react and stop driving the stock price higher. But if Mettler-Toledo’s growth slumps, I would expect a harsh market reaction (which could see a significant correction).

Conclusion

Mettler-Toledo has a solid track record of revenue and earnings growth. Mettler-Toledo is a profitable company operating with high margins, but its debt continues to increase and is starting to become quite significant.

The company has increased its laboratory segment, which was boosted by two acquisitions in recent years. Mettler-Toledo is also placing more emphasis on China as the company faces smaller competitors in that country. Mettler-Toledo produces 27 different newsletters in 15 languages aimed at specific industries. These newsletters are used as a marketing tool to produce sales.

Considering the company’s escalating debt, I think that the stock is a little expensive with a forward PEG of 2.4 and a forward PE of 27.5x. While I think that Mettler-Toledo’s growth would likely continue, I’m on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.