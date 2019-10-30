GSX Techedu: Priced For Near Perfection

It's been a busy year for the IPO space, with a record amount of money raised for unprofitable initial public offerings to date. This year's $30 billion raised already outpaces the record set in 2000 at roughly $25 billion, and we still have just over two months to go in the year. GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is one of the newer names that debuted in June, and fortunately, the company is profitable with $0.15 in earnings per share expected for FY-2019 and estimates of $0.44 in FY-2020. While this at least separates it from the heap of unprofitable IPOs, the company's valuation is currently about as lofty as it gets. At its current price to sales ratio, it is knocking on the door of some of the valuations we saw in the 1999 Tech Bubble. Based on this, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward, and one worth avoiding.

(Source: Bloomberg.com)

Palantir (PALAN), Postmates (POSTM), Robinhood, and Airbnb (AIRB) remain on deck without set dates yet for their debuts, but it's safe to say that we will exceed the prior record set in 2000 by at least 25%. We are currently sitting at over $30 billion raised for unprofitable IPOs this year, and the ratio of profitable to unprofitable IPOs is the most skewed it's been in the past twenty years. As the above chart shows, it's hard to argue against us having a reasonable dose of animal spirits in the IPO market. Despite 1999 and 2000 being nearly on par with 2019 for money raised for unprofitable IPOs, the ratio of profitable to unprofitable IPOs was roughly 1.5 to 1 during that period. In 2019 thus far, we've got a significant divergence from this statistic. Not only has more money been raised for unprofitable IPOs, but the ratio of profitable to unprofitable IPOs has sunk to 0.25 to 1. This enthusiasm for the IPO market has led to unreasonable valuations in many cases and explains the pathetic post-debut performance of many IPOs. CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), Medallia (NYSE:MDLA), and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are all trading well below their IPO opening prices, with some down over 30% since their debuts.

As the below chart shows, buying these IPOs on their opening print has been a pitiful strategy.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: Company Website)

Fortunately, for investors in GSX Techedu, the company does not fit in this category and is one of the few profitable IPOs to debut this year. The issue, however, is that the stock is trading at an outrageous valuation currently. While the company's growth rates certainly command a significant premium to other education stocks, it is hard to justify a 30.0x price to sales ratio regardless of hyper-growth rates. Let's take a look at the company's growth rates first, before delving into the valuation and comparative valuations for industry peers.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at GSX Techedu's earnings trend, forward estimates remain quite optimistic, with triple-digit earnings growth anticipated for both FY-2019 and FY-2020. Earnings forecasts are currently sitting at $0.19 for FY-2019 and $0.44 for FY-2020. This is incredible growth and places the company in the top 1% of companies from a growth standpoint trading on the US market. While back-to-back years of 50% earnings growth are rare, back-to-back years of triple-digit earnings growth are nearly unheard of for any company. Currently, there are less than twenty companies on the US market expecting earnings per share growth of 180% or more for FY-2020, and with a $3 billion-plus market capitalization. Based on the explosive earnings growth rates alone, the company is an excellent candidate for investors.

Looking at revenue growth rates, the company is a population of about ten or 0.001% of stocks listed on the US market. The only seven companies above a $3 billion market capitalization with sales growth rates of 300% or more for the past two quarters are Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC), GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK), MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR), and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB). GSX Techedu's average sales growth the past two quarters clocks in at near 400% and is up an astounding 20% or more on a sequential basis for the past five quarters. This type of growth does not come around often, as it is rare for companies even to manage to grow at 10% sequentially.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart, quarterly revenues have grown from $4.3 million in Q3 2017 to $51.5 million in the Q2 2019 report, and estimates are currently sitting at $67.5 million for Q3. If Q3 revenues come in at the forecasts, this will translate to yet another quarter of 300% plus sales growth year over year. While we see some minor deceleration here in both the two-quarter average and sequential growth rates, this is expected when growth rates are this high. It is nearly impossible to consistently put up 400% growth rates even when dollar-based revenues are climbing exponentially. Based on this, I do not think the minor deceleration is an issue. However, the company is going to need to continue to beat revenue estimates if it hopes to command anywhere near the multiple it does currently.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

To summarize, from a growth standpoint, GSX Techedu is in a class of its own. There are less than twenty companies on the US market, with 180% growth in EPS expected for FY-2020 above a $3 billion market capitalization. When it comes to companies with 150% or more significant growth in EPS and 300% sales growth, there's only one, GDX Techedu. Based on this, the stock is the growth stock of all growth stocks on the US market currently.

While it can be difficult to assess fair valuation on these growth stocks based on how rare they are, I like to apply a premium for this distinction and then stack it up against peers. I believe a fair premium to the industry is 100% or two times the valuation of other names. We can then compare the stock to the most powerful growth stocks in the current market and the strongest growth stocks of the past twenty years.

Let's take a look at GSX Techedu measured against its industry group below:

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we compare GSX Techedu to other education names, we can see that some comparables in the industry are Chegg (CHGG), TAL Education (TAL), Hailiang Education (HLG), Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM), Afya Ltd (AFYA), and New Oriental Education (EDU). This whole industry group had a price to sales ratio ceiling near 12.0x, with Chegg topping out at 14.0x price to sales. If we apply a 100% premium to GSX Techedu, this means that the highest the stock should be trading at is 28.0x price to sales. Given that the stock is currently trading at 30.5x, it remains roughly 10% over-valued now.

Given that this is a rather rudimentary way to value the stock as none of its peers had similar growth rates at their peaks, a better way to try and assess fair valuation is stacking the company up against the highest growth companies in the market currently. This cohort group might include Beyond Meat, Canopy Growth Corporation, Datadog (DDOG), Zoom Video (ZM), and Slack. As we can see, Canopy Growth saw the most impressive price to sales ratio and briefly traded at over 100 times price to sales. However, it has since come back down to earth and sits at roughly 30x. Beyond Meat also pushed way past its peers and achieved a price to sales ratio of close to 70x, but has also come back down to the 30x price to sales level. Currently, the median price to sales ratio is 30.5x. This is right in line with where GSX Techedu is presently valued.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Given that GSX Techedu has the most impressive growth rates of the group, this is certainly reasonable. However, it's worth noting that this is a consumer services company being valued similarly to hyper-growth tech companies. While growth is growth at the end of the day, consumer services companies rarely command anywhere near this valuation. But what about if the whole group of new IPOs is overvalued, and none of them belongs at 30x price to sales? I would argue that this might be the case, and all of them are slightly overvalued currently, despite how much they've dropped from their highs.

The last time we saw money flooding into unprofitable companies like this was 1999 and 2000, and interestingly, price to sales ratios are nearing levels that are in line with that mania. As the below table I've built shows, the median price to sales ratio of 10 billion dollar stocks in the frothiest mania we've seen since arguably 1929 was 46.6 times. With the cohort group for many IPOs currently sitting above 30.0x price to sales ratios, we are approaching the mania of 1999 in the IPO Market now. Given that we've seen more money flood into unprofitable IPOs than in 2000, I would argue that the speculative bubble in many of these stocks is similar, even if we do not see the same sky-high valuations elsewhere in the market.

(Source: Internet Bubble, Author's Table)

While it's certainly possible that GSX Techedu and its cohort group of hyper-growth names could head towards 1999 type valuations, I would argue that it doesn't pay to be buying any stocks at these levels. It might work out for nimble traders, but investors are playing with fire to buy stocks at 30.0x price to sales ratios in a market where record money is chasing unprofitable companies. A further sign of the times is the new Virgin Galactic (SPCE) IPO, which is not only pre-earnings, but it's also pre-revenue.

To summarize, GSX Techedu is 10% overvalued compared to its peer group after applying a generous 100% premium for its growth, while also trading in line with where the highest growth IPOs in the market sit currently. The stock could undoubtedly head higher if they can beat revenue estimates once again, but I see it as a trading vehicle only and high risk on the chance that it does miss estimates. While companies like Amazon (AMZN) and others may be able to shrug off a revenue miss at a 2-3x price to sales ratio, a company trading at 30.5x price to sales does not have the same luxury of missing.

GSX Techedu is arguably one of the most impressive growth stocks of the year, but the valuation is priced for near perfection. For nimble traders, it's a high-risk and high-reward play for those experienced enough to trade it. For investors, they should be aware that they are buying a stock trading for a valuation that is approaching that of Q3 1999 in the Tech Bubble. While this could pay off, it wouldn't be the first place I'd be parking any money. Investors in GSX Techedu are going to want to see a minimum of $68.0 million for the Q3 revenues to at least come in line with estimates. A miss on these numbers is likely going to put a dent in the stock's momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.