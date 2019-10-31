Cleveland-Cliffs: Looking For Sustainable Competitive Advantages

Source: duluthnewstribune.com

Investment thesis

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) operates in a highly cyclical industry where the company is a price taker. As a result, investors' sentiment towards the stock correlates with exogenous factors such as the macroeconomic environment, trade talks, supply & demand of steel, and pellet premiums.

Source: authors' calculations based on data from Cleveland-Cliffs 10-Q filings and Markets Insider

Such variations in investors' sentiment present opportunities for long-term investors as emotional biases towards the industry and the stock often lead to CLF stock price deviating from its fair value both on the up and the downside.

Source: authors' calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance and Markets Insider

As short-term sentiment deteriorates due to transitional fall in Atlantic pellet premiums and Hot-Rolled Coil Steel prices, long-term oriented investors could benefit from the low price multiples that CLF trades on. The company offers some distinct and long-lasting competitive advantages that should benefit long-term shareholders.

Polluting Steel Industry

To properly evaluate Cleveland-Cliffs' long-term competitive advantages, we have to take a brief look at the steel industry first.

China has become the number one steel producer of the world by a very wide margin.

The steel industry in China took off about 20 years ago.

Source: agmetalminer.com

That shift in production, however, has come at a high price for the environment. Steel plants are now the biggest environmental concern for the Chinese government after the country took steps to curb emissions from coal plants.

Source: climatechangenews.com

As the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs points out numerous times in his presentations, sinter plants used in China are the worst choice from the environmental point of view.

Source: Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Sept 2019

Not surprisingly then, the Chinese government has begun to work towards lowering the emissions from its steel industry. No doubt a process that is likely to take years as the country needs to balance its steel requirements with the environmental policies. According to Reuters:

Chinese steel production hit record levels in the first half of this year, with much of the increase coming from smaller, polluting mills with lower environmental compliance costs, the country's official steel industry association said.

Source: Reuters

It is not clear why the country continues to increase its steel production from the most polluting mills at a time when oversupply worries are growing and cheap steel from China is flooding the international markets. Within that context, it is not surprising why the Trump administration is so focused on protecting the U.S. steel industry.

The conclusion that could be made from the above is that a) sooner or later the steel industry in China will have to shift towards more environmentally friendly steel production, i.e. high-grade pellets and metallics and b) as the world shifts towards less polluting means of steel production, premium products such as high-grade pellets and metallics should benefit in terms of demand and pricing.

This is where companies like Cleveland-Cliffs come into play. Although the CEO of CLF has talked about this issue time and time again, all the market seems to care about is whether the company meets or not the quarterly earnings estimates or what the Atlantic pellet premiums will be over the next few months. Something that I as an investor do not pay much attention to.

Cleveland-Cliffs competitive advantages

High-grade pellets for Blast Furnaces (BF)

The U.S. steel producers have been gradually increasing the steel production through the use of less polluting Electric Arc Furnaces (NYSE:EAF).

Source: Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Sept 2019

At the moment, CLF pellets are used to feed its clients' blast furnaces (BFs). The company is also the largest pellet producer in the U.S. even after excluding the idled Empire mine.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs 2018 10-K SEC filing

A big risk for Cleveland-Cliffs is the company's large exposure to only a few clients - ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), and Algoma which combined make 95% of the company's sales.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs 2018 10-K SEC filing

Not only that but all three of the above-mentioned steel producers are heavily exposed to the automotive industry, with AK Steel making 63% of its sales from this sector.

Source: AK Steel Annual Report 2018

In the case of AK Steel, however, CLF seems to be the only major supplier which gives the company significant bargaining power.

We purchase substantially all of our iron ore from one supplier under multi-year contracts.

Source: AK Steel Annual Report 2018, page 7

ArcelorMittal investor presentation is also heavily focused around steel usage and innovation for the automotive industry which underlines the importance of that sector.

CLF is addressing this risk with the construction of the HBI plant which would expand the company's client base, allow it to compete for market share in the EAF space and add exposure to other industries.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the close proximity of Cleveland-Cliffs mines to many of AK Steel, ArcelorMittal, and Alogma steel mills offer both price and logistical competitive advantages.

Hot Briquetted Iron for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF)

The HBI plant in Toledo would give Cleveland-Cliffs exposure to the Electric Arc Furnaces market, which as seen above 68% market share as of today.

During the Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference, the CEO Lourenco Goncalves said that Cleveland-Cliffs is currently negotiating with Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), and North Star Bluescope which operate EAFs near the Cleveland-Cliffs' HBI plant in Toledo.

Not only will that enable CLF to compete for EAF clients and expand the company's client base but it would also give CLF exposure to the industries served by these still mills.

Similarly, to the high-grade pellets, the HBI produced by Cleveland-Cliffs would have a price and logistical competitive advantages due to the close proximity to many EAFs in the region.

Source: Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Sept 2019

Furthermore, CLF would use its own feedstock for the HBI plant which significantly reduces the risk of supply issues. Also with U.S. Steel (X), the only other major U.S. player producing pellets to feed HBI plants, CLF competition in that area would be limited. It is not surprising that the CLF management has recently decided to expand the capacity of the HBI plant under construction from 1.6mmt to 1.9mmt.

So far, the construction of the HBI plant is going as planned with some key milestones met during the last quarter and around 63% of the project spent already done.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs 10-Q filings and earnings conference calls

Relying on management estimates for $830m total project costs, the company has spent $524m so far which leaves $306m left to be spent over the next quarters. That should not be a problem as according to the CFO:

At the end of the third quarter, we had $400 million in cash, an untapped $450 million ABL facility and a debt maturity profile with nothing due until 2024.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has recently announced that they are also considering producing HBI, should the price of natural gas falls by about 60%. Since natural gas is one of the main raw materials used in the process, the feasibility of such a project is highly dependent on natural gas availability and prices.

In the case of Cleveland-Cliffs' HBI plant in Toledo, natural gas deliveries should not be a cause of concern as the production in the U.S. has hit a record levels.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Meanwhile, natural gas prices remain near all-time lows.

NATURAL GAS (HENRY HUB)

Source: businessinsider.com

The margin of safety

Even though CLF has some unique competitive advantages that would allow the company to capitalize on a more environmentally-friendly shift in steel production, the company operates in a very cyclical and risky industry. As such, I see CLF as a risky investment which makes only a small proportion of my portfolio, but an investment that I still plan on increasing over time whenever the valuation allows.

Since CLF share price is heavily dependent on a number of exogenous factors such as iron ore spot prices, pellet premiums, and the price of HRC, every pullback in these commodity prices, ultimately, results in a lower share price.

Source: authors' calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance and Markets Insider

However, if the pullback in these is caused by short-term imbalances of the above-listed commodities and CLF fundamentals and long-term strategy remain intact, I view such periods as great opportunities to add to my position.

This time around the downside in CLF stock price seems to be overdone relatively to the Iron Price 62% Fe prices given the plunge in Atlantic basin pellet premiums and HRC prices, the intensifying trade negotiations and the increased risk of recession. This has created almost like a perfect storm for CLF and thus a significant drop in share price over the past few months.

Interestingly, following the recent plunge in the stock price, there was a spike in volume relative to the share count. Of course, part of that spike in the volume is attributed to the CLF inclusion in the SmallCap 600 index.

Source: authors' calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance

Source: morningstar.com

Also, from a historical standpoint, CLF now trades at very attractive multiples and although the reason for that would most likely show up in the 10-Q reports over the next few quarters, it is exactly at these times when negative industry developments and expectations tend to get overplayed by investors.

In terms of free cash flow as of Q3 2019, CLF trades at 6.1% of FCF which is much higher than the sector average even after accounting for the abnormal capital expenditure related to the HBI plant.

Source: siblisresearch.com

Source: authors' calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance and Cleveland-Cliffs 10-Q filings

On a historical basis, these levels also seem favorable. As mentioned above, the amount left to be spent on the HBI plant does not seem to pose any significant risks given the high cash position and the ABL facility. Moreover, once completed, the HBI plant is expected to significantly improve the free cash flow generation ability of CLF, thus positively affecting the FCF yield.

As the back of the envelope calculation shows below, at current price levels, CLF would trade within the range of 9.9% and 5.2% free cash flow yield under three scenarios of HBI gross margin.

Of course, this is just a simplified model and many of the assumptions could be challenged, but it illustrates that even under some very conservative assumptions the project is highly likely to be free cash flow accretive, while there is still a large potential upside.

This brings me to the next most widely discussed aspect of Cleveland-Cliffs - the high amount of debt. At present, the company is highly levered with debt to equity ratio of x5.86.

Although a highly levered company, the debt profile does give the company a lot of breathing room for the next couple of years with no principal payments due until year 2024.

Source: Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Sept 2019

The 5-year window seems sufficient to ride through any cyclical downturns in steel industry. Meanwhile the management's ability to turnaround a company that nearly avoided bankruptcy gives me some further comfort that debt load is under control.

Conclusion

Despite the headwinds of the steel industry Cleveland-Cliffs continues to invest in its business and is positioning itself as an environmentally friendly leader in the steel supply chain.

As expected there are many risks inherent to the steel industry and many questions regarding the feasibility of the HBI plant remain. Nevertheless, CLF management has proven its long-term focus and is looking beyond the short-term cycles. The company is executing well both on its strategic framework as well as on the operational side.

Most importantly, the company offers some undeniable competitive advantages which would underpin its future performance relative to peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.