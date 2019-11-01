Energous: Watt A Sad Story So Far

There are still reasons why Energous could become a big company at some point, but I think the risk is much too high.

So far, investing in Energous has been a sad affair. The price has now reached its lowest points, having even developed quite well at times.

Watt: A sad story so far

So far, investing in Energous (WATT) has been a sad affair. The price has now reached its lowest points, having even developed quite well at times.

Data by YCharts

So, what happened? The share can best be described as a hype share, as this best explains the extremely strong price increase at the end of 2017. With its self-description, the company has even increased this hype a lot.

Energous is leading the next generation of wireless power and wireless charging with WattUp® [...]. WattUp® is an award-winning technology that will transform the way consumers and industries wirelessly charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems because it supports power at-contact, as well as at-a-distance, enabling a charging ecosystem that frees users from always having to actively charge or manage batteries. Energous Corporation has developed WattUp®, a groundbreaking RF-based charging technology that will fundamentally change the way you think about charging your portable electronic devices. The WattUp wire-free charging system delivers energy over the air in your home, office, car or practically any other space you can imagine via a contained energy pocket. Mobile, wire-free power management means freedom from cords or stationary charging pads, and the potential freedom from worrying about running out of battery life altogether.

That sounds excellent at first, a company that is able to charge electrical appliances through the air, all electrical appliances in one room, as the user has just laid them down. When the company entered into a partnership with Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF), an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier, many investors speculated that Apple would support wireless charging for the iPhone X with Watt technology inside. The hype was also fuelled by Energous's announcement that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has certified the first-generation WattUp Mid Field transmitter, which sends focused, RF-based energy to remote devices.

But in the end, Apple acquired a little-known wireless charging company called PowerbyProxi that was specialized in small, Qi standard-compliant modules. So it was clear that Apple would rely on Qi in the future. Apple even joined into the Wireless Power Consortium in 2017, which is committed to the open development of the wireless Qi charging standard. This is partly due to pure necessity. While Qi was expected to be only an interim solution until the launch of Apple AirPower, Apple had to admit that AirPower will not achieve the company's high standards and was therefore cancelled. This also buried the hope for Energous, because Energous wanted to offer an alternative to Qi.

As a result, the crash of the share price was only logical. There are still reasons why Energous could become a big company at some point, but I think the risk is much too high. I will explain why in this article.

The upsides

The business is definitely future-oriented because it is closely linked to the IoT market. Many everyday products will be connected to the Internet in the future, so they need energy. It is obvious that a new charging technology will have to be available, as charging by cable is far too impractical. Accordingly, the global wireless charging market is anticipated to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 40.97 percent between 2018 and 2023.

In the meantime, the company even offers products in its Near Field WattUp system:

The Near Field WattUp system is comprised of a WattUp wireless power transmitter (DA4100), a WattUp wireless power amplifier (DA3210), a WattUp wireless power receiver (DA2210 or DA2223), a DC regulator, a Li-Ion/Li-Poly battery charger and an optional Bluetooth® Low Energy communication link (DA14680*, DA14681* or DA14585) which supports battery status communication between the WattUp receiver and transmitter.

With these products, Energous can charge, for example, hearing aids and other devices from 15 feet away.

In October, Energous announced a partnership with ZPower. According to Energous, ZPower is the world’s only developer of silver-zinc microbattery technology. ZPower will develop WattUp-enabled ZPower rechargeable microbatteries.

(Source: ZPower's microbatteries)

The downsides

Even though Energous finally has its own products available, it is still necessary to pause for a moment and notice that the company is miles away from its actual goal. Just as a reminder, the company currently advertises on its homepage with the following pictures:

(Source: Webpage)

(Source: Webpage)

However, the company has not yet achieved all of this. Energous has only the FCC approval of a WattUp-enabled personal sound amplification product (PSAP). A PSAP isn't even a hearing aid. Furthermore, an actual study found that hearing aids fitted using best-practice verification protocols were capable of providing more aided audibility, better speech recognition performance, and lower listening effort compared to the PSAPs. Therefore, PSAPs could serve as a budget-friendly option for those who cannot afford traditional amplification.

The extent to which the partnership with ZPower will be a sign of a successful future remains open. ZPower addresses only an extremely small market with its zinc-silver micro batteries. Furthermore, ZPower has USD 4.6 million in estimatedrevenue annually, so it is only a small company as well.

It is hardly surprising, therefore, that Energous is in high deficit. To the extent that the loss has been reduced compared to 2018, this is mainly due to the fact that the company had less expenditure on research & development.

(Source: Filing)

In order to make money, Energous has to rely on further partnerships / donors, or it has to sell shares, which of course dilutes the existing shares. This is exactly what happens on a regular basis:

Data by YCharts

In addition, investors should also consider that of course other companies have also discovered the wireless charging market. Powercast, for example, won FCC approval in late 2017 for an over-the-air, far-field RF charger which can remotely charge consumer devices from up to 80 feet away (it is noteable that Energous received approval under the FCC’s Part 18 rules, which allow for higher-power operations that the Part 15 rule that Powercast was approved under).

Another example is Ossia. The Washington based company developed an over-the-air wireless transceiver that could transmit power to devices anywhere within range. In the following years, the start-up produced referenced kits, licensed designs for antenna companies, built a cloud-based management platform, and won ecosystem partners like Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Energous itself admits that

although we intend to continue our research and development activities, there can be no assurance that our available resources will be sufficient to enable us to generate revenues sufficient to sustain operations. Accordingly, we will likely pursue additional financing, which could include offerings of equity or debt securities, bank financings, commercial agreements with customers or strategic partners, and other alternatives, depending upon market conditions.

As a result, the company is highly dependent on Dialog Semiconductor. And here, too, Energous clearly points out the risks (but only in its SEC filing):

There can be no assurance that Dialog will promote our technology successfully, or that it will be successful in producing and distributing related products to our customers’ specifications. Dialog may have other priorities or may encounter difficulties in its own business that interfere with the success of our relationship. If this strategic relationship does not work as we intend, then we may be required to seek an arrangement with another strategic partner, or to develop internal capabilities, which will require a commitment of management time and our financial resources to identify a replacement strategic partner, or to develop our own production and distribution capabilities. As a result, we may be unable without undue expense to replace this agreement with one or more new strategic relationships to promote and provide our technology which could increase our costs and delay revenues.

Conclusion

(Source: Webpage)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Energous

No thanks, I stay away from the company that still seems to be miles away from achieving what it has long wanted to achieve according to its own description.

A potential player in a market worth billions.

Dependent on partnerships.

Insignificant products in the portfolio without operating impact.

Growing competition from much larger players.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.