The Bottom Fishing Club: F5 Networks

"Growth at a reasonable price" investors may be able to capture long-term rates of return better than the S&P 500 from F5.

Should Amazon (AMZN) Purchase F5 Networks (FFIV)? - was my working title for this article. F5 Networks has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services [AWS] for using cloud-native application workloads. Both are headquartered in Seattle, Washington. And F5’s stock quote is getting cheap.

A week ago, the companies announced yet more innovation as they upgraded the ability of AWS customers to quickly create applications seamlessly. Chad Whalen, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales at F5, reported:

F5 has collaborated closely with AWS for years, most recently on our SaaS offering, F5 Cloud Services. Together with AWS, we are providing a set of solutions that help enterprises deploy apps quickly and securely, while ensuring they are performant and comply with policy. This aligns with our strategy of supporting modern DevOps practices and serving engineering teams with capabilities that create the most efficient path from code to customer.

Image Source: AWS Amazon Website

F5 Networks develops and markets application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of computer servers, storage systems and applications. The company's primary technology is Traffic Management Operating System [TMOS], enabling companies to inspect, analyze and act on traffic content. The company is basically an expert in computer networking and the review of cloud traffic trends. Of late, it has been expanding its software offerings with the acquisition of NGINX, using cash on hand. Donovan Jones wrote a good explanation of the deal on Seeking Alpha here. Software revenues were up +91% year-over-year in the latest quarter, largely from NGINX products.

2019 Stock Decline

NGINX related purchase costs and integration effects have slowed earnings growth during 2019. Overall, this past year has not been a stellar one for core revenue improvement at F5, and Wall Street has reacted. On the charts below, I am comparing F5’s performance to peers and competitors the last several months to two years out. From the computer networking space, I am reviewing Amazon, IBM (IBM), Cisco (CSCO), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Juniper Networks (JNPR), VMware (VMW), Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM). Notice the weak F5 Networks performance on the 1-chart, and the rapidly improving momentum situation the latest 2-3 months.

Catching my attention from a technical perspective are the intact uptrends of the daily On Balance Volume [OBV] line and the Negative Volume Index [NVI] indicator. Pictured below, notice the rising green lines drawn under the low points on the graph. What they are telling me is F5’s stock price underperformance since May 2019 has not been confirmed by significant sell volumes on either up or down price change days. The downdraft into August appears to be something of a breather in buying interest, as opposed to aggressive liquidations. If F5 can recapture its 200-day moving average in the months ahead (around $147 in early November), a new long-term uptrend may be signaled.

Growth at a Reasonable Price

Wall Street usually discounts companies with high profit margins, strong balance sheets, and above average long-term growth prospects with premium valuations. However, F5 today trades at discounts to the equivalent S&P 500 multiples on 2019 earnings and cash flow generation.

F5 is viewed as one of the highest gross profit margin businesses in the technology space. Over the last year, it generated about 19% in net income, after taxes on revenues, $420 million in profit vs. $2.2 billion in sales. “Free” cash flow ran above $640 million as the company pays many managers in the form of stock for compensation. At the current stock quote of $144, the total equity capitalization is $8.7 billion. So, the stock is valued at 20x trailing earnings and about 13.5x free cash flow creation. In comparison, the S&P 500 is today priced at 22x trailing earnings and 23x free cash flow (excluding financials).

Of course, the typical S&P 500 company operates at much lower profit margins, with only economic average growth prospects, by definition. Plus, capital expenditure requirements are much higher than F5’s historical reinvestment rate, and the S&P 500 norm holds plenty of liabilities and debt.

A particular bright spot for F5 investors, the balance sheet is very liquid, with comparatively few liabilities and debts to repay. As of the September quarter press release, F5 Networks owned $1.5 billion in current assets like cash, inventory and receivables, plus another $600 million in long-term investments and plant & equipment. Against $1.6 billion in total liabilities, the company held just $100 million in “net” long-term liabilities, after subtracting short-term liquid assets. Versus $640 million in annual free cash flow and $750 million in traditional cash flow measurements, F5’s leverage and IOU structure is very shareholder friendly.

The typical S&P 500 company has a 2019 net long-term liability ratio above 7x standardized cash flow creation. In theory, it would take F5 just 2 months of cash flow to pay off all net liabilities, subtracted from cash-like assets on hand, versus an average of 7 years for the S&P 500 index. The real-world result is future cash flow and income generation can easily be returned to F5 shareholders as dividends or stock buybacks. If the past is prologue, the company will reinvest future profits into new value-adding business units and/or the expansion of existing product lines.

In terms of cycle-adjusted valuation research, F5 has regularly traded at 6x to 8x trailing revenues the last decade against 4x today. Plus, this high margin, high growth business has usually traded at a 1.5x multiple (50% premium) to the relative prevailing S&P 500 price to earning ratio. The present F5 20x P/E number is 0.9x (a 10% discount) vs. the S&P 500 index normal multiple.

You can see on the graph below, F5's current valuation on trailing earnings, cash flow and sales reached a 10-year low during August 2019.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

F5 Networks basically represents a “growth at a reasonable price” selection, with the added potential of takeover bait for Amazon. (Yes, I just used a fishing term.) I am sure owning F5 products in-house for Amazon would have a number of advantages when marketing AWS to cloud customers. From the acquisition of new software and patents to experienced and knowledgeable employees, F5’s one-of-a-kind network expertise would fit nicely into Amazon’s cloud expansion plans. Paying F5 stockholders with richly valued Amazon stock would also jump annual cash flow generation at the AWS cloud unit by $750 million overnight.

In the meantime, owning a super-high margin, safer balance sheet, long-term growth tech company at today’s quote looks like a winning proposition. If you are searching for cheaper technology sector exposure in your portfolio vs. an expensive industry valuation generally during late 2019, keep F5 on your list for further investigation.

If business growth resumes later in 2020, after the NGINX acquisition has been fully digested and integrated, I argue a 30%-50% rise in the F5 stock quote is primed to begin into 2020-21.

I do not claim to be an expert on the computer networking industry. However, a number of excellent articles exist on Seeking Alpha to expand your research. I recommend readers interested in buying F5 Networks review this terrific business breakdown article by High Watermark Investments, exploring the company’s unique business setup and growth future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FFIV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.