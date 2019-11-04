Tencent: Foray Into Fintech Deepens Payments Market Penetration

The Chinese government launched a series of financial regulations since 2017 to better monitor the third-party online payment industry. The raising of escrow accounts' reserve ratio may have created a significant impact on payment companies' revenues and profits.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) flagged the regulatory impacts on its payment revenues several times on conference calls in the past quarters. Before 2018, the reserve ratio of payment escrow accounts was only around 20%. It means that payment companies can cultivate revenues from the deposit balance (80%) which is not in the central banks. The interest contributed considerable revenues to top-ranking payment companies.

However, the company's fintech business is still classified under its other revenue line, together with cloud and other enterprise services. In terms of financial reporting, TCEHY never gives a breakdown of its revenue or margin profiles like in the case of splitting between online payments versus financial services.

Hence, Wall Street analysts are groping for answers on how to visualize an integrated model of its fintech business, as it does with its other individual core segments such as gaming and online advertising. So, I might as well shed light on analysts and investors regarding the enterprise value of TCEHY's fintech business per se, with a particular focus on the framework of its payments segment.

TenPay: 40% of Total TPV

Based on Analysys' estimate, China's payments market is a duopoly. TCEHY's TenPay and Alipay (BABA) dominated the market with 40% and 55% of total payment volume (TPV), respectively. TCEHY's payment services have accumulated greater than 800 million active users, ranking as the number one payment platform in China. The company is leveraging the overwhelming market-leading position of its Weixin and QQ in China's social network and online consumption space.

Further to TenPay, TCEHY also offers other high-margin financial services to its payment service users. Since 2014, the company has launched a lineup of financial services, including WeSure (insurance), LiCaiTong (wealth management), LingQianTong (money market fund) and WeiLiDai (financing). In terms of revenue, the company's fintech segment already boasts being China's number 2 online financial service platform, next to Ant Financial.

I noted that the other financial services of TCEHY render high operating margins attributable to strong operating leverage and the higher take rate, which notably improved the fintech business' profitability.

In quite similar situations, Amazon (AMZN) and other similar players have incorporated themselves into the value chain (Uber UBER), Square (SQ), Shopify (SHOP), Stripe (STRIP), etc.) and taken control of the merchant and or consumer relationship. They are in the process of converting the legacy merchant acquirers into more wholesale providers of transaction processing.

Non-bank acquirers such as Worldpay (NYSE: FIS) and Global Payments (NYSE: TSS) have made material progress shifting large amounts of volume to more defensible channels such as integrated payments. First Data (FISV) falls between these camps, as it has made significant progress building out capabilities to service higher-growth channels such as integrated payments and iPOS (Clover), but still skewed toward brick-and-mortar volumes in terms of the overall mix.

TCEHY's payment transaction volume surpassed 1 billion per day in the fourth quarter of 2018, of which payment of commercial value expanded quickly to represent over 50%. Thanks to Weixin, TenPay is also used in offline payment through QR code scanning, the transaction volume of which rose significantly to more than 200% year on year in 2018.

Escrow Reserve Ratio: A Minor Headwind

Online payment-related revenues would represent the majority of TCEHY's fintech revenues. The late launch of its financial services and the bullish growth momentum of payment volume would further support it. Online payment revenues are around 85% of fintech services last 2017.

However, it fell to 82% in 2018 due to the decline of interest revenues from payment escrow accounts attributed to changes in government regulations. Hence, online payment's revenue contribution is forecast to shrink to 50%, or around $20.1 billion, in 2022. Conversely, the other financial services' revenue contribution would progress from 15% in 2017 to 50% in 2022.

The fintech business model is a high-margin business given no selling and marketing expenses or costs related to revenue generation. Operating expenditures comprised 20% of the company's fintech revenues in 2017 and 2018. I expect operating expenses to be trimmed down to the low teens in 2021 and 2022.

Fintech Segment Revenue

Tencent Business Segment Revenue

Gross margins sat comfortably at 26% in 2017 and 30% in 2018. However, gross margins would slightly decrease this year as a result of interest revenues from escrow accounts, but is expected to climb back between 2020 and 2022 in the range of mid-30% and lows of 40%.

I noted that the earned interest reached approximately CNY2.5-3.0 billion before the regulation was implemented, which will come down to zero this year.

The company would perhaps mimic the strategies of Alipay to maintain online payment services kept at low margins given the stiff competition with it for user acquisition and engagement. Thus, on a consolidated basis, EBIT margins in fintech services are expected to expand to 33% in 2022, 8% in 2018 and 7% in 2017 based on existing revenue mix.

Operating margins posted at 3% in 2017, which diminished slightly to 2% in 2018 and 1% in 2019 attributed to the cut in interest revenues from payment escrow accounts following the government's requirement.

However, I anticipate that its operating margins would gradually recover to the mid-single digit level between 2020 to 2022 due to various monetization sources and operating leverage derived from the recently announced 10 basis points charge on credit card repayment.

Financial Services: EBIT Escalates

The financial services' EBIT margins were 30% and 36% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. A Barclays analyst implied that the financial services segment margins are expected to be much bigger than payment services based on the following:

Payment function as a gateway takes the accountability of user acquisition, therefore absorbing the majority of market expenditures and user acquisition cost; and Financing services, more particularly, charge a much larger take rate of 4-5% annualized commission as compared to online, which commands a 20-30 basis points net take rate.

The considerable promotions to customers, level of refunds to merchants and surcharge fees by banks and China Network Pay led to online payment's much-lower-margin business (as compared to financial services), due to the low take rate. Gross take rate was 60-70 basis points, while the net take rate was 20-30 basis points as compared to the U.S. market's 2.7-2.8%.

Cloud Business: Upselling Fintech Products

For 2018, the company stepped up its investment in its cloud business, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data to drive the organic growth of its cloud business and cater to the digital transformation of various industries.

Cloud revenue doubled year on year to CNY 9.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The solid growth in the cloud business was due to more than doubling its cloud paying customers and enriching its portfolio of products.

Also, the company's payment services users and merchant's adoption expanded, enabling TCEHY to grow commercial transactions and upsell its fintech product. Weixin Pay witnessed continued growth in users and per user transaction volume in the fourth quarter of 2018.

TCEHY's wealth management platform accumulated 100 million users. The company will continue to invest aggressively to enhance its cloud capabilities and offerings going forward.

Stock Valuation

I believe that the fintech segment is undeniably the secular growth driver for the company. TCEHY guided that 2020 fintech revenues and EBIT is expected to climb by 50% and 144% year on year to $21.7 billion and $4.1 billion, respectively. This represents 28% and 17% of the company's total revenues in 2020.

5-Yr P/E Ratio

I'm a Buy on TCEHY shares with a price target of $50 on P/E of 30X.

A Barclays analyst expects fintech to maintain 79% CAGR from 2020 to 2022. The company's fintech business is valued at a 35X multiple on 2020 profit to derive a valuation of $123 billion.

Analyst Consensus

My Takeaway

The Chinese payments industry as a whole is at a pivotal point when it comes to responding to TCEHY. The company has increased the value of payments. It has come to power customer loyalty and purchase data-driven ad targeting, which became essential to the company's fintech business.

Fintech companies have now realized that new value chain players such as TCEHY are deploying payments to extract much more economic benefit from their customers. These same companies, however, are often poorly positioned to capture their fair share of the economic value generated as payments are leveraged in the new models or, at worst, do not get intermediated.

Merchants have traditionally conceived of payments as a toll or tax that has little commercial value. But the company, instead, has the use of payments as a valuable tool to lock in customers, drive recurring sales, and strengthen its significant user base into new channels of trade.

I believe that the payment business model of TCEHY is also in the process of changing - from a transaction fee-based model to one more dependent on the diverse and evolving ways in which payments can be used to drive monetization of the end-user.

The payments industry is in the process of sorting out this shift in economic value, from transaction fee generator to commerce enabler. The industry is constantly innovating, from existing pricing models to the competitive landscape and down to the value chain itself.

I consider the company's stock valuation to be conservative given the implied growth of price-to-earnings multiples, although the multiple is higher than the average of China's large internet companies. I'm also reiterating my positive view on the strategic value that fintech contributes to TCEHY on top of the resumption of the government's approvals on new games for its core business.

