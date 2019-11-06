Clovis Oncology: A Classic Story Of Value Disconnect

Management must be willing to submit itself to the disciplines required for sound growth. - Phillip Fisher

In the thick of concerns relating to drug pricing control and China Trade War, Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares have receded significantly below its true worth (i.e. intrinsic value). In my view, the "down market" decimated Clovis' share price rather than any fundamental weakness. In other words, most bioscience stocks have been hit hard despite their sound underlying fundamentals. That aside, I believe that the market's extreme negative sentiment on Clovis' high cash burn rate contributed to the decline. As such, I'll revisit this company and provide you with an update on its underlying fundamentals.

Figure 1: Clovis Oncology chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Boulder Colorado, Clovis Oncology is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs in various conditions, including ovarian, prostate, breast, and bladder cancers.

Back in April 2018, the FDA granted marketing authorization for Clovis' lead molecule, rucaparib (Rubraca) - an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase ("PARP") 1, 2, and 3 - as second-line maintenance for recurrent ovarian cancer. Though commercialized, Rubraca's sales have been gradual because a second-line drug is unlikely to garner blockbuster results. Asides from the commercialized asset, Clovis is investigating various combination treatment of Rubraca either with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other drugs (lucitanib and rociletinib) for different cancers as depicted below.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Clovis)

Blockbuster Franchise

Powered by a vast pipeline, the clinical risks are significantly lowered because of Rubraca's approval. In other words, Rubraca's commercialization for ovarian cancer is a validation of the drug's excellent efficacy and safety profile. Viewing the pipeline, I'm most intrigued in Rubraca's expansion into the lucrative market, i.e. metastatic castration-resistant cancer (mCRPC). In my view, this prudent move will most likely bear fruit in generating robust sales in the foreseeable future. That being said, let's see where this development is heading.

Rubraca Development

Back on September 29, Clovis updated the data for the Phase 2 (TRITON) trial studying Rubraca in mCRPC at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019. Accordingly, there was a 43.9% confirmed objective response rate (ORR) in 57 evaluable patients suffering from mCRPC with an associated BRCA1/2 mutation.

Moreover, there was a 52.0% confirmed prostate-specific antigen (i.e. PSA) response rate in 98 PSA-evaluable patients with the same disease profile. Overall, Rubraca is well tolerated. And, the safety profile of the drug is consistent with prior data from TRITON2 as well as for patients with ovarian cancer and other solid tumors.

Of note, prostate cancer is easy to treat with over 90% cure rate. However, the dynamic is different when there's a BRCA1/2 mutation. Though the market doesn't seem to be enthused with the said findings, I view the 43.9% ORR as good results for mCRPC with BRCA1/2.

Perhaps, the market is expecting the usual exuberantly high ORR for prostate cancer that they discounted a crucial fact: this is mCRPC with BRCA1/2 genes! Taken all together, I believe there is a role for Rubraca for mCRPC. And, I estimated that this market is worth approximately $2B. If Rubraca can carve out 25% of this niche (i.e. $500M in annual revenues), the stock should be valued much more than its current $196M market valuation.

Going forward, Clovis will employ TRITON2 results to file the supplement New Drug Application ("sNDA") for Rubraca for prostate cancer in 4Q2019. Leveraging my integrated framework of analysis and forecasting, I expect good outcomes for this indication. And, I strongly believe that most value of the Clovis story resides in this franchise.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 2Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on June 30. Since Clovis will report the 3Q2019 earnings on November 07, I'll do a brief analysis.

Clovis procured $33.0M in Rubraca sales compared to $23.8M for the same period a year prior. The 38.7% year-over-year (YOY) sales improvement serves as rays of hopes for shareholders and patients alike. Based on the current sales trajectory, Clovis projects that the Fiscal 2019 sales will range from $137M to $147M. It seems that the ovarian cancer franchise isn't going to reside in the blockbuster range for Rubraca. Be that as it may, the increase in sales traction is a solid proof in the pudding that Rubraca is a good drug. Commenting on the latest development, the President and CEO (Patrick Mahaffy) enthused,

We continue to make progress in the second-line ovarian cancer maintenance indication in the U.S., and we look forward to the potential prostate indication in the U.S. and launches in additional EU countries to support top-line growth in 2020. In addition, we are extremely pleased to have begun our combination studies of lucitanib plus Rubraca and lucitanib plus Opdivo, and we look forward to sharing initial data from these studies at medical meetings next year. We believe these combinations have significant potential and in almost every case, will study unselected or all-comer populations.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Clovis)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Clovis is whether the company can continue to ramp up Rubraca sales while keeping costs to a minimal. Else, the high cash burn rate will hurt overall business operations and thus punishes the stock price.

The other concern is if Rubraca and other assets can deliver robust clinical data. As I believe in the underlying science of Rubraca and other franchises, I graded an overall 35% risk of a negative clinical binary.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Clovis Oncology a buy with the four out of five stars rating. The prevailing market headwinds (i.e. Trade War and drug pricing) have pushed Clovis shares substantially below its true worth. And yet, that price and value mismatch is a common phenomenon occurring to bioscience stocks nowadays.

Amid the aforesaid difficulty, Clovis is still a compelling investment opportunity. I like its prospects after reassessment. And, I expect that Rubraca sales will continue to grow but steadily. Even as second-line maintenance for ovarian cancer, Rubraca sales are gaining market traction. But unless Clovis succeeds in pushing Rubraca into the 1st-line for ovarian cancer treatment, it won't deliver blockbuster figures. It doesn't seem to me that the company is pushing Clovis into that direction. Notwithstanding, it's a no-brainer that several million dollars' worth of sales is significant for a small company like Clovis.

Asides from the ovarian cancer franchise, I like the fact that Clovis will submit an sNDA for Rubraca in BRCA-mutant advanced prostate cancer by year-end. I believe that this will pay off big in terms of approval and ultimately substantial sales improvement. The combination studies are also underway which serves as more catalysts to nourish Clovis.

Thanks for reading! Please hit the orange "Follow" button on top for updates. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable, and very honest… I would highly recommend this service, and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. As I reserve higher market intelligence and exclusive features for IBI members, I invite you to take my temporary offer of 2 weeks FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the actions of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.