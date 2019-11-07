Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Is Undervalued

FHLC appears to be undervalued and is a good defensive choice as demands for healthcare services do not diminish even in an economic recession.

ETF Overview

Fidelity MSCI Healthcare Index ETF (FHLC) owns a portfolio of large-cap healthcare stocks. The ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Health Care Index. Stocks in FHLC’s portfolio should benefit from aging demographic trends in the U.S. and the rest of the world. The ETF is a nice defensive choice as demands for treatment and healthcare services do not diminish even in an economic recession. FHLC is currently trading at a valuation below its historical average. We believe it is a good fund to own, especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

The fund should benefit from an ageing population

Stocks in FHLC’s portfolio should benefit from an ageing population in the United States and the rest of the world. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today.

Source: United States Census Bureau

As we know, people who are older will spend more on health services than those who are younger. As can be seen from the chart below, national health expenditures are expected to grow significantly from $3.7 trillion in 2018 to $5.7 trillion in 2026. This long-term strong demand will act as a tailwind to the healthcare industry. Therefore, we believe stocks in FHLC’s portfolio will benefit from strong demand for healthcare services in the U.S.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Besides an aging population in the U.S. the world’s population is also aging. According to a report by the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years or older will double by 2050 from the current level today (see chart below). This presents tremendous opportunities for these health care stocks in FHLC’s portfolio to grow their businesses both in the United States and in the rest of the world. As can be seen from the chart below, most of the growth in 60 years or older population is expected to come from less developed countries.

Source: United Nations

Stocks in FHLC’s portfolio are moaty stocks

Healthcare industry is a good defensive choice especially during an economic downturn because demand for healthcare services will not diminish. Therefore, FHLC’s portfolio of healthcare stocks is a nice investment choice especially during periods of economic uncertainties. In addition, stocks in VHT’s portfolio are stocks with competitive positions over its smaller peers. As can be seen from the chart below, all of the top-10 holdings in FHLC’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These top 10 stocks represent about 43.3% of FHLC’s total portfolio.

as of 10/16/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide 8.96% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Wide 5.62% Merck & Co (MRK) Wide 5.42% Pfizer (PFE) Wide 5.04% Medtronic (MDT) Wide 3.63% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Narrow 3.60% Amgen (AMGN) Wide 3.10% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Narrow 2.79% AbbVie (ABBV) Narrow 2.76% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Wide 2.35% Total: 43.27%

Source: Created by author

FHLC is slightly undervalued

FHLC portfolio of stocks has an average forward P/E ratio of 15.81x (see table below). This is about 2.5x multiples lower than S&P 500 Index’s 18.19x. However, FHLC has a slightly higher dividend yield of 2.15%. In addition, FHLC’s portfolio of stocks also has a slightly higher average sales growth rate of 8.7% than S&P 500 Index’s 7.10%.

FHLC S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 15.81x 18.19x Dividend Yield (%) 2.15% 1.83% Sales Growth (%) 8.56% 7.05%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Let us now take a look at the top-10 holdings of FHLC’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table, the weighted-average forward P/E ratio of FHLC’s top-10 holdings is 15.46x. This is below their 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 16.22x. Therefore, we think FHLC is slightly undervalued.

as of 10/16/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 14.75 16.34 8.96% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 14.2 17.18 5.62% Merck & Co (MRK) 15.46 15.45 5.42% Pfizer (PFE) 12.59 13.45 5.04% Medtronic (MDT) 19.46 17.26 3.63% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 22.42 20.13 3.60% Amgen (AMGN) 13.11 13.79 3.10% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 20.7 18.25 2.79% AbbVie (ABBV) 7.85 11.64 2.76% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) 16.37 19.72 2.35% Weighted Average 15.46 16.22 43.27%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Continual trade tensions between the U.S. and China

If the current trade tensions between the U.S. and China prolongs for decades, many U.S. stocks in FHLC’s portfolio may not be able to benefit from an ageing population in China in the next few decades.

Currency risks

Since many stocks in FHLC’s portfolio have sizable businesses internationally, these stocks’ revenues and profits can also be impacted by foreign exchange rates. A strong USD can hurt these companies’ profits.

Investor Takeaway

FHLC appears to be undervalued compare to the S&P 500 Index and its own historical average. The fund should continue to benefit from an ageing demographic trend in the world in the next few decades. FHLC is also a good defensive choice as its revenues are less impacted in an economic recession. Therefore, it is a good fund to hold for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

