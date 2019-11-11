Stable Global Remittance Trends To Support Euronet Story In 2020

Per World Bank data, we expect remittance data to be as much as 5.2% in 2020, which translates into double-digit revenue growth for Euronet.

It's rare for World Bank to release remittance data, but when it does - we suddenly acquire new data points that can further reinforce or, on the contrary, overturn our theses. In this case, we have further evidence that the money transfer business is alive and kicking, which is a very strong read for Euronet Worldwide.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Euronet is an electronic payments provider that focuses on three core business segments: EFT processing, epay, and Money Transfer. EFT Processing Segment processes transactions, with an outreach to the network of 40,000+ ATMs and nearly 300K POS terminals across Europe and Asia. The epay business provides distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content . Finally, the Money Transfer Segment focuses on C2C (consumer to consumer) money transfer services, under a number of brand names, such as Ria, AFEX Money Express, and IME.

Below, we summarize World Bank findings and also discuss their impact on Euronet's business:

Remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to grow 4.7% for the full year of 2019, which signals a very similar trend for 2020 (usually within 50 bps band). Given the level of Euronet's pricing, we would expect at least double digit revenue growth for the company's Money Transfer segment. As a rule, as long as remittance flow grows by at least 3%, we can count on double digit top-line traction for EEFT.

Top five countries that receive remittances are India ($82.2 billion), China ($70.3 billion), Mexico ($38.7 billion), the Philippines ($35.1 billion), and Egypt ($26.4 billion). There is a vast untapped opportunity for Euronet, since each of the five countries has Western Union and MoneyGram as its top money transfer clients, yet both companies are losing market share in all countries, (ex-Egypt).

The top 5 countries projected to receive the highest remittances as a share of GDP are: Tonga (38.5% of GDP), Haiti (34.3%), Nepal (29.9%), Tajikistan (29.7%), and the Kyrgyz Republic (29.6%). While volumes for these countries are low, there is definitely further market opportunity that Euronet can seize from Western Union and MoneyGram.

Average remittance costs were approximately 7% (of average sending amount), with many migration corridors in Africa and South Pacific standing at 10%, which is meaningfully above 5% average and 3% World Bank target. There is a great opportunity for Euronet's online / mobile channel, which represents nearly 30% of total revenue at EEFT (versus about 10% at Western Union and MoneyGram). With the average sending costs at only 0.5% (0.45% in most cases), EEFT should continue channeling its marketing efforts to win over share from its two main money transfer rivals.

Reassuring Trend from 3Q Earnings: While the overall money transfer growth was at 5% Y/Y, it is Euronet's US outbound figures that we are closely watching. We continue to see solid remittances flowing from US to India, Philippines, and Mexico, the three core markets, in addition to the Middle East and pockets of Latin America, such as Brazil. While pressures from Brexit continues to somewhat dampen traction on the European segment, it is a maximum pressure of 150-180 bps. In the meantime, the US should deliver close to 400 bps of outperformance in 2020, which positions the overall money transfer segment well for next year. This all goes well with the recent World Bank figures.

Valuation:

When we compare the three core money transfer players – Euronet Worldwide, MoneyGram, and Western Union, - Euronet Worldwide, in our view, is the most successful story, one with continued robust revenue and earnings growth. The company’s recent quarter results have further reinforced our thesis for the long run, despite some minor immediate noise. This, in turn, translates into a much higher multiple of 23x that we assign to EEFT shares on 2020 earnings, relative to our valuation for other players in the money transfer place. When we apply the multiple of 23x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $7.09, we get the target price of $163.

Risk Factors:

We see the following business risks for EEFT:

1. Competition from various niche money transfer providers, as well as from digital currencies, increasingly pose meaningful risk to Euronet’s business.

2. Downturn in the global economy can impact the disposable income of EEFT’s clients and put a downward pressure on remittances.

3. Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit Western Union’s ability to conduct business.

4. Foreign currency fluctuations can exert meaningful pressure on the company’s revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.