My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio - Comparing Morningstar Ratings And Total Returns

Did the CEFs with best ratings really perform better than others during the last five or ten years?

Is there a relationship between Morningstar Ratings and the total returns of CEFs that are identified as best performers?

Jason Zweig on Morningstar Star Ratings

Over the past months, my articles on Seeking Alpha have received a number of comments reflecting the debate about the reliability of Morningstar’s star ratings as tool for analyzing a fund’s likely performance.

This debate is best summarized in the following quote from commentary by Jason Zweig in which he points out the reasons why more winning mutual funds don’t stay winners.

“A leading investment research firm, Morningstar, awards ‘star ratings’ to funds based on how much risk they took to earn their returns (one star is the worst, five is the best). But, just like past performance itself, these ratings look back in time; they tell you which funds were the best, not which are going to be winners. Five-star funds have a disconcerting habit of going on to underperform one-star funds. […] “Finally, look at past performance, remembering that it is only a pale predictor of future returns. As we’ve already seen, yesterday’s winners often become tomorrow’s losers. But researchers have shown that one thing is almost certain: Yesterday’s losers almost never become tomorrow’s winners. So avoid funds with consistently poor past returns—especially if they have above-average annual expenses.”

(Jason Zweig, Commentary on Chapter 9 of The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham, 2003 Revised Edition, page 252).

While the debate centers on mutual funds, one must similarly question whether Morningstar ratings are a good indicator for closed-end funds (CEFs). As with any other type of fund, “star ratings” for CEFs are only pale predictors of future returns. But… honestly, it couldn’t be otherwise: is there anything in life reliably predictive of the future?

So, let’s consider a Morningstar rating for what it is: “a purely mathematical measure that shows how well a fund’s past returns have compensated shareholders for the amount of risk it has taken on. Morningstar fund analysts don’t assign star ratings and have no subjective input into the ratings. Morningstar doesn’t subtract stars from funds we don’t like or add stars when we do. The Morningstar Rating is a measure of a fund’s risk-adjusted return, relative to similar funds.” (Morningstar)

Examining Momentum

Seeking Alpha introduced the Momentum tab on its website at the beginning of 2019. The Momentum tab provides investors with total return information for each fund, and compares this information to the S&P 500 Index, “the mother of all benchmarks.” The momentum data found on this tab is based on the five- and ten-year total return for each fund.

In an effort to examine questions about Morningstar rating’s reliability, I decided to use momentum data as an alternative to the star ratings for screening most of the nearly 600 existing CEFs in the market. I wanted to determine whether any of the CEFs beat the S&P 500 over a ten year period. For the CEFs younger than 10 years, I decided to take into account their performance over a five year period. (My examination excluded Muni funds, which I don’t follow because there is no tax advantage for owning these funds in Italy.)

The following table shows the number of CEFs with star ratings that beat either the 10-year or 5-year S&P 500 Total Return (TR).

Morningstar Rating CEFs Beating 10 Yr S&P 500 TR CEFs Beating 5 Yr S&P 500 TR Five stars 7 2 Four stars 8 2 Three stars 1 1 Two stars 5 — One star 1 — No rating 8 1

The data cited in the following sections is as of November 5th, 2019. Keep in mind that given the amount of time required to examine such a large number of funds, it is possible that ratings changed during my analysis, so that CEFs other than those listed might now beat the S&P 500 (or lose in comparison).

Ten-Year Total Return Winners

After several days of analyzing momentum data for nearly 600 existing CEFs, I discovered that thirty CEFs beat the 10-year S&P 500 Total Return. The following table shows the thirty funds that outperformed the 10-year S&P 500 Total Return, ranked in descending order from the CEF with the best Total Return. Most of these CEFs also beat the 5-year S&P 500 Total Return.

Ticker/Star Rating Name Morningstar Category 10Y TR1 S&P 500 262.23% RQI ***** Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Real Estate 536.85% RNP **** Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income 70% to 85% Equity 483.50% HTD **** John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income 50% to 70% Equity 405.19% DDF Delaware Healthcare Investors Health 383.63% UTG ***** Reaves Utility Income Trust Utilities 381.97% UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Infrastructure 367.63% ASG Liberty All-Star Growth Mid-Cap Growth 361.23% PTY ***** Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Multi-sector Bond 349.73% HQL ** Tekla Life Sciences Investors Health 347.55% NRO ** Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Real Estate 347.44% RFI ** Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Real Estate 346.25% BTO John Hancock Financial Opportunities Financial 345.29% PDT **** John Hancock Premium Dividend Preferred Stock 337.42% BME ***** Black Rock Health Sciences Trust Health 323.55% HQH * Tekla Healthcare Investors Health 312.91% PCM **** Pimco PCM Fund Multi-sector Bond 307.98% PCN **** Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Multi-sector Bond 306.52% FLC **** Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Preferred Stock 301.93% FFC ***** Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Securities Income Preferred Stock 294.38% USA Liberty All-Star Equity Large Growth 291.01% JCE Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Large Growth 289.40% GGT Gabelli Multimedia Large Growth 287.27% PFO *** Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp. Preferred Stock 283.16% EVT ***** Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income 70% to 85% Equity 281.13% PKO **** Pimco Income Opportunity Multi-sector Bond 280.32% GF New Germany Misc. Region 276.58% PFD **** Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Preferred Stock 274.05% JRS ** Nuveen Real Estate Income Real Estate 271.20% JTD ** Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth 70% to 85% Equity 270.61% ETO ***** Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps World Allocation 264.00%

1 Source: Seeking Alpha

Five-Year Total Return Winners

The following table shows the four CEFs younger than 10 years that outperformed the 5-year S&P 500 Total Return, ranked in descending order from the CEF with the best Total Return (TR). The table also includes two additional CEFs that are older than 5 years, but didn’t beat the S&P 500 over a 10-year period. Note that there were no CEFs in this group with a rating of one or two stars; one CEF is unrated.

Ticker/Star Rating Name Morningstar Category 5Y TR1 S&P 500 69.56% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth Technology 126.71% PCI **** Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Multi-sector Bond 97.47% PDI ***** Pimco Dynamic Income Multisector Bond 86.55% PSF *** Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Preferred Stock 79.17% EOS ***** Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II Options-based 76.11% DNP **** DNP Select Income Utilities 75.76%

1 Source: Seeking Alpha

NAV Performance

All of the CEFs shown in the previous section beat the S&P 500 over a 10- or a 5-year period. Now let’s look at their Net Asset Value (NAV) performance since inception. Did they increase, decrease, or stay the same? The following table shows the NAV performance and IPO date for all of the CEFs listed in the previous two sections, ranked in descending order from the CEF with the best NAV performance. Note that PCI, PDI, PSF and STK are younger than 10 years (STK was launched on November 25th, 2009).

Ticker/Star Rating Name NAV Change IPO Date HQH * Tekla Healthcare Investors +190.16% 1987 UTG ***** Reaves Utility Income Trust +91.68% 2004 BTO John Hancock Financial Opportunities +76.25% 1994 BME ***** BlackRock Health Sciences Trust +62.60% 2005 PDT **** John Hancock Premium Dividend +43.95% 1989 UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure +41.68% 2004 HTD **** John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income +40.78% 2004 HQL ** Tekla Life Sciences Investors +30.04% 1992 EVT ***** Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income +29.13% 2003 ETO ***** Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps +27.38% 2004 GF New Germany +20.86% 1990 STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth +17.26% 2009 PDI ***** Pimco Dynamic Income +14.41% 2012 PSF *** Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income +13.93% 2010 GGT Gabelli Multimedia +4.27% 1994 RNP **** Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income +3.94% 2003 DNP **** DNP Select Income +3.68% 1987 PFD **** Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income +3.23% 1991 RQI ***** Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty +3.23% 2002 RFI ** Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty +2.65% 1993 PCN **** Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy +1.96% 2001 PFO *** Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp. +1.53% 1992 PKO **** Pimco Income Opportunity +1.05% 2007 PTY ***** Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity –0.63% 2002 PCI **** Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income –4.06% 2013 JTD ** Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth –7.75% 2007 FLC **** Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return –8.44% 2003 EOS ***** Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II –11.81% 2005 FFC ***** Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Securities Income –13,94% 2003 JRS ** Nuveen Real Estate Income –19.82% 2001 DDF Delaware Healthcare Investors –21.23% 1993 JCE Nuveen Core Equity Alpha –22.93% 2007 PCM **** Pimco PCM Fund –28.03% 1993 USA Liberty All-Star Equity –32.87% 1986 ASG Liberty All-Star Growth –36.21% 1986 NRO ** Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities –59.13% 2003

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, an outstanding 10- or 5-year Total Return often doesn’t correlate with a positive NAV performance since inception. This disconnect is probably because we are living with the longest bull market in history, which started in March 2009.

My “Veterans”

As result of the performance concerns I described in my recent article “Building My New 10% ‘Cupolone’ Income Portfolio,” I sold ECC (Eagle Point Credit Company), which is now rated at one star, and GOF (Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities). Today I hold stock in only five of the funds that previously made up my portfolio. I call them “my veterans.”

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities (NHF)

The following table shows how my veterans and the two recently sold CEFs performed as compared to the S&P 500 Total Return over both five and ten years.

Ticker/Star Rating 5Y TR 10Y TR NAV Change IPO Date S&P 500 69.56% 262.23% PTY ***** 78.37% 349.73% –0.63% 2002 PDI ***** 86.55% — +14.41% 2012 DSL **** 51.31% — –19.62% 2013 GGM *** 37.64% — –19.20% 2013 NHF **** 8.86% 175.29% –72.09% (2) 2006 ECC * 46.96% — –43.55% 2014 GOF **** 57.30% 253.79% –9.69% 2007

2 NexPoint Advisors’ site states a +3.58% since inception.

(Sources: Seeking Alpha and Morningstar)

With the exception of PTY and PDI, none of my veterans beat the S&P 500 Total Return over the last 5 years. PTY beat the S&P 500 Total Return over the last 10 years too. GOF’s Total Return is very close to that of S&P 500 over the last 10 years.

In addition, NAV performance since inception appears to be poor (or very poor) for all of them, from the –9.69% for GOF to the –72.09% for NHF. (Note that NHF’s NAV since inception data from Morningstar differs significantly from that on NexPoint Advisors’ fund performance page: –72.09% vs. +3.58%).

Nevertheless, for my income portfolio I remain confident in the performance of DSL and GGM. Latest distribution history for DSL shows negligible return of capital in last 3 years, and about 2% in 2019, year-to-date. Latest distribution history for GGM shows no ROC in last five years. Latest distribution history for NHF shows a concerning 27.84% ROC in 2019, year-to-date. For the moment I continue to maintain a small position in NHF in hopes that the price will recover.

Conclusion

I started my “adventure” on Seeking Alpha one year ago, by announcing my CEF selection criteria in my first article. In that article I wrote: “I discovered that building a portfolio could be easier using Morningstar Risk Rating and RiskGrades, two instruments that can help individual investors like me to make more thoughtful and consistent decisions when investing.” Unfortunately, the second no longer exists (any news on this front?), but the first is alive and kicking!

In light of what I could verify with the research I’ve described in this article, I can affirm Morningstar’s assertion that “The top 10% of funds receive five stars, the next 22.5% receive four stars, the middle 35% receive three stars, the next 22.5% receive two stars and the bottom 10% get one star.” The best overall 5- and 10-year Total Return results (and NAV performances) have been achieved by five and four star Morningstar rating CEFs.

Half of the best performing 10-year Total Return CEFs—that is, 15 out of 30—come from the 32.5% of all the existing CEFs, excluding Muni CEFs, as previously stated. However, a significant number of the best performers—8 out of 30, come from CEFs with no rating, even when they are older than 3 years (funds with less than three years of history are never rated). There can be many reasons for not rating funds, other than their youth. In this case, looking for quality CEFs requires a little bit more care to ensure that you know the reason why the fund is unrated.

I can summarize the results of my research in this way: you have a better likelihood of finding a good performer among five- or four-star CEFs, than in other rating classes. However, this does not preclude the possibility of finding top performers in lower rating classes and, in particular, among funds with no rating.

In my last article, I listed a group of twelve CEFs already in my watch list since last spring. I’ll reconsider this list in my future articles, taking in account all the CEFs described here. As I consider each fund, I’ll examine standard deviation, nature and frequency of distribution (with special attention to CEFs with a monthly distribution), yield, discount or premium… all important parameters on which to base further selections for my 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL, GGM, NHF, PDI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.