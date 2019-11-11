Seeking Alpha
Dividend Strategy

My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio - Comparing Morningstar Ratings And Total Returns

|
Includes: DSL, ECC, GGM, GOF, NHF, PDI, PTY
by: Guido Persichino
Summary

Is there a relationship between Morningstar Ratings and the total returns of CEFs that are identified as best performers?

Did the CEFs with best ratings really perform better than others during the last five or ten years?

What about the NAV performance of these CEFs since their inception?

Jason Zweig on Morningstar Star Ratings

Over the past months, my articles on Seeking Alpha have received a number of comments reflecting the debate about the reliability of Morningstar’s star ratings as tool for analyzing a fund’s likely performance.

This debate is best summarized in the following quote from commentary by Jason Zweig in which he points out the reasons why more winning mutual funds don’t stay winners.

“A leading investment research firm, Morningstar, awards ‘star ratings’ to funds based on how much risk they took to earn their returns (one star is the worst, five is the best). But, just like past performance itself, these ratings look back in time; they tell you which funds were the best, not which are going to be winners. Five-star funds have a disconcerting habit of going on to underperform one-star funds. […]

“Finally, look at past performance, remembering that it is only a pale predictor of future returns. As we’ve already seen, yesterday’s winners often become tomorrow’s losers. But researchers have shown that one thing is almost certain: Yesterday’s losers almost never become tomorrow’s winners. So avoid funds with consistently poor past returns—especially if they have above-average annual expenses.”

(Jason Zweig, Commentary on Chapter 9 of The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham, 2003 Revised Edition, page 252).

While the debate centers on mutual funds, one must similarly question whether Morningstar ratings are a good indicator for closed-end funds (CEFs). As with any other type of fund, “star ratings” for CEFs are only pale predictors of future returns. But… honestly, it couldn’t be otherwise: is there anything in life reliably predictive of the future?

So, let’s consider a Morningstar rating for what it is: “a purely mathematical measure that shows how well a fund’s past returns have compensated shareholders for the amount of risk it has taken on. Morningstar fund analysts don’t assign star ratings and have no subjective input into the ratings. Morningstar doesn’t subtract stars from funds we don’t like or add stars when we do. The Morningstar Rating is a measure of a fund’s risk-adjusted return, relative to similar funds.” (Morningstar)

Examining Momentum

Seeking Alpha introduced the Momentum tab on its website at the beginning of 2019. The Momentum tab provides investors with total return information for each fund, and compares this information to the S&P 500 Index, “the mother of all benchmarks.” The momentum data found on this tab is based on the five- and ten-year total return for each fund.

In an effort to examine questions about Morningstar rating’s reliability, I decided to use momentum data as an alternative to the star ratings for screening most of the nearly 600 existing CEFs in the market. I wanted to determine whether any of the CEFs beat the S&P 500 over a ten year period. For the CEFs younger than 10 years, I decided to take into account their performance over a five year period. (My examination excluded Muni funds, which I don’t follow because there is no tax advantage for owning these funds in Italy.)

The following table shows the number of CEFs with star ratings that beat either the 10-year or 5-year S&P 500 Total Return (TR).

Morningstar Rating

CEFs Beating 10 Yr S&P 500 TR

CEFs Beating 5 Yr S&P 500 TR

Five stars

7

2

Four stars

8

2

Three stars

1

1

Two stars

5

One star

1

No rating

8

1

The data cited in the following sections is as of November 5th, 2019. Keep in mind that given the amount of time required to examine such a large number of funds, it is possible that ratings changed during my analysis, so that CEFs other than those listed might now beat the S&P 500 (or lose in comparison).

Ten-Year Total Return Winners

After several days of analyzing momentum data for nearly 600 existing CEFs, I discovered that thirty CEFs beat the 10-year S&P 500 Total Return. The following table shows the thirty funds that outperformed the 10-year S&P 500 Total Return, ranked in descending order from the CEF with the best Total Return. Most of these CEFs also beat the 5-year S&P 500 Total Return.

Ticker/Star Rating

Name

Morningstar Category

10Y TR1

S&P 500

262.23%

RQI *****

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Real Estate

536.85%

RNP ****

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income

70% to 85% Equity

483.50%

HTD ****

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income

50% to 70% Equity

405.19%

DDF

Delaware Healthcare Investors

Health

383.63%

UTG *****

Reaves Utility Income Trust

Utilities

381.97%

UTF

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure

Infrastructure

367.63%

ASG

Liberty All-Star Growth

Mid-Cap Growth

361.23%

PTY *****

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity

Multi-sector Bond

349.73%

HQL **

Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Health

347.55%

NRO **

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities

Real Estate

347.44%

RFI **

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty

Real Estate

346.25%

BTO

John Hancock Financial Opportunities

Financial

345.29%

PDT ****

John Hancock Premium Dividend

Preferred Stock

337.42%

BME *****

Black Rock Health Sciences Trust

Health

323.55%

HQH *

Tekla Healthcare Investors

Health

312.91%

PCM ****

Pimco PCM Fund

Multi-sector Bond

307.98%

PCN ****

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy

Multi-sector Bond

306.52%

FLC ****

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return

Preferred Stock

301.93%

FFC *****

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Securities Income

Preferred Stock

294.38%

USA

Liberty All-Star Equity

Large Growth

291.01%

JCE

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha

Large Growth

289.40%

GGT

Gabelli Multimedia

Large Growth

287.27%

PFO ***

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp.

Preferred Stock

283.16%

EVT *****

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income

70% to 85% Equity

281.13%

PKO ****

Pimco Income Opportunity

Multi-sector Bond

280.32%

GF

New Germany

Misc. Region

276.58%

PFD ****

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income

Preferred Stock

274.05%

JRS **

Nuveen Real Estate Income

Real Estate

271.20%

JTD **

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth

70% to 85% Equity

270.61%

ETO *****

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps

World Allocation

264.00%

1 Source: Seeking Alpha

Five-Year Total Return Winners

The following table shows the four CEFs younger than 10 years that outperformed the 5-year S&P 500 Total Return, ranked in descending order from the CEF with the best Total Return (TR). The table also includes two additional CEFs that are older than 5 years, but didn’t beat the S&P 500 over a 10-year period. Note that there were no CEFs in this group with a rating of one or two stars; one CEF is unrated.

Ticker/Star Rating

Name

Morningstar Category

5Y TR1

S&P 500

69.56%

STK

Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth

Technology

126.71%

PCI ****

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income

Multi-sector Bond

97.47%

PDI *****

Pimco Dynamic Income

Multisector Bond

86.55%

PSF ***

Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income

Preferred Stock

79.17%

EOS *****

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II

Options-based

76.11%

DNP ****

DNP Select Income

Utilities

75.76%

1 Source: Seeking Alpha

NAV Performance

All of the CEFs shown in the previous section beat the S&P 500 over a 10- or a 5-year period. Now let’s look at their Net Asset Value (NAV) performance since inception. Did they increase, decrease, or stay the same? The following table shows the NAV performance and IPO date for all of the CEFs listed in the previous two sections, ranked in descending order from the CEF with the best NAV performance. Note that PCI, PDI, PSF and STK are younger than 10 years (STK was launched on November 25th, 2009).

Ticker/Star Rating

Name

NAV Change

IPO Date

HQH *

Tekla Healthcare Investors

+190.16%

1987

UTG *****

Reaves Utility Income Trust

+91.68%

2004

BTO

John Hancock Financial Opportunities

+76.25%

1994

BME *****

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

+62.60%

2005

PDT ****

John Hancock Premium Dividend

+43.95%

1989

UTF

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure

+41.68%

2004

HTD ****

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income

+40.78%

2004

HQL **

Tekla Life Sciences Investors

+30.04%

1992

EVT *****

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income

+29.13%

2003

ETO *****

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps

+27.38%

2004

GF

New Germany

+20.86%

1990

STK

Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth

+17.26%

2009

PDI *****

Pimco Dynamic Income

+14.41%

2012

PSF ***

Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income

+13.93%

2010

GGT

Gabelli Multimedia

+4.27%

1994

RNP ****

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income

+3.94%

2003

DNP ****

DNP Select Income

+3.68%

1987

PFD ****

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income

+3.23%

1991

RQI *****

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

+3.23%

2002

RFI **

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty

+2.65%

1993

PCN ****

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy

+1.96%

2001

PFO ***

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp.

+1.53%

1992

PKO ****

Pimco Income Opportunity

+1.05%

2007

PTY *****

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity

–0.63%

2002

PCI ****

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income

–4.06%

2013

JTD **

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth

–7.75%

2007

FLC ****

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return

–8.44%

2003

EOS *****

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II

–11.81%

2005

FFC *****

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Securities Income

–13,94%

2003

JRS **

Nuveen Real Estate Income

–19.82%

2001

DDF

Delaware Healthcare Investors

–21.23%

1993

JCE

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha

–22.93%

2007

PCM ****

Pimco PCM Fund

–28.03%

1993

USA

Liberty All-Star Equity

–32.87%

1986

ASG

Liberty All-Star Growth

–36.21%

1986

NRO **

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities

–59.13%

2003

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, an outstanding 10- or 5-year Total Return often doesn’t correlate with a positive NAV performance since inception. This disconnect is probably because we are living with the longest bull market in history, which started in March 2009.

My “Veterans”

As result of the performance concerns I described in my recent article “Building My New 10% ‘Cupolone’ Income Portfolio,” I sold ECC (Eagle Point Credit Company), which is now rated at one star, and GOF (Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities). Today I hold stock in only five of the funds that previously made up my portfolio. I call them “my veterans.”

  • Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)
  • Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)
  • DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)
  • Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)
  • NexPoint Strategic Opportunities (NHF)

The following table shows how my veterans and the two recently sold CEFs performed as compared to the S&P 500 Total Return over both five and ten years.

Ticker/Star Rating

5Y TR

10Y TR

NAV Change

IPO Date

S&P 500

69.56%

262.23%

PTY *****

78.37%

349.73%

–0.63%

2002

PDI *****

86.55%

+14.41%

2012

DSL ****

51.31%

–19.62%

2013

GGM ***

37.64%

–19.20%

2013

NHF ****

8.86%

175.29%

–72.09% (2)

2006

ECC *

46.96%

–43.55%

2014

GOF ****

57.30%

253.79%

–9.69%

2007

2 NexPoint Advisors’ site states a +3.58% since inception.

(Sources: Seeking Alpha and Morningstar)

With the exception of PTY and PDI, none of my veterans beat the S&P 500 Total Return over the last 5 years. PTY beat the S&P 500 Total Return over the last 10 years too. GOF’s Total Return is very close to that of S&P 500 over the last 10 years.

In addition, NAV performance since inception appears to be poor (or very poor) for all of them, from the –9.69% for GOF to the –72.09% for NHF. (Note that NHF’s NAV since inception data from Morningstar differs significantly from that on NexPoint Advisors’ fund performance page: –72.09% vs. +3.58%).

Nevertheless, for my income portfolio I remain confident in the performance of DSL and GGM. Latest distribution history for DSL shows negligible return of capital in last 3 years, and about 2% in 2019, year-to-date. Latest distribution history for GGM shows no ROC in last five years. Latest distribution history for NHF shows a concerning 27.84% ROC in 2019, year-to-date. For the moment I continue to maintain a small position in NHF in hopes that the price will recover.

Conclusion

I started my “adventure” on Seeking Alpha one year ago, by announcing my CEF selection criteria in my first article. In that article I wrote: “I discovered that building a portfolio could be easier using Morningstar Risk Rating and RiskGrades, two instruments that can help individual investors like me to make more thoughtful and consistent decisions when investing.” Unfortunately, the second no longer exists (any news on this front?), but the first is alive and kicking!

In light of what I could verify with the research I’ve described in this article, I can affirm Morningstar’s assertion that “The top 10% of funds receive five stars, the next 22.5% receive four stars, the middle 35% receive three stars, the next 22.5% receive two stars and the bottom 10% get one star.” The best overall 5- and 10-year Total Return results (and NAV performances) have been achieved by five and four star Morningstar rating CEFs.

Half of the best performing 10-year Total Return CEFs—that is, 15 out of 30—come from the 32.5% of all the existing CEFs, excluding Muni CEFs, as previously stated. However, a significant number of the best performers—8 out of 30, come from CEFs with no rating, even when they are older than 3 years (funds with less than three years of history are never rated). There can be many reasons for not rating funds, other than their youth. In this case, looking for quality CEFs requires a little bit more care to ensure that you know the reason why the fund is unrated.

I can summarize the results of my research in this way: you have a better likelihood of finding a good performer among five- or four-star CEFs, than in other rating classes. However, this does not preclude the possibility of finding top performers in lower rating classes and, in particular, among funds with no rating.

In my last article, I listed a group of twelve CEFs already in my watch list since last spring. I’ll reconsider this list in my future articles, taking in account all the CEFs described here. As I consider each fund, I’ll examine standard deviation, nature and frequency of distribution (with special attention to CEFs with a monthly distribution), yield, discount or premium… all important parameters on which to base further selections for my 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL, GGM, NHF, PDI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.