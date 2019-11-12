This Might Be As Good As It Gets For Orion Energy Systems

We think perhaps not to the same extent, but given the company's turn-key capabilities and increased visibility, other projects will likely emerge.

The overriding question on investors' minds will no doubt be whether this can be sustained.

The company also showed a surprising amount of operational leverage, with operating margin shooting up in the last two quarters.

Revenue in the second quarter was up by 266%, and the company shot to profit and cash generation in the first half of its fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) is booming on the basis of a huge ($100M+) contract, but the one thing on investors' minds will be to what extent the company can replace that when that starts to wind down.

We took a position in Orion Energy Systems for the SHU portfolio some time ago at $2.70, but the shares have not really prospered all that much since, basically being range-bound.

At first sight, this is somewhat odd as the company has produced an impressive improvement in its business:

And the first half of its fiscal 2020 was no different, with revenues up 266%!

Big Projects

Most of the boom in the company's fortunes is due to a big ($100M+) national account (believed to be Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on the Q2CC by an analyst) and this also explains immediately why the stock price hasn't risen more, despite a crescendo in the quarterly figures.

That big project will run its course at some time, and whether the company can get another big project like that to replace it remains to be seen. But having such a big successful project, delivering energy savings at certain locations is even better than expected and on schedule (Q2CC):

This contract is clearly notable for its size, but even more for the potential it creates for us to replicate our unique capability of design through manufacturing and on-site nationwide installation with other large national accounts... And in addition, we have more opportunities beyond what we did initially for that customer in other areas of their business where we are seeing some traction also.

Not only are repeat orders from the same customer more likely, it also has increased the company's visibility and credibility, and what's more (Q2CC):

I would just expand to say that, that solution we developed for them is a solution that is retrofitting an existing fixture that, from our market research, indicates it is installed in many other companies' locations across North America. So we are taking those solutions that we have developed, and there were 3 different designs that work in this particular fixture, in targeting those companies that have significant locations across the country to discuss with them the retrofit benefits we could put to the table with these existing fixtures. So we see the ability to both expand to other customers with that fixture.

Management also argued that many large project decisions happen towards the end of the year and it is in talks with quite a few prospects. The next six weeks we will find out more, is how it phrased it.

The company's competitive strength is its turn-key ability (Q2CC, our emphasis):

to manage a project all the way from auditing the facilities that a customer has to designing a fixture that customized to what their needs are, to manufacturing that product, handling the logistics of the installation, then managing the turnkey aspects in the field, all the way through to commissioning the controls so that the controls are tying in and becoming effective for them. From our knowledge, Craig, we don't think there are any other significant manufacturers that have all of that under one roof for a customer.

The company hired four new senior sales executives to handle such big accounts. Management is quite optimistic about the prospects for new contract wins (Q2CC):

We are in various stages of dialogue with new account opportunities, and we are also working to finalize the future scope of projects for existing customers.. we are confident that some of the opportunities will develop into meaningful projects. Current and potential markets where we see opportunities, are having dialogue and are winning or expect to win awards include automotive; retail stores, including big-box retailers and pharma; retail distribution centers; logistics; the public sector; health care as well as maintenance and electrical services.

We should also note that the company has another advantage; as it sources very little from China, it's hardly affected by tariffs (Q2CC):

And because we believe we're more -- better positioned in that area, which I'll comment at in a minute, we have not had to have significant price increases and, if anything, have held our prices much longer than we believe some of our competitors have been able to do.

The company is not all project-orientated (Q2CC):

we are somewhat of a project orientated business, although we do have certain customers that tend to have significant repeating business year-over-year.

But there are other ways besides winning more big projects to give the company more continuity:

Recurring services

The ESCO market

Recurring services

Big projects open up opportunities for ongoing revenue streams (Q2CC):

We are committed to developing recurring revenue streams to strengthen our business. We see the potential for maintenance and electrical services to be a meaningful component of our revenue during -- going forward as our customers recognize our ability to first deliver turnkey installations and then provide maintenance and other electrical services to their facilities.

It's difficult to gauge what the potential for these services and maintenance contracts is.

The company also shares some recurring revenues with IoT providers' license fees, as a growing proportion of its projects involves IoT ("smart ceiling grid") solutions containing illumination and energy management capabilities and other IoT solutions that collect and analyze data (Q2CC):

Full facility control solutions offer data collection and analysis to help make smarter decisions about energy consumption, utilization, asset tracking, maintenance requirements and overall facility usage analysis. You can automate, analyze, control and report environmental data to drive efficiency in your facility.

Management gave an example of a client which deployed IoT sensors connected to the LED lighting system to track the movement of forklifts in a large manufacturing facility.

We believe this isn't moving the needle in any big way, at least not yet, but these smart ceiling setups are included in an increasing number of projects with (Q2CC):

revenues from these systems becoming a larger portion of our projects. Growth in this area is being driven by customer awareness and appreciation of the substantial return on investment achievable from IoT applications.

The advent of 5G might accelerate this a little as the advantage of lighting is that it has power supply, which IoT stuff like sensors need, and sensors will become much more ubiquitous with 5G. Installing the two together also saves installation cost.

The ESCO market

This is a more price-sensitive market which is agent-driven and hence performance-based, related to energy savings. This sector is small, but it was down considerably in Q2 (10-Q):

In order to improve its competitive position, the company will introduce lower cost LED fixtures and a line of upgradable fixtures for customers who (Q2CC):

need to make decisions on price today but prefer to have the optionality of upgrading down the road.

Management also introduced (unspecified) changes to the sales approach for this channel.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

These results were huge beats, revenue came in a whopping $11.8M better than expectations and EPS (at $0.22) was $0.12 better than expected. The rally after the market closed was wiped out the next day, though:

As you can see, that's not the first time this happened, the same reaction can be seen early August after the Q1 figures. There are clearly investors who think this is as good as it gets.

Guidance

The company expects H2 to be weaker than H1, this was already known before the Q2 figures came out, so we don't think this in itself is the reason for the selloff. The company maintains its full-year guidance of $135M-145M in revenues and argues it's possible to exceed that.

Given the fact that FY revenue guidance wasn't increased and H1 revenue was $90.7M, this does include a considerable slowdown in activity; this could have scared some investors.

It also expects an EBITDA margin of at least 10% and a positive EPS for the year; hardly a surprise, we are inclined to say.

Margins

Notable is how operational margin has only just been positive for a couple of quarters. On the other hand, it does show a surprising amount of operational leverage. If the company can maintain the increased scale it is operating on now, it becomes a whole different animal.

Cash

For cash much the same holds as for operational margin, rarely positive; but if the company could not achieve that now, then when, one might wonder. With the lack of positive cash flow for most of the past five years the dilution has actually been pretty moderate:

The company has $3.8M in long-term debt (a revolving credit facility), down considerably from the $9.3M at the end of March this year (that is, Q4 of fiscal 2019).

Valuation

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.36 this year falling back to $0.21 the next, but we have to take that with a pinch of salt as it's difficult to make precise predictions here.

Conclusion

There is no doubt the company is very good at what it does, probably the best. Its turn-key project capabilities are a key differentiator and it hasn't faced some of the tariff problems that competitors have.

There is also no doubt that the company is booming, revenues have exploded and there is a surprising amount of operational leverage. Yet deciding whether the shares are a good buy here all revolves around a question based on the title: is this as good as it gets?

Nobody knows for sure, the big projects have long sales cycles and tend to be very lumpy and it's not easy to replace a $100M+ contract once that is running off.

We think it's reasonable to assume that the company has increased the chances of winning new big contracts, but the timing and size are really difficult to foresee.

On the other hand, given the operational leverage, the company does not quite have to match the size of the present contract, a couple of smaller ones would do and we think that's eminently possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OESX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.