Clovis: Market Valuation Is Still Far From Intrinsic Value

Clovis is on track to file a supplemental new drug application for Rubraca in prostate cancer by year-end. Meanwhile, Rubraca is poised to advance into the first-line maintenance for ovarian cancer.

The company substantially reduced its high cash burn rate this quarter. The lead molecule (Rubraca) also generated robust data for the castration-resistant prostate cancer with an associated BRCA1/2 mutation.

One of the most opportunistic time to invest in a stock is when it's "beaten down but not out." When I say "not out," I mean that despite all the market negativity, the company is still undergoing strong fundamental advancement. I believe that when you invest in a company at that point in its life cycle, nearly all the risks are deleveraged. Warren Buffett's teacher (Benjamin Graham) would have called this type of investment as having a "wide margin of safety" because Graham correlates safety with the stock price.

That being said, a stock that exemplifies the aforesaid phenomenon is Clovis Oncology (CLVS). In the previous article, I mentioned that the combination of the China trade war and drug pricing concerns nearly decimated the company's share price. Nonetheless, I believe that these difficulties are temporary. There are unfolding fundamental developments that will buckle the pessimistic market trend. In this research, I'll present an update to the investment story on Clovis as reflected in the latest earnings report.

Figure 1: Clovis Oncology chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Boulder, Colorado, Clovis Oncology is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs in various conditions, including ovarian, prostate, breast, and bladder cancers. I noted in the prior article:

Back in April 2018, the FDA granted marketing authorization for Clovis' lead molecule, rucaparib (Rubraca) - an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (“PARP”) 1, 2, and 3 - as second-line maintenance for recurrent ovarian cancer. Though commercialized, Rubraca's sales have been gradual because a second-line drug is unlikely to garner blockbuster results. Asides from the commercialized asset, Clovis is investigating various combination treatment of Rubraca either with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other drugs (lucitanib and rociletinib) for different cancers as depicted below.

That aside, Clovis recently acquired the rights to FAP-2286, a radiopharmaceutical targeting drug, for which the company intends to file an investigational new drug ("IND") application in 2H2020.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Clovis)

Blockbuster Franchise

Despite the fact that Clovis' pipeline is vast, the clinical risks of most molecules are significantly lowered because of Rubraca's approval. In other words, Rubraca's commercialization for ovarian cancer is a validation of the drug's excellent efficacy and safety profile. I explicated:

Viewing the pipeline, I'm most intrigued in Rubraca's expansion into the lucrative market, i.e. metastatic castration-resistant cancer (mCRPC). In my view, this prudent move will most likely bear fruit in generating robust sales in the foreseeable future. For a detailed discussion of Rubraca for mCRPC, you can read up on my other article.

Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Highlight

And just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." There are critical developments in this earnings report that you do not want to miss if you're either investing in or interested in this stock. With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on September 30.

As follows, Clovis procured $37.6 million in Rubraca sales compared to $22.8 million for last year, and thereby represents a 65% year-over-year (YOY) increase. As I anticipated, the bulk of sales comes from the U.S. market (i.e., over $36.5 million). Of note, drugs launched in the U.S. tend to enjoy premium pricing compared to other markets worldwide. And the fact that the U.S. is committed to rewarding therapeutic innovation crowned us as "the cradle of innovation." Now facing the strong sales traction, Clovis expects fiscal 2019 revenues to range from $141 million to $147 million.

If you read my latest work, you'd realize that Rubraca is an excellent drug that has demonstrated the ability to gain strong sales traction. The previous-quarter YOY sales improved by 38%, while it nearly doubled to 65% for this period. The aggressive sales increase is a testament to Rubraca's quality. Nevertheless, the best is yet to come. After all, the current growth simply reflects Rubraca as second-line maintenance for ovarian cancer.

Let me explain this further. If you remember from my last article, I thought that Clovis had abandoned the plan to advance Rubraca into the first-line indication for ovarian cancer. And yet, I was dead wrong! To my surprise, the company will enroll patients in the Phase 3 ATHENA trial of Rubraca in combo with Opdivo several months from now. Since Rubraca alone delivers excellent results, do you believe that its combination with another stellar medicine (Opdivo) will generate better outcomes? Well, you should, if the cornerstone of cancer management using combination therapy is true. And it is!

Powered by such developments, I'm more confident in Clovis' prospects. My belief stems from the fact that a first-line drug usually garners blockbuster sales. That's what I expect from Rubraca/Opdivo for first-line ovarian cancer maintenance. In my analytical system, I don't like to give you an overly optimistic picture. I will rather be more pessimistic for the company to outperform. No one likes an unpleasant surprise. I know I don't. As such, let's assume that Clovis will fail to advance Rubraca into a first-line drug. Even so, Rubraca still garners several hundred million dollars in sales. And that's quite significant for a small company like Clovis.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Clovis)

That aside, the research and development (R&D) invested for the respective periods registered at $77.9 million and $63.9 million. The 22% R&D increase is due to the higher spending related to clinical trials for Rubraca. Notwithstanding, Clovis expects the R&D costs to be lower for the next few years because the largest company-sponsored trials are nearing completion. Though I like to see a higher R&D trend over the years, I believe that Clovis already has plenty on its plate. Hence, lowering the R&D for the following years to reduce operational cash burn is a prudent strategy.

Additionally, there were $94.1 million ($1.72 per share) net losses versus $89.9 million ($1.71 per share) declines for the same comparison. On a per share basis, the bottom line remains approximately the same. In a remarkable turn of events, the management revealed significant operating cash burn reduction that they promised. In my opinion, the cash burn rate is one of the most crucial aspects of Clovis' performance.

Specifically, Clovis posted a 42% reduction, as the operating cash burn is substantially lowered from $98.0 million in 2Q2019 to $57.0 million this quarter. I believe that more improvement could have been even better. However, the company is headed in the right direction. So long as Clovis continues to minimizing expenses while advancing its pipeline, I believe that many good days are ahead for shareholders. Captured the essence of recent developments, the president and CEO Patrick Mahaffy remarked:

We are extremely pleased with our progress made on all fronts during 3Q. We reported encouraging quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in the U.S. and in October launched in England with reimbursement now provided via the Cancer Drugs Fund. The TRITON2 prostate data presented at ESMO were very encouraging, and we remain on track to file the supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") for patients with a BRCA1/2 mutation in advanced prostate cancer before year-end. We are pleased that the lucitanib combination studies are now enrolling patients, in particular, the combination with nivolumab (i.e. Opdivo). And finally, we look forward to providing updates for FAP-2286, our recently-licensed FAP-targeted radiopharmaceutical compound, as we move this preclinical candidate forward.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Clovis is whether the firm can continue to increase Rubraca sales while further reducing operating costs. Have no doubt, Clovis has excellent medicines. The biggest risk is the company's cash burn. I'd like to see more commitment to reducing corporate spending.

Moreover, the other risk is whether Rubraca and other assets like lucitanib can generate positive clinical outcomes. As I forecasted "more-than-favorable" (i.e., 65%) chances of clinical success, I gave a corresponding 35% chance of failure.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my Buy recommendation on Clovis Oncology, yet I have increased the rating from four to five out of five stars. After being clobbered by the market headwinds (i.e., the trade war and drug pricing concerns), the company is now showing signs of a strong rebound due to key developments. However, I believe that there is much more room for further appreciation in the coming years. The stock's true worth is still far below its market valuation.

Of note, if you're either investing in or considering Clovis, you should track several key catalysts. The first and foremost is whether it will maintain a reasonable operating cash burn rate. Though the company significantly reduced the cash burn, you still need to check to see if it will follow through. The other catalyst to keep tabs on is the advancement of Rubraca into the first-line indication for ovarian cancer. ATHENA will enroll patients in the coming months. Be sure to keep progress on that field. Rubraca alone is an excellent drug that truly delivers hope to patients afflicted by this deadly disease. But when given in combination with Opdivo, I believe that all hell will break loose for ovarian cancer.

Furthermore, you should tune in on the upcoming sNDA Rubraca submission for BRCA1/2 mutated advanced prostate cancer by year-end. This franchise is worth approximately $2 billion. If the development is positive (and I believe it will), Clovis shares will be worth several folds higher than its current valuation.

