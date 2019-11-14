SunPower's Profitability Heats Up With Its Next Generation Series A Modules

Annual 2020 revenue growth could potentially be higher than current expectations because SunPower is welL-positioned to take advantage of regional changes in the US residential market.

(Sunpower's next generation Series A modules boasts the first residential solar module to top 400 MW.)

With its third quarter 2019 earnings, SunPower (SPWR) continued to show operational improvements critical for its long term success. Although headline results were not much higher than average analysts' estimates, internal profitability metrics for the company's next generation Series A solar modules were surprisingly high. SunPower's potential earnings power is currently being understated by the initial low volume of Series A sales, but investor perception of the company could change quickly as it increases capacity and ships higher volumes of the product moving forward.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Since SunPower is still losing money on a GAAP basis, its non-GAAP headline EPS beat of $0.05 over Wall Street estimates of $0.02 should not matter much for long term investors. What investors should be focused on is the company's turnaround progress. Unlike the SunPower of old that often overpromised and underdelivered, the company's 2019-2020 restructuring targets appear to be well ahead of schedule.

The following table shows the company's actual reported 2019 results compared to its midpoint guidance.

Q1 Guidance Q1 Actual Q2 Guidance Q2 Actual Q3 Guidance Q3 Actual Revenue $310.00 $348.20 $390.00 $436.30 $450.00 $476.00 non-GAAP Gross Margin 4.00% 6.00% 8.50% 10.50% 15.50% 15.90% Adjusted EBIDTA -$30.00 -$23.80 $5.00 $8.00 $40.00 $42.00

(Data from SunPower's quarterly earnings presentations. All dollar figures in millions of USD.)

For the fourth quarter, SunPower's midpoint guidance call for revenues of $620 million. This is slightly below current analysts' average estimates of $640.2 million because the company gave a very wide revenue range of $520 to $720 million. SunPower has surpassed its high end revenue guidance every time by an average of 4.4% for the first three quarters of 2019 so it is likely current Wall Street estimates which have already been revised higher are still too low.

More importantly adjusted EBIDTA estimates are projected to come in at $110.2 million based on already reported results and the midpoint guidance for the final quarter. This is a tick higher than the high end fiscal 2019 guidance management gave earlier this year. SunPower's adjusted EBIDTA, which excludes non-cash items and restructuring charges linked to legacy liabilities, is important because it gauges the company's ongoing cash flow generating ability. With $400 million of convertible debt coming due in over a year, showing the ability to generate cash after posting four straight years of fiscal losses will be critical in its refinancing efforts.

Manufacturing Metrics

Improving Gross Margin

One of the main reasons I kept a negative outlook on SunPower was the company's higher manufacturing cost structure relative to leading solar industry peers. In an article I wrote over nine years ago, I detailed SunPower's inefficient supply chain, which involved crossing the Pacific Ocean twice and traversing four different countries. In contrast, integrated solar module producers in China had supply chains no longer than a block away within the same industrial development zone. Western manufacturers complained about unfair government subsidies for their Chinese counterparts, but in reality the majority of their cost disadvantages were simply due to very poor planning.

My over decade long skeptical view of SunPower remained evident as late as four months ago in an article entitled “SunPower Might Survive, But Barely.” While I believed the company's guidance was conservative enough to be surpassed especially with currency tailwinds that should incrementally reduce manufacturing costs, reported results through Q2 2019 did not give concrete evidence regarding longer term production metrics. When viewed in conjunction with past results, SunPower's Q3 supplementary metric sheet gave operating details that showed the company's recent gross margin expansion has only just began.

Although SunPower's non-GAAP Q3 gross margin of 15.9% for solar module sales were overstated, it is actually positive because more light was shed on the profitability of its individual product line. Since the company sells several different products at varying prices and profit margins, it would be impossible to accurately estimate individual metrics for each product. However, since SunPower's module manufacturing business segment [SPT] sells to its downstream installation segment [SPES], double counted revenues need to be subtracted. This inter-segment elimination offers additional color on the approximate cost and pricing ranges for the company's product lines.

Prior to inter-segment elimination, SPT's gross margin was 12.5% in the third quarter. By shifting a higher ratio of lower priced lower margin solar modules to its SPES unit, SunPower was able to recognize as revenue a higher ratio of its premium products that enjoyed much higher gross margins. This resulted in higher blended selling prices and a higher recognized gross margin of 15.9% over the 12.5% raw figure. Specific product allocation to SPES was likely due to end demand and not from proactive inventory/sales management. The following table shows inter-segment eliminated figures for the first three quarters of 2019.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Revenues $60.80 $90.40 $135.60 Shipments 74 MW 132 MW 215 MW ASP $0.822 $0.685 $0.631 Gross Profit $7.60 $22.50 $5.40 Implied Cost $0.719 $0.514 $0.606

(Data from SunPower's quarterly supplementary metric sheets. All dollar figures in USD. Revenue and gross profit figures in millions.)

Since a high portion of SunPower's production are mainstream Series P modules, we can estimate the approximate selling prices based on current spot pricing. We can also assume the company can command a slight market premium due to brand recognition and a slight product differential. SunPower has stated this product line can command a $0.04/watt price premium for commercial installations and thus should enjoy a slightly higher premium for the residential market. With this in mind, I made the assumption Chinese manufactured Series P modules sell for $0.35/watt to the international market while US made ones sell for $0.50/watt to the US market. With this assumption and taking into account Sunpower's consolidated figures, we can estimate general metrics for their higher end rear contact [IBC] Series E/X/A products.

Q2 Shipments (MW) Q2 ASPs Q2 Revenues Q3 Shipments (MW) Q3 ASPs Q3 Revenues Total MW Deployed 637 $0.636 $405.30 677 $0.693 $469.40 Series E/X/A Produced 345 $0.866 $298.60 370 $0.954 $352.95 Series P Produced 30 $0.500 $15.00 60 $0.500 $30.00 Series P OEM 262 $0.350 $91.70 247 $0.350 $86.45

(Data from SunPower's quarterly supplementary metric sheets. All dollar figures in USD. Revenue figures in millions.)

Series A Contribution

What this data shows is from just a small increase in SunPower's new Series A module shipments, average selling prices [ASP] for the company's premium IBC modules increased by almost $0.10/watt to around $0.96/watt. Blended ASPs for all module products also rose by almost 10% sequentially to $0.693/watt. After backing out approximate revenue contribution from the company's other IBC modules, ASPs for SunPower's new top end Series A modules were potentially as high as $1.50/watt and generated per watt gross profit surpassing $0.35.

At first glance this may seem extreme, but it is actually very well within reason. First a high proportion of Series A modules may be configured as AC modules which includes a micro-inverter; I could only find datasheet information for Series A as an AC module product. Enphase Energy's (ENPH) current generation micro-inverters typically sell for around $0.50/watt which would imply the stand alone Series A module would run around $1.00/watt. In this example, SunPower's gross profit could hit $0.40/watt with up to half coming from the micro-inverter portion. The company would essentially make the standard distribution gross margin for the micro-inverter but have actual costs lowered due to higher power modules and almost certainty a pricing advantage for being a strategic partner with Enphase.

While initial Series A ASPs may be inflated due to low supply, manufacturing costs still have a lot of potential downside as the product line ramps in volume. If SunPower can hit its Series A production cost targets, per watt gross profit could still be maintained even if AC module ASPs decline 20% to levels more inline with current Series X pricing. The continued ramp of SunPower's new Series A module should be investor's primary focus because the cumulative gross profits from all its other module products might not be enough to turn the company's SPT segment profitable at the operating level.

Lastly the calculations in the table above assume IBC module shipments were at the stated quarterly capacity. IBC modules are the company's premium product line and have a much higher chance of selling out at current capacity constrained conditions. Since Series A production is still currently in constant ramp, it is unlikely SunPower shipped the entire stated capacity during the quarter. A lower shipment volume for Series A products would result in higher blended ASPs for other IBC products. A higher ratio of AC module sales for Series E/X could account for higher blended ASPs.

Improved 2020 Outlook

The high per watt gross margin for Series A modules will be the key profitability driver for SunPower moving forward. The product's higher power output also reduces the per watt costs for its attached micro-inverters and thus enhances the overall gross margin for the product without increasing costs for end customers. I estimate per watt gross margin for Series A modules to be about double SunPower's next best Series X product line.

SunPower would likely start 2020 with 400-500 MW of Series A capacity. The apparent higher ratios of Series E/X AC modules in recent quarters compared to 2018 and Q1 2019 has also improved my original per watt gross margin estimates made prior to SunPower's Q2 2019 earnings. Based on recent trends, profit profiles for the company's SPT segment next year could be as follows.

Capacity (MW) Per Watt Gross Margin Gross Profit ASPs Revenues Series A 450 $0.35 $157.50 $1.40 $630.00 Series X 500 $0.10 $50.00 $0.80 $400.00 Series E 400 $0.04 $16.00 $0.65 $260.00 Series P 1400 $0.03 $42.00 $0.35 $490.00 Total: $265.50 $1,780.00

(All dollar figures in USD. Revenue figures in millions.)

Sunpower's SPES profit estimates in contrast rely more on company guidance and historical results than from derived calculations. SPES revenues for 2019 should range between $1.1-1.2 billion dependent on whether Sunpower's Q4 revenues come in at the upper or lower boundaries of a massive $200 million guidance range. While the company's long term growth goals call for 15% annual growth, SPES revenue growth in 2020 would likely exceed 20% due to a number of factors.

40,000+ new home installation backlog mostly due to California's solar mandate for newly constructed homes. With the potential revenue for each new home installation averaging $10,000, incremental revenue in the next couple of years could exceed $400,000. This single factor alone could produce 15% compound annual SPES revenue growth for the next two years.

Attached storage should generate incremental revenues. SunPower has cited a potential revenue increase per attached storage installation of 40%. With potential 20% residential and 30% commercial attachment rates, incremental revenue from new storage solutions could result in 10% annual revenue growth.

US residential solar growth is expected to grow by slightly over 10% annually in the next two years according to the SEIA. Residential solar installations in the US has lagged commercial and utility markets in past years but this trend has reversed in the past couple of years as costs declined. Decaying ITC tax credits in the next couple of years could also spur installs before its complete expiration after 2021.

These factors should result in 20% or greater SPES revenue growth in 2020. At a targeted blended gross margin of 17%, the SPES segment could generate up to $230 million in gross profit under these assumptions. Combining both segments, Sunpower's 2020 earnings outlook could resemble the following.

SPT Revenues (after inter-segment elimination): $1070 million

SPES Revenues: $1350 million

Consolidated Revenues: $2420 million

SPT Gross Profit (after inter-segment elimination): $173 million

SPES Gross Profit: $230 million

Consolidated Gross Margin: 16.7%

Operating Expenses: $270 million

Operating Income: $133 million

Net Interest Expense: $40 million

Tax: $30 million

Net Income: $63 million

Diluted Share Count: 143 million

EPS: $0.44

The above 2020 earnings estimates are non-GAAP and exclude:

Share based compensation

Legacy restructuring charges

Above Cost Polysilicon charge (potentially $120-140 million in 2020)

Gains/losses of realized and unrealized assets and investments

My estimate for fiscal 2020 earnings is slightly above current Wall Street expectations of $0.34 in non-GAAP EPS on $2.29 billion in revenues. Adjusted EBITDA could double from 2019 levels to approximately $220 million under this earnings estimate.

Final Thoughts

Although my 2020 earnings estimates for SunPower are already above current Wall Street expectations, I believe there is still considerable upside. More importantly 2020 metrics would not even be past the halfway point towards potential normalized run rates as early as 2021.

First on the SPES side, annual revenue growth of 20% may be conservative. Actual growth could top 30% if the majority of new home backlog is fulfilled next year and if storage adoption tracks as initially indicated. Gross and operating margin figures used in the above estimates potentially could be further improved by 200-300 basis points based on Sunpower's long term targets.

On the SPT module manufacturing side, my estimates only factor a slight further conversion of Series E to Series A from levels at the end of the third quarter. Total estimated shipments for 2020 represent less than 5% annual growth from the midpoint of SunPower's current 2019 guidance. Any Series A production above the 450 MW used in my estimates would exponentially add to gross profits. For example in my estimates, Series A shipments only represent 19% of total annual shipments but account for 59% of total SPT gross profits. Each additional 100 MW of Series A shipments should translate to roughly $0.20 in incremental EPS.

If all the stars aligned, it would not be out of the realm of possibility for SunPower to earn over $1.00 in non-GAAP EPS next year. It is because of Series A's profit profile that changed my perception of SunPower. SunPower would not need to ramp up capacity to extreme levels seen with mainstream Asian peers to generate high levels of profitability. Even as a niche high end product constrained to mostly the US residential market, Sunpower could potentially generate very high levels of earnings under current operating metrics.

Sunpower just announced a spin off of its SPT segment, excluding the Oregon capacity, to a new company named Maxeon Solar Technologies. I will discuss the shareholder impact from this announcement in a followup article, but the simple takeaway is that this deal would make it possible to ramp Series A capacity to a target of 1900 MW. That would be more than quadruple the capacity I used in my 2020 earnings estimate. As a result, the investment potential for Maxeon Solar would far surpass the remaining portion of SunPower which would mainly be a North American downstream installer of commercial and residential solar. Since current SPWR shareholders would get shares of the new spin off, incremental shareholder value should be created.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.