Outfront Media Inc.: Growth Opportunity Slightly Discounted By The Market

If the company can achieve cost efficiencies and grow revenues at a 6% CAGR, we can set a price target for Outfront at $36.6 per share.

The company benefits from barriers to entry due to the heavy regulation and difficulty of obtaining the right permits to billboard structures and ads.

Shares in Outfront Media (OUT) have increased by 38% year to date. The strong price performance can be attributed to good operating performance coupled with growth opportunities ahead.

Outfront specializes in out-of-home advertising displays. The industry is enjoying tailwinds as data points indicate favorable performance metrics in comparison to other advertising mediums excluding digital, which is still the dominant way to reach audiences.

We see shares in Outfront Media as slightly undervalued. Doing a market-implied expectation analysis, we see the market pricing in operating margins below the consensus view. We expect margin compression to be mitigated once the company achieves scale within the digital billboard transformation.

Business Overview

Source: outfrontmedia.com

Outfront Media is an out-of-home advertising REIT. It has a very simple business model. It focuses mainly on providing advertisement space to its customers (either big companies or local businesses) through billboard displays or by placing ad displays in public transportation like buses.

The company benefits from barriers to entry due to the heavy regulation and difficulty in obtaining the right permits to billboard structures and ads. The company estimates that 75% of its billboard structures benefits from this competitive advantage, as such structures were built under laws allowed at that time but cannot be constructed under current laws.

The company owns the billboard structures but it leases the land beneath it. As of the last annual report, Outfront had 20,800 lease agreements with 16,900 different landlords. These contracts can last multiple years or could be short term (one month) in duration and are very flexible, allowing the company to terminate or negotiate better terms with landlords under certain circumstances.

The value proposition Outfront provides potential customers is simple as well. Billboard ads and other out-of-home advertising displays are an effective way to advertise to mass audiences. These ads cannot be skipped, fast-forwarded or blocked. They are also displayed in major markets such as Los Angeles, New York or San Francisco. Examples of billboard ads operated by Outfront include locations such as Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles, the Bay Bridge in San Francisco and Times Square in New York.

Billboard displays generate the most revenues (about 2/3’s of revenues) but as a percentage of total displays (500K) only accounts for 9.2%, the rest is attributed to their transit and other display category. Adding to the outsized amount of transit displays was the new 15-year New York MTA agreement which the company has been recently working full throttle.

Growth Opportunities

The Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising market is seeing some resurgence in popularity. In 2017, $7.7B was spent in OOH. This amount is expected to increase by $11.5B in 2022.

A recent Magna Global report sees every major form of advertising, aside from digital, decreasing its share of total ad spend by 10%. OOH remains the only medium keeping a steady growth rate of 4.2% forecasted through 2021.

The OAAA (Out of Home Advertising Association of America) has also published some interesting data points which include the following:

90% of U.S. travelers have noticed OOH advertising.

81% of adults surveyed have noticed a billboard while 55% have noticed a digital billboard.

85% who saw a billboard noticed the ad message.

66% of smartphone users took some type of action on their device after seeing an OOH.

The strength of Outfront is in its leadership in top Nielsen Designated Market Areas (DMA). Major brands are seeing the effectiveness of OOH advertisements. If data statistics provided above reflect customer dynamics, then OOH is an effective way to make target audiences take some form of action.

What sets apart Outfront from competitors such as Lamar (NASDAQ:LAMR), is the concentration in those top 15 DMA markets. Outfront operates in major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Washington and Miami which helps it in gaining business with major national advertisers. Lamar Advertising Company, in comparison, focuses mostly on smaller markets.

Outfront also has a very big transit advertisement business going through a significant digitalization process. The recent MTA agreement with New York exemplifies this new digitalization effort. Under the agreement Outfront would be obligated to deploy:

8,565 digital advertising screens on subway and train platforms and entrances 37,716 smaller-format digital advertising screens on rolling stock 7,829 MTA communications displays

How big is such an opportunity? Management gave a bird’s eye view of the magnitude of the contract in the Q3 2017 conference call:

And maybe it’s just worth mentioning again, how transformative I think that this contract can be for us. You know, 15 years effectively for the largest opportunity in the world, I think it really will underpin our growth strategy for the future and it certainly underpins our transit business for the future. We said on the call that we expect that revenues in this contract should double over the next 10 years what that means is that this business alone will be equivalent in scale effectively to our entire transport business today. So very, very significant and we’re very excited about really getting into this contract next year.

Outfront is also very focused in transforming its static billboard displays into digital displays. There are many benefits in doing so, which include the ability to change ad copy instantly, the ability to target audiences by using their Outfront Mobile Network (a geofence technology that pushes mobile ads to consumers within a pre-defined radius around a corresponding billboard display) reducing print and installation costs. These new initiatives increase the value proposition and interest in big brands to allocated resources to OOH ad budgets.

The company also sees the digitalization of OOH displays as the next step to increase demand for its products due to the flexibility and more creative ways to send a message to a targeted audience:

As you’re all well aware mobile video is the largest growth ad category in the U.S. and this is the market that’s around 6 times larger than the out-of-home industry in total. With our new digital transit displays and thinking back to our comments on the movie category earlier, the Hollywood studio will be able to show an actual trailer instead of a static poster. These will be engaging captivating ads effectively creating an entirely new channel for advertisers that’s completely additive to the existing out-of-home market. So the stage is set for a very large transformation of our small scale digital displays. – Q3 2017 conference call

The company expects to make 4x more revenue by digitalizing OOH displays and aims to make IRRs of 25% plus. They have 1000 boards converted to digital. Total billboard displays amount to 47,381. There is significant potential for future digitalization of billboards.

Market expectations

In contrast to some Seeking Alpha contributors about the overvaluation of Outfront shares, I see shares in Outfront as being slightly discounted by the market. Using a reverse DCF model and analysts’ estimates about future growth, we can see the market implying operating margin pressure given current share price of $25.02.

The following are analyst estimates for FY 2019, 2020, 2021:

Source: interactive brokers, marketscreener.com

Using the consensus view about future growth and profitability we can reverse-engineer current share price to get the market implied expectations:

Source: author's estimates (numbers in millions)

If we believe the consensus view about revenue growth and the expected operating margins, the current share price of $25.02 is implying future operating margin contraction from a current 17.1% to 15%, going against the consensus view of margin expansion to 18.6% with a CAGR in revenue growth of 6%.

Possible headwinds that could affect operating margins were disclosed in the annual report:

Based on our estimates and assumptions derived from costs of digital displays, materials and labor and the scope of deployment to date, our costs over the full 15 -year term of the MTA agreement would be materially higher than our initial estimate of $800 million. We expect to utilize incremental third-party financing of approximately $350.0 million within the original four-year time frame to fund equipment deployment costs.

Plus, the company has an “at-the-market” equity offering program under which it could issue and sell shares up to an aggregate offering price of $300M. As of this writing, there was $232.5M available under such program.

Both issues could be the reason for the discount in share price. However, one could make the argument that as the company reaches scale in its efforts of OOH digitalization displays, margins could see a lift. That would put Outfront to be priced at the high end of estimates of $34 a share:

Source: author's estimates (numbers in millions)

If the company can achieve cost efficiencies as they reach scale and grow revenues at a 6% CAGR, we can set a price target for Outfront at $36.6 per share.

The increase in incremental fixed capital investments and working capital represents growth capital expenditures only. Included in debt are capitalized operating leases.

Risks

There is a strong correlation between OOH advertisement spend and GDP:

Source: September 2019 investor presentation

If a recession hits the economy, we could expect companies to cut their advertising budgets, impacting Outfront's revenues. Lower revenues would affect operating margins which would decrease share price. There is also a high degree of financial risk as the company has a heavy debt load on its balance sheet, but with long-term maturities. A decrease in revenues would affect the interest coverage ratio which currently stands at 2.2x.

Conclusion

Outfront Media has an amazing growth opportunity ahead. However, the market is discounting future profitability as management faces integration costs with the New York MTA agreement, plus the possibility of share dilution if management decides to use equity for further capital investments.

We believe these pressures are temporary and financial results should improve once the company achieves efficiency costs in implementing its billboard digitalization strategy.

It is our opinion that cost control and margin expansion are the key to the investment thesis. A good handling of these issues by management could see investors being rewarded by higher share prices in Outfront Media.

