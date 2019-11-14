EOG Resources Doesn't Seem To Slow Down

This oil company is another perfect example of my basic strategy attached to the entire oil sector.

EOG Resources' oil production exceeded the high end of its guidance range during the third quarter. Total production was a record of 834.2K Boep/d, up 11.4% from last year.

The company announced third quarter 2019 net income of $615.1 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with third quarter 2018 net income of $1,191 million, or $2.05 per share.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based EOG Resources (EOG) is one of the top-tier US shale players that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

I like EOG because of its pragmatic management that has followed a rigorous strategy over the years that resulted in steady growth.

EOG Resources presents a rock-solid balance sheet with substantial growth potential. It makes the stock an excellent long-term candidate, especially after nearly a 20% drop since January, despite what I consider stellar results realized in a weak oil and gas price environment.

However, this oil company is another perfect example of my basic strategy attached to the entire oil sector. The investment thesis is quite simple.

First, you identify a reliable company with a solid track record producing excellent cash flow, where you are confident to invest and accumulate for the long term. A company with a good dividend yield is even better. EOG Resources is paying a low dividend yield of 1.56%, which is quite harmful.

Second, you have to be willing to trade about 30% of your position by using short-term volatility. It is an essential part of the strategy and will provide you with better control of your investment.

This successful US Shale producer can be compared with Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which is also involved with the US Shale almost exclusively and is the leader in the Permian Basin. The stock has underperformed EOG since the start of 2019.

The chart below is showing a 22% differential, mostly attributable to the ill-timed Anadarko acquisition.

What makes EOG a good business?

The company is primarily producing oil and gas from the US Shale or 94% of the total output in 3Q '19.

Production per Region in K Boe/d 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 United States of America 605.6 602.5 644.4 695.0 715.5 722.0 760.4 784.2 Trinidad 51.0 49.8 47.8 44.1 39.0 45.1 46.1 44.1 Other International 5.4 7.6 10.0 9.7 10.0 6.5 6.3 5.8 TOTAL 662.0 659.9 702.2 748.8 764.5 773.6 812.8 834.2

Bill Thomas, the CEO, said on the conference call:

Our premium strategy uses a strict investment hurdle that produces strong economic returns using a flat $40 and $2.50 natural gas price scenario ensuring that the company will generate strong financial performance even in commodity down cycles.

Quick Presentation

The US shale has dramatically transformed the US oil and gas production, turning the US into the number one oil producer in the World.

EOG holds a multi-basin premium portfolio, which is very appealing and growing fast (e.g., Bakken, Eagle Ford, Delaware basin, Woodford oil, Wyoming, and Powder River Basin).

The company's assets in the Delaware Basin (Permian), which produced 220K Boep/d in 2018, are the fastest-growing assets for the company. Furthermore, the company is active in setting up an oil gathering system and terminal web with ultimately up to five connections to downstream markets.

EOG owns a 371,000 net acre position in the core of the Delaware Basin.

Source: from EOG Presentation

Ezra Yacob, EVP, Exploration, and Production, said in the conference call:

The combination of increased well productivity, operational efficiency lowering well costs and utilization of water, gas and oil infrastructure has delivered another premium play to EOG's portfolio. Altogether in the Delaware Basin, EOG now has an inventory of approximately 6500 future net premium drilling locations or 24 years of inventory at the current drilling pace. This inventory is based on actual locations customized to the local geology across our over 400,000-acre position and includes multiple targets within the 5000-foot thick column of pay.

EOG Resources - 3Q '19 Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 3.681 4.238 4.781 4.575 4.059 4.698 4.303 Net Income in $ Million 639 697 1,191 893 635 848 615 EBITDA $ Million 1,624 1,805 2,428 2,064 1,853 2,192 1,887 EPS diluted in $/share 1.10 1.20 2.05 1.54 1.10 1.46 1.06 cash from operating activities in $ Million 1,552 1,942 2,190 2,085 1,608 2,687 2,062 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,441 1,684 1,649 1,302 2,000 1,563 1,491 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 111.0 -257.7 540.4 783.1 -392.7 1,123.6 570.8 Total Cash $ Billion 0.82 1.01 1.27 1.56 1.14 1.16 1.58 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.43 6.43 6.43 6.08 6.08 5.18 5.18 Dividend per share in $ 0.185 0.185 0.22 0.22 0.2875 0.2875 0.2875 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 579.7 580.4 581.6 580.4 580.2 580.2 581.3

Source: EOG Resources Pr and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $4.303 billion in 3Q '19

EOG Resources delivered a good 3Q '19, which beat expectations nonetheless. The company announced third quarter 2019 net income of $615.1 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with third quarter 2018 net income of $1,191 million, or $2.05 per share.

2 - Free cash flow

The free cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 was a gain of $570.8 million and a yearly FCF of $2.085 billion.

Free Cash Flow to Equity ("FCFE") or FCF is calculated by subtracting Capital Expenditures to Cash from Operating Activities. Free Cash Flow to Equity is the amount of cash available to be eventually distributed to shareholders. It must be sufficient to cover the dividend and allows debt reduction.

The dividend is $1.15 per share yearly or a yield of 1.56%, which is still extremely low and is way below the industry average. It is the primary weakness of the company and should be around $3.00 per share at least to attract dividend-oriented investors, which is reasonable after looking at the FCFE.

Note: The company indicates a different free cash flow of $337 million.

Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

During the quarter, the company generated discretionary cash flow of $2 billion, invested $1.5 billion in capital expenditures before acquisitions toward the low-end of our guidance and paid $166 million in dividends. This brought $337 million in free cash flow.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

EOG Resources' oil production exceeded the high end of its guidance range during the third quarter. Total production was a record of 834.2K Boep/d, up 11.4% from last year, and up 2.6% sequentially. 94% of the total output comes from the US, as you can see in the chart below. EOG relies heavily on crude oil and condensate, which represents 55.6% of the total output.

The price of oil (composite) realized by the company this quarter was $56.66 a barrel, down 5% from a year ago and down 7.1% sequentially. Cash operating costs were standing at $9.36 for 2018 and are expected to go even lower to $8.87 in 2019.

Note: EOG Resources is receiving a premium for its oil and condensate versus peers of $2.24 per barrel in 3Q '19 above the WTI, which is significant. The primary production driver was the company's position in the Delaware Basin with 77 wells online (gross) and South Texas Eagle Ford with 81 wells online in 3Q '19.

4 - Net debt and cash

Net debt is now $3.6 billion, and the net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.46x. Net debt to total capitalization ratio for 3Q' 19 was 15%. Thus, an excellent debt profile.

Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Cash on the balance sheet at September 30 was $1.6 billion and total debt was $5.2 billion for a net debt to total capitalization ratio of 15%. A strong balance sheet is a strategic imperative for EOG. As Bill mentioned, our first priorities for capital allocation in 2020 will be investing in high-return drilling and supporting dividend growth. Two bonds totaling $1 billion are scheduled to mature in 2020. As those dates get closer, we will decide whether to use cash on hand to redeem the bonds or to refinance one or both of them.

5 - EOG 4Q' 19 and full-year 2019 Production/CapEx Guidance

Source: EOG Presentation

The company tightened its 2019 spending forecast to between $6.2 billion and $6.4 billion on capital projects, versus $6.1 billion to $6.5 billion previously, which is slightly more than it has spent in 2018 (midpoint). This reduction comes as a surprise because the company added two more plays in the Delaware Basin.

The company's U.S. production will grow by ~15% in 2019.

The company expects production for 2019 between 810.1K and 819.2k Boep/d.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

EOG Resources beat its third quarter oil production targets and trimmed its 2019 capital spending plan. Furthermore, the company added two more plays in the Delaware Basin and added 1,700 net premium locations.

It is the third quarter in a row that the company beat production expectations with a reduced CapEx. It was precisely what shareholders wanted to read, and they were satisfied. Shareholders were pressuring the company to tighten the belt, especially with oil prices weakening in the $50-$55 range.

The company profited this quarter from better efficiency and lower service costs.

One subject of future concern is that EOG indicated that about half of its “premium” shale acreage is located on federal lands, conceivably exposing the company to some difficult choices when it will be time to renew drilling permits.

EGO owns between two and four years of drilling permits but could be forced to change its drilling strategy if drastic new regulations are passed by a new Democratic President next year. The risk is low, in my opinion, even if a few candidates promise a tough road ahead for the frackers with more stringent regulations.

Finally, one crucial issue is that EOG Resources is lagging when it comes to the dividend. The quarterly dividend is $0.2875 per share, which is an unattractive yield of 1.56%.

Technical Analysis (short term)

EOG is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $77.25 and line support between $61-$65 (potential double bottom).

I see an intermediate resistance at $75, at which point it is perhaps prudent to take some profit off depending on the oil prices. However, I recommend selling about 20% between $79 and $80. Assuming a bearish oil environment, I recommend buying and accumulating around $63 (midpoint). Conversely, if oil prices turn bullish, I see the potential of a breakout with a high at $85.

