BioLife's Disappointing Quarter Masks A Much Better Future

In the meantime, acquisitions are leveraged to ramp up sales quickly, building a much more substantial company and thus increasing the wallet spend of customers.

However, investors should not be too worried about that, as the company keeps adding dozens of new customers each quarter - over 400 in total - and growth will come back.

The company produced a disappointing Q3, with one-off issues at two customers shaving $1 million off revenue and organic growth slowing down to 15%.

We hold shares of BioLife Solutions (BLFS) in the SHU portfolio and are still sitting on considerable profits, but the shares have retreated quite a bit lately.

We can sort of live with the market reaction to BioLife's third-quarter figures, which were indeed disappointing. The company's organic growth in preservation media was just 15% in Q3, and quite frankly, we cannot remember a quarter with such little growth.

In part this was due to two one-off events, with important customers shaving off nearly $1 million from Q3 revenues (the two customers have resumed normal order patterning in Q4). But even if this had not happened, organic growth would have been just 25%, at the low end of expectations and too low for the share price not to be affected given the high valuation multiples (see below).

Another way of looking at the company

But there is another way of looking at this. In Q3, BioLife also raked in 62 new customers, 41 of which are new cell and gene therapy customers, and the company processed another 18 new FDA master file cross-reference requests supporting customer use of its preservation media in pending human clinical trials.

Every quarter, the company increases its customer lists by the dozen, and this is now totaling over 400 customers. That is, every quarter the universe from which customers emerge to bigger tests and eventually get FDA approval and go commercial gets bigger and bigger.

And it's in going commercial where the real money is for BioLife, as that usually brings an order of magnitude or more in scale compared to clinical trials.

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth in Q3 (which isn't yet included in the figure) was 25%, so it's back to historical trends. The growth spurt in 2018 was on the basis of a customer going commercial, YESCARTA from Gilead (GILD).

Simply put, growth accelerates when a customer goes commercial and falls back when there are no new customers going commercial. But with an ever-expanding customer roster, eventually more and more customers will turn commercial.

So, the low growth is simply a phase the company is going through at the moment. It can last for a while, but sooner or later it will have more customers achieving commercial status and the scaling up that accompanies that.

Acquisitions

But in the meantime, BioLife itself is scaling up by trying to get a bigger part of the wallet spend of customers through acquiring companies that offer complementary services. So, we have:

And there is good news from these acquisitions. While revenue is still near non-existent, SAVSU is raking in new customers (Q3CC):

Updating you now adoption of the evo Cold Chain management system, we continue to win new customers, including Adaptimmune, Autolus, Janssen, KBI Pharma, Mustang Bio, Nanjing Legend and Tessa Therapeutics. Product validations by several leading cell and gene therapy companies continue and we look forward to sharing some new customer wins when appropriate.

It's been like this all year. The last time we checked, the company already had more than 50 customers, and then more came, so it is definitely booking great progress.

Astero Bio thaw products had virtually no revenues, but this is changing as well with the company shipping over 200 ThawSTAR products in Q3 and contributing $324K in Q3, and expected to contribute $1.2 million in revenues this year. The company will introduce the new ThawSTAR CB in January next year.

The latest acquisition is that of CBS for $11 million in cash, $4 million in stock and with another $15 million in possible earn-outs. Management sees significant opportunities and synergies (Q3CC):

the ability to leverage our relationships in the cell and gene therapy space to accelerate adoption of CBS products and an opportunity to improve quality and reduce cost and our evo Cold Chain products by vertically integrating a U.S. based supplier.

And there is more. Where SAVSU manages the transport, CBS has solutions for stationary freezing containers at gene therapy sites, but there are possible synergies here as well (Q3CC):

We believe that rather than sourcing the evo hardware from abroad, that we have the opportunity to have the products made in Detroit at CBS

The company is expected to produce $10-$11 million in revenues this year and a small positive adjusted EBITDA. The potential is really quite substantial (Q3CC):

We recently purchased a market research report that estimates that next year in the calendar year 2020 the worldwide addressable market for liquid nitrogen freezers, racks related accessories and dividers will exceed $2 billion.

Of course, only part of that is for the cell and gene therapy market, but growth is expected to be "tremendous" over the next several years, also helped by leveraging BioLife's sales force and 400+ customers.

Guidance

From the Q3CC:

With respect to our current outlook for 2019, we have updated the guidance we provided in August of this year, which includes the impact of acquiring a sterile beginning on April 2, SAVSU from August 8th and now CBS from November 12. We expect total revenue for 2019 will be between $27.5 million to $31.5 million reflecting year-over-year growth of 39% to 60%. This includes $1.2 million from the thaw product line, 500,000 from the EVO technology and $1 million to $2 million from CBS... with respect to the evo revenue line is that we would expect to $4 million to $6 million line next year and we would expect the CBS revenue line to grow faster than the media as a percentage.

Note that revenues from SAVSU (evo containers) are ramping rapidly, from virtually nothing this year to a guided $4-6 million next year. Astero Bio's ThawSTAR sales are also rapidly ramping, from nothing last year to $1.2 million this year (in three quarters).

CBS starts at $10-11 million this year (standalone) and is expected to grow faster than its preservation media business, which grows by at least 25%. So this is starting to add up.

It's not only leveraging BioLife's sales force and existing 400+ customers, it's also the fact that the integrated company now offers most of the services needed in a one-stop shop, from freezing to preserving to transport to thawing tissues.

Management keeps stressing that this is reducing customer risk, which is significant, with spoiled tissue producing potentially big legal liabilities and lack of reimbursement, not to mention the patient risk involved. So, basically this integrated approach is also a journey helping to derisk customers' commercial potential.

Margins

Margins are going to take a hit from the acquisitions, with gross margins 6-8 points down as a result of the CBS acquisition. But this is temporary. When sales scale, gross margin will move back to the mid-60s.

One also has to understand that CBS is in the midst of a product switch. It has a legacy product that is fairly low margin and is primarily sold through a distribution network. The new product is higher-margin and can mostly dispense with the distribution network, as it's the one BioLife is interested in.

Operating margins will also take a hit (Q3CC):

We expect that the additions of SAVSU and CBS who have between 1.2 million to 1.5 million in additional quarterly operating expenses above the 4.5 million we realized in Q3. Finally, we expect to be positive on the operating net income and EBITDA lines on an adjusted basis for the full year of 2019.

Valuation

Valuing the company with the following metrics:

Fully diluted share count of 27.2 million

Market cap $380 million

2019 revenue $29 million

This gives an EV/S of 13, although next year, with revenue likely to be well over $50 million, that falls considerably. Analysts expect next year's EPS to come in at $0.41, which gives the stock an earnings multiple of 34.

Conclusion

The growth slowdown is real, but we don't think investors should overly worry about it. Every quarter, the company is getting dozens of new customers, which totaled over 400 at the end of Q3. That is, the universe from which customers might gain FDA approval and become commercial (which is where the real revenue is) increases, and sooner rather than later, some of them will achieve that and revenue growth will jump back up.

What's more, by acquiring smaller companies offering additional products and services, the company is increasing its part of customers' wallet spend and leveraging its (and the acquired) sales force and customer contacts in ramping sales up. While temporarily hitting margins, this ramp-up of sales of acquired companies is already happening at SAVSU and Astero, and is guided to happen next year at CBS.

And there are other synergies as well, like integrating sales forces and management structures, and CBS's manufacturing facilities can be used for part of SAVSU. Also, their respective web platforms can be integrated.

That is, we think that while the stock price might suffer for a couple of quarters more, the longer-term outlook is improving significantly, and we remain very bullish about the prospects of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.