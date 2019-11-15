Teekay LNG Distribution Up 32%, 2020 Guidance Looks Better

Teekay LNG (TGP) is the world's 3rd largest independent LNG carrier owner/operator, moving 8% of the world's seaborn gas. TGP owns 79 vessels and the Bahrain regasification project, generating contracted backlog of $~9.8bn (forward-fee based revenues) with average remaining contract duration of ~10.8 years, backed by strong counterparties (a diverse portfolio of blue chip customers including Shell, BP, Total, Cheniere and ConocoPhillips). In other words, TGP enjoys substantial quality cash flow visibility, allowing the Partnership to pursue a disciplined and balanced capital allocation approach, including deleveraging, progressive distribution policy and unit repurchases. This kind of model resonates well with me, as it follows my core philosophy of internally generated operating cash flow sufficient to cover most or all of the following:

returning capital to shareholders (dividends and/or buybacks)

maintenance CAPEX (sustaining current revenues/profits)

growth CAPEX (selective/accretive asset purchases)

balance sheet improvements - increasing the cash balance (total cash and short-term investments) and/or paying down debt

The above model is a recipe for success and has served me well. Essentially, it is a self-funded model whereby internally generated cash flow is enough to cover most (ideally all) strategic considerations. This currently applies to TGP. It also applies to some other positions of mine in the energy and shipping space like Energy Transfer (ET) and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM). That said, if TGPs' unit price were to revisit levels prior to the distribution cut in 2015 (in the $30+ zone), I would advocate raising accretive equity for measured growth and accelerated deleveraging purposes. But I want this to happen from a position of strength, not close to rock-bottom unit prices - as is still the case today.

Excellent Q3 2019 results & interesting Investor Day

On Wednesday 13 November, TGP reported solid Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closed, and the next day the Teekay Group held the much anticipated Investor Day in New York. That presentation can be found here and transcript here (note it is fairly long - lasted for approximately 2:30 hours). It was nice having J Mintzmyer participate in the Q&A session and overall it is nice to see that Teekay is back in action, being out there proactively talking to investors and analysts (as the previous Investor Day was held back in 2014, a long time ago!). A lot of things have happened since then across the Teekay Group and as the CEO mentioned, it has "not been an easy ride".

Simply put, TGP is firing on all cylinders. Even though we were not provided with concrete information on the IDRs, looking at it from the perspective of a TGP unitholder this matter is not really the biggest issue, as TGP is on solid footing and making progress on all fronts, including distribution increases. That is arguably a bigger issue for Teekay Corporation (TK), at least for now. I am mentioning this since I am also a TK shareholder. I have to admit, from the perspective of a TK owner it is a bit disappointing, as I was expecting something concrete (cash and TGP units to settle the IDRs) but I am confident something will happen, sooner rather than later. The IDRs are a major core asset for TK that will make up (or at least I hope) for the weakness in the directly owned FPSOs (TK recorded a massive write down - they were on the balance sheet for ~$300M as of December 2018, and now ~$100M) as well as the loss of Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) - sold to Brookfield in distress.

TGP has been a fairly long term holding of mine. I first started accumulating units following the distribution cut in late 2015. Back then, TGP had committed to a large growth program, which is finally reaching completion. However, this program was committed without having funding in place for the equity portion. In 2015/2016 the energy space crashed (oil collapsed big time) and MLPs were hardly hit, including TGP. MLPs in general were unable to raise accretive equity and faced the dilemma to either cut distributions or raise equity at rock-bottom prices, which would have massively diluted unitholders - arguably close to a wipeout situation. TGP went for the former and cut the distribution in Q4 2015 by 80%, from $2.80 per unit annually ($0.70 quarterly) to $0.56 annually ($0.14 quarterly). That seems ages ago and believe me, there was a lot of pain back then. As a result of this difficult decision, the unit price said goodbye to the ~$30 range and entered the low teens zone.

The rationale for the cut was to use a significant portion of cash flow to fund equity capital requirements on future growth projects, therefore eliminating the need to access the equity capital markets. Whilst Teekay Offshore (TOO) also followed a similar approach, it turned out to be a disaster (for TOO owners and TK), which led to Brookfield taking over (via controlling 51% of the GP and becoming a major unitholder and lender). This was the first step. Eventually, Brookfield took full control and ownership by buying out TK (including the remaining GP interest) for a mere $1/unit, and some change, and subsequently took its private. Note, TOO was once trading in excess of $30. Massive losses! However, this divestment was the right decision at the time for TK, enabling them to raise much need cash to address their bond maturity.

On the other hand, in TGP's situation, everything has been accomplished as planned. As TGP had planned, they used operating cash flow to fund the equity portion of the new building program with a great degree of success. I dare to say it was all done close to perfection. To put things into perspective, TGP's on-the-water fleet in 2014 was 55 assets and now it is 78 assets without diluting common unit holders. That said, following the Q4 2015 distribution cut, TGP's unit price never really relived the $20 mark, besides for a brief period in 2018. I now believe that we are now on track to finally surpass the $20 mark for good.

Distribution up by 32%

One of the key highlights from the Q3 2019 results was the distribution increase of 32%, to $1 per common unit per annum, commencing Q1 2020. Note, this is the 2nd consecutive year of distribution growth in excess of 30%.

The distribution evolution now looks as follows:

2016: $0.56/unit annually

2017: $0.56/unit annually

2018: $0.56/unit annually

2019: $0.76/unit annually (36% increase)

2020: $1.00/unit annually (32% increase)

Source: Seeking Alpha

Note, as previously mentioned, prior the painful distribution cut in Q4 2015, the distribution was $2.80 annually. So even with the new distribution policy of $1.00 per unit, we still have a long way to go. Note $2.80 annually is not unrealistic since TGP's DCF/unit is in excess of $3.50, and growing. As a matter of fact, at the time of the cut, the previous CEO, Peter Evensen, had mentioned that the distribution would be fully restored to $2.80 annually following the successful delivery of the new building program. However, under the leadership of Kenneth Hvid, the Teekay Group has changed course and is significantly more conservative. I think Kenneth Hvid's conservative approach will actually pay off in the long term. That said, it pushed out the thesis and the market clearly didn't like this sudden 'u-turn' in distribution policy, at least when the revised plan was first announced. Now things are looking ok. Time cures everything I guess. To Hvid's defense, the market is a bit all over the place. He didn't want to take the risk of increasing the distribution back to the previous levels and not being in a position to raise equity if the unit price remained depressed. This would have essentially meant reverting back to the old MLP model of high payouts, with little left in retained cash flow after distribution payments. This is what I refer to today as 'zombie MLPs', unless debt is extremely low. At the moment, the consensus is that the 'old MLP' model is dead. Take this one step further, many argue that the MLP model in general is dead (converting TGP into a C-Corp is a consideration). Let's see how it plays out. Bottom line, TGP was able to fund all of growth projects (the world's largest LNG order book) without issuing a single common unit.

Strong results ahead

Other key highlights from Q3 2019 earnings results include:

upward revision of FY 2019 earnings guidance range by 10%

introducing 2020 guidance with earnings per unit projected to increase by over 55% versus 2019 guidance

In other words, TGP will end this year at the high end of the range and 2020 guidance looks better

Bahrain LNG Regasification terminal expected to commence operations before year-end

it was revealed that JV projects represent hidden value . According to TGP, the off-balance sheet JVs alone represent ~14.15/unit . So, if you take all assets into account, this implies a NAV of ~30/unit and growing due to rapid deleveraging via internally generated cash flow

. According to TGP, the off-balance sheet JVs alone represent . So, if you take all assets into account, this implies a NAV of ~30/unit and growing due to rapid deleveraging via internally generated cash flow since December 2018, TPG has repurchased 2.8% of outstanding units for a total consideration of ~$28.9M (average price $12.78/unit), including ~11.7M of repurchases (average price $14.33/unit) since early August 2019

The unit price clearly responded very well to the results, and why shouldn't it?

As CEO Mark Kremin mentioned:

while keeping in mind that our first priority is to delever, we announced overnight that we will also increase our annual distribution next year to $1. The 32% increase is more than modest and our common unit buyback plan is in the money. In short, we haven't just bought back, we fought back.

This is the spirit I want to see from TGP and the Teekay Group in general! Instead of being in defensive mode, with poor communication, not attending major conferences, not holding Investor Days, etc , get out there and sell the vision with passion and clear guidance. As a matter of fact, TGP is now giving guidance for the first time in its history! These are important steps to create a blue chip image and I do believe we are at an inflection point.

Interestingly, the CEO also mentioned.

When we IPO-ed in 2005, we were the first shipping MLP. Similarly, when we cut our distribution by 80% in 2015, we were the first.

Being the first to cut the distribution is not what unitholders want to hear. But they did it, they had a plan and it is now starting to pay off. My only criticism is they way they handled the distribution communication when making the sudden u-turn versus the full restoration to $2.80 annually promised during the Evensen era. Communication matters. Optics matter. $2.80 versus today's unit price implies a distribution yield of ~17%, with decent coverage. In any event, we need to look forward and have a long term view. TGP's priority is to delever and I expect this to happen with more distribution increases in 2021 and beyond and continued unit repurchases, especially if the unit price does not jump well above $20. Unitholders stand to benefit handsomely. Note the LPG fleet is also delivering strong results. Very strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long TK, TGP's General Partner.