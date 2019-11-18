VICI Properties: Best Bet Among The Gaming REITs - An Interview With C-Suite Management

Among gaming REITs, it could possibly benefit disproportionately as the Caesars/ERI merger is complete and potential properties go up for sale by the successor management.

Special Note: In the past, our SA articles on gaming REITs have reflected some concerns about the structure as being ideal ways to best unlock shareholder value. We have since done a deep dive into the sub-sector focused on the three most widely held: Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) and VICI Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:VICI). That research has resulted in our turning bullish from neutral as their results and swift growth have materialized. In looking at all three, we have come away with a recommendation on VICI Properties Inc. believing it is the most attractively priced of the three, relative to strategic prospects.

Our conclusion: VICI - A strong buy, overweight

Prices at writing: GLPI: $42.48; MGP: $32.11; VICI: $24.48

Theory of the investment: We begin with the premise that all REITs are essentially creatures of tax law going back to 1960s Public Law 86-770 and subsequent amendments, restrictions and expansions that produced the state of play today. Thus, we find that participants in the sector have remarkably similar profiles. As the old folk tale says, “everyone cooks with water”. So finding distinctive metrics among peers that make the case for one over another is possible but not as actionable in our view. The three gaming REITs we looked at all had similar characteristics, triple net lease revenue flows, property geography and effective yields. They all had similar portfolios divided between Las Vegas and US regionals. (Below: Caesars Palace one of the crown jewels in the VICI tiara).

So we confined our look at the sub-sector to the strategic runway we saw lying ahead for all three. Our conclusion was that VICI at its current price, and given what we believe to be its forward strategy, presented the best entry point for investors in the sector seeking both yield and appreciation over the next year. We primarily looked at the existing portfolio of each and rated the properties inside. Our key concerns were these: a) Which one in our industry centric view had the best balance between Las Vegas and regional holdings, b) which one had the fewest properties potentially most compromised by either cannibalization or macroeconomic challenges, and c) which one is best positioned to build its portfolio going forward. (Below: An example of VICI's deals reflecting a sound balance of brands and geography).

In our view, this all comes down to management. All three gaming REITs have effective managements to a degree since, as noted, they have to play by and exist under the exact same rules. Where the differences come, in my view, is the perspective of management in their portfolio build. All three are creatures of gaming companies which have spun off their realty to unlock shareholder value: GPLI from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), MGP from MGM Resorts International, Inc. (NYSE: MGM) and VICI from Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) soon to be merged with El Dorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI).

At writing, VICI has 22 properties in 12 states including many Harrah’s branded casino hotels which historically has an immensely loyal customer base.

With this in mind, I posed a series of questions to VICI’s senior management that arose during my research. They are all aimed at revealing the core strategy of the company and, in my view, the responses demonstrate a sure grasp of the issues and direction. Given the similarity in size and scope of their competitors and the current trade in VICI well below both, I believe it bolsters the case for an entry point now. (Below: Jack’s Cincinnati, VICI’s recent acquisition for $843m against a 7.8% cap rate. A solid buy in a vibrant market).

The responses to my Q&A here are from VICI. I attempted to raise issues not entirely covered in the regular run of press releases and earnings calls to impart a broader sense of management’s view of their strategy and mindset. The quotes here are in full and unedited by me.

For VICI:

Note: The responses here are presented jointly from both Ed Potoniak, CEO, and John Payne, COO.

Q: Gaming REIT portfolios are heavily skewed toward Las Vegas. Recession looms as a possibility in the 2020-21 period. The last major recession cost Las Vegas 19.3% loss of gaming revenue over the 2.5 year period. Overall trips were down, overall spend per trip was down. What assumptions does VICI bake into a worse case scenario or does it?

A: The Las Vegas market has transformed significantly since the great financial crises. Las Vegas is much more diversified today as non-gaming amenities such as hotel, food and beverage, conventions, entertainment, retail, concerts and other special events comprise the majority of revenue for the resorts. Heading into the last recession Las Vegas was heavily skewed toward gaming and nearly 10,000 new hotel rooms also came online as the market started to soften. The fact that major strip properties were still able to hold room occupancy near 90% throughout the great financial crises highlights the value proposition of the market overall. VICI’s portfolio has 31% exposure to the Las Vegas Strip and 69% exposure to regional markets throughout the U.S. We are comfortable with our exposure to Las Vegas given a balanced supply outlook and the revenue diversification that currently exists, but would also look to add real estate assets on the Strip as well as in downtown Las Vegas. Additionally, since the last recession, the emergence of institutional ownership of Las Vegas Strip assets has instilled an enhanced level of dependability on the market.

Q: Assume a major institutional investor told you he had room for his gaming sector portfolio for one REIT, what distinguishing strategies do you think separates you from your two competitors? The premise here is: Of course, high tides raise all boats, and two, the old folk tale applies: everyone cooks with water. And richer valuations are good for all. But if any, what do you see as VICI’s edge?

A: ROOM FOR ONE REIT: VICI was built from day one as a stand-alone real estate investment trust governed and managed by real estate professionals. Our independence and our real estate transaction and financing expertise have enabled us to grow at a pace very few other American REITS have matched over the last two years. We’ve built a portfolio and a balance sheet that is increasingly recognized as institutional in quality. We think our energy, market engagement and execution set us apart.

Q: Do your leases have any contingency for relief to tenants if their cash flow becomes severely constrained in a downturn?

A: LEASE CONTINGENCY IN EVENT OF A DOWNTURN: Our leases do not have built-in rent adjustment mechanisms specific to a downturn, but our overall longer-term rent re-set mechanisms built into our leases recognize that we don’t want our tenants to be burdened by an unsupportable level of rent if they are otherwise doing a good job occupying and operating the asset.

Q: The entry of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is a positive in many ways for all gaming REITs but can the entry of mega-institutions like that result in bidding up valuations past VICI’s financing capabilities?

A: BLACKSTONE ENTRY: There’s no question that the entry of new bidders, like Blackstone, is a key element of all cap-rate compression cycles. We will face increased bidding competition, but we will work hard to improve our cost of capital at a pace that equals or exceeds any increase in asset prices or lowering of cap rates. We will also look to capitalize on our relationships with asset controllers, presenting ourselves as the best long-term partner, one they will be glad they did business with.

Q: Do you see VICI exploring non-gaming prospects in an area like sports arenas now that states appear to be including them in sports betting licensing? The characteristics meet “gaming” criteria in that you have a built-in fan base apparently resistant to price pressures, an entertainment factor, little threat from an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-like disruption.

A: We are increasingly spending time meeting operators in experiential areas outside of the gaming space and getting educated on the nuances of their respective business models, their relationships with the end user, and studying the seasonality and cyclicality of these sectors. An investment outside gaming would continue to help to diversify our portfolio, but it would need to meet many of the investment criteria we use to invest in gaming assets. We think sports arenas are interesting given the operational complexity and sports betting represents a potential attractive avenue for growth for these facilities.

Q: Given VICI’s birthright from CZR, do you see an edge for you if and when the ERI deal is complete and a broad based sell down of CZR properties follows to ease $17.3b debt incurred in the deal?

A: As a former senior executive at Caesars, I am very excited about the future of the company and we are in a great position to participate in M&A activity should the new Caesars management team decide to sell assets or otherwise monetize real estate. In fact, as part of the transaction we negotiated with Eldorado on June 24, 2019, we have Right of First Refusals on four Las Vegas Strip assets which give us an exclusive window of time to find an operator who can partner with us to acquire assets from the Caesars’ Las Vegas Strip portfolio if the new management team at Caesars elects to sell. We also have a put/call agreements in place related to two assets Caesars currently operates in the Indianapolis market as well as the new Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas – both of these agreements represent additional embedded growth opportunities for VICI with the Caesars Portfolio. And finally, if we can help Caesars grow its portfolio, we will of course also work hard to do that.

Q: Casino hotels are single purpose buildings and as such might prove more difficult to sell longer term than other REIT categories particularly in regional markets?

A: SINGLE-PURPOSE BUILDINGS: Our buildings are mission critical to our operators. The buildings are where the license resides. As long as there is demand in a marketplace for gaming experiences, our buildings will remain occupied and attractive to operators, and thus to real estate investors seeking resilient and long-term rental income.

Q: VICI has benefitted from low rates. Where do you see rates going in 2020 and 2021 as part of your contingencies in planning?

A: INTEREST RATES: From the beginning we’ve worked to build a balance sheet and cash flows that can withstand whatever happens in the interest rate market. We have significantly lowered our leverage and we have fixed the interest rate on about 98% of our debt. Our preference, of course, is for ‘lower longer,’ and we would expect 2020, an Election Year, to see relatively little major movement in interest-rate policy, at least in the absence of any major economic disruptions.

Given the portfolio as it now stands plus the anticipation that VICI will grow both in the gaming as well as possibly looking at related spheres like arenas recently authorized in some states for sports betting from a firm foundational portfolio makes a case for an entry point at its current trade.

I am putting a PT of $33 on the stock by 2Q20.

