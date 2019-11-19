Spirit Airlines Inc.: Share Price Weakness Is A Buying Opportunity

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) calls itself an "ultra-low cost carrier" with over 600 flights per day to 75 destinations primarily in the United States with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America. The company's strategy has been to compete on pricing supported by a high aircraft utilization and high seat density layout in an otherwise no-frills passenger flying experience. The stock has been under pressure, down by nearly 35% this year based on some weaker margin and softer operating metrics including a slight decline in passenger yields although the outlook remains positive. We think the current share price weakness represents a buying opportunity as growth appears stable and the company remains profitable with positive free cash flow. This article recaps recent developments and our view on where SAVE is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Recap

SAVE reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 23rd with non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 which was $0.09 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $992 million on the quarter represented an increase of 9.7% compared to last year and was also ahead of estimates.

The story this quarter was record passenger volumes while some operational challenges including the negative impact of storms marked a somewhat mixed result. The market focused on the operating margin of 13.5% which was below the trend of the trailing twelve months at 14.2% with the company noting total revenue per available seat mile declined by 1.7% y/y even as capacity increased by 11.6%. Hurricane Dorian is estimated to have impacted revenues by $20 million.

Favorably, per-passenger non-ticket revenue increased by 1.7% y/y to $55.37 representing progress in growth initiatives by the company. Higher non-ticket revenue recovery is a growth driver for the company which will be in combination with increasing capacity going forward. Programs like an expanded loyalty program and revamped website with affiliated hotel and car rental packages have gained momentum in recent quarters. The company sees a 3% upside to the metric for next year.

Higher costs and expenses were a theme in Q3 with Spirit reporting the industry cost per available seat mile "CASM" ex-fuel up 8.4% compared to the period last year. Again, the company blamed storms that led to a higher percentage of flight cancellations, additional crew costs, and passenger re-accommodation expenses as weighing on the result. On the other hand, aircraft fuel expense declined by 1.9% y/y based on an 11.9% lower market commodity price offsetting an 11.5% increase in fuel gallons consumed. Salaries, wages and benefits increased 21.1% was based on an increase in headcount along with some labor wage inflation pressures.

The above-mentioned cost pressures led to a 14.1% decline in the operating income which explains much of the stock price weakness in recent months. Looking ahead, the market is forecasting continued top line growth with full year revenues of $3.81 billion, up 14.5% year over year. For 2020 and 2021, current estimates see revenues again expanding 15.5% and 14.6% each year respectively. These forecasts are in line with management comments for capacity growth as the airline adds to its fleet with a "memorandum of understanding" with Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY) to purchase 100 new A320neo aircraft with an option to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft over the next decade. This would effectively more than double Spirit's current fleet of 136 aircraft. From the conference call:

Looking ahead to 2020 we plan to grow capacity 17% to 19% year-over-year with about 100 basis points attributable to 2019 being a year with a depressed completion factor. In closing demand is good which is supporting the revenue environment. From an inventory perspective the backdrop is not as tight as it was last year but we've been able to leverage our cost advantage, grow profitably into real-estate-constrained airports and set ourselves up for a strong set of holidays in Q4. A powerful part of the story is the continued strength in ancillary revenue per-passenger segment, which coupled with the maturing network in 2020 sets us up well to compete.

SAVE Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

We think the low-cost segment of air travel is an important market and Spirit has proven the ability to effectively compete with larger and more established airlines. The company recently held its investor day meeting with an overall positive outlook highlighting its market position and growth opportunity. Spirit notes that on average the company's total fare is 35% lower than competitors while the company's real advantage comes down to lower costs.

Source: Company IR

More importantly, these cost advantages have grown in recent years and is expected to continue as Spirit benefits from a larger scale leveraging its recent technology investments and better brand awareness. The company notes that it has an increasing number of cities with 25 or more daily departures, and these markets end up becoming more profitable for the company as the on-ground assets can be better utilized. The international market for the company currently accounts for 15% of total capacity and growth here will also better integrate with the domestic U.S. market as the expanded operation will allow for more passenger connections and cross-selling capabilities.

Valuation

Recognizing that the entire airline industry typically trades at discounted multiples, we like the setup here for Spirit which appears inexpensive to its own trading history. A number of valuation multiples including the P/E ratio at 7.4x and EV to EBITDA multiple of 5.0x are well below their respective 5-year trading averages for the company at 11.7x and 7.0x each respectively. By this measure, we see shares as having 20%-30% upside simply on an improvement in sentiment going forward.

The graph below highlights what we see as relative value in Spirit compared to some other airline comparables including Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), American Airlines Group (AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL). SAVE favorably presented a higher revenue growth in the last quarter to the group at 9.7% year over year, while also generating a higher operating margin of 14.3%/SAVE's price to free cash flow at 10.5x is also lower than the others.

Risks

The airline industry is notoriously very complex with many moving parts to the operation and potentially volatile cost pressures that will continue to represent the mains risks for Spirit going forward. In the current environment, energy prices including oil and fuel trended lower which is a positive for margins but a rebound or sustained move higher from here would again result in earnings pressure for the company. Beyond a broad-based cyclical slowdown, execution risk towards management targets are an important monitoring point and we want to see the company maintain its revenue and cost per passenger rates even as it expects to aggressively expand capacity in the coming years.

Takeaway

Spirit is an exciting growth story in the airline industry building its market share as an 'ultra-low cost carrier' while competing on pricing. The stock has been under pressure for over the past years based on cost and margins pressures but the recent weakness is a buying opportunity. The company's recent investments in technology with a revamped website and expanded loyalty program should help support margins while we like the trends in non-ticket revenue as an added growth driver. We rate SAVE as a buy on valuation and have a 1-year price target of $47 representing a 21% upside from current levels.

