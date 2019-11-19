Jefferies Could Buy Back Large Portions Of Its Stock With Its Latest Asset Sale

I estimate that Jefferies' stock is worth at least $30.00, or over 51% above today's price.

That represents 4.75% of Jefferies present day $6.95 billion market value. Its book value is $33.42 and tangible book value is $25.30, which is 27.5% above today's price.

This will allow Jefferies to complete its existing buyback program of up to $330 million of its shares outstanding under its existing buyback authority.

With the announcement of its sale of the 31% remaining stake in National Beef, Jefferies will receive $970 million by November 30, 2019.

Jefferies' Sale Of Its National Beef Stake Could Lead To A Huge Buyback

On November 17, 2019, Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) made a surprise announcement. Jefferies reported that its remaining stake in National Beef, a long-held private company investment, had been sold for $970 million.

Even more amazing, the announcement said that the sale would close on or before November 30, 2019. This is the last day of Jefferies' fourth quarter for the 2019 fiscal year. This immediately led to speculation that the company would do a large share buyback. KBW analyst was quoted by Seeking Alpha as saying that a share repurchase of up to 20% of the stock could be bought back in 2020.

I decided to look into this possibility further. I have written several articles about Jefferies in the past six months. I am intrigued by Jefferies' stock since it sells below book value, including tangible book value, pays a healthy dividend, including a recent special dividend, and the company has been buying back shares.

Jefferies' Stock Sells Below Book Value And Tangible Book Value

At $19.83, JEF stock trades significantly below its book value per share ("BVPS") and tangible book value per share ("TBVPS'). For example, at $33.42, BVPS is 68% higher than JEF stock and at $25.30, TBVPS is 27.5% higher than today's price:

Source: Hake estimates

Jefferies' Buyback Program

If you are going to repurchase shares, it is best to do it when your stock is selling at a cheap price, preferably below tangible book value. So this would be very astute of Jefferies' management if they were to buy back a lot of shares.

It turns out that in the Q3 earnings announcement, JEF management indicated that it had $330 million of shares left under its present buyback program:

Source: Jefferies Q3 earnings press release, Sept. 26, 2019.

So, making some assumptions, if Jefferies decided to buy back shares during 2020, they could easily afford to buy back $330 million worth during 2020. After all, they completed $352 million of buybacks during the first three quarters of their fiscal 2019 ending August 31, 2019.

Note also, that the 17.7 million shares bought back this year represent a buyback of 5.6% of the prior number of shares outstanding. That is a lot.

I estimate that if JEF bought back another $330 million shares under the remaining buyback program, the book value would increase to $35.38 per share, up 5.9% from today. The tangible book value would rise to 26.79 per share, up 5.9%.

Source: Hake estimates

If Jefferies approved a new buyback program, the company could decide to make more buybacks. Keep in mind that the $330 million under the existing program could be completed over next year using JEF's existing free cash flow. After all, it did $352 million in buybacks last year.

So assuming that all of the proceeds from the National Beef sale are used for buybacks, and assuming that the stock price rises 10% on average, Jefferies could buy back 44.5 million more shares. The book value would fall by $970 million since National Beef cash proceeds would be used from the balance sheet to repurchase shares over the year. But the BVPS would increase by 13.4% and TBVPS would rise 9.5% compared to today:

Source: Hake estimates

Valuation Of Jefferies Stock

Keep in mind that today's price is just $19.83. So with a little financial engineering, the Jefferies' stock value would be worth at least 40% more than today (i.e. $27.72). This assumes that JEF stock would trade at book value.

Now, I pointed out in my last article that JEF stock has historically traded at 0.70x its book value. Its historical dividend yield has been 1.30%, even though today it is valued lower at 2.5%.

Using these historical ratios, JEF would be trading at 0.7 times the revised $37.91 book value or $26.59 per share. And at 1.3% dividend yield, JEF stock would trade at $38.29. The average of these two is $32.44 per share. This is 64% higher than today's price.

So even at the mid-price of these two methods, $30 per share, JEF stock is still worth at least 51.6% more than today's price.

Summary And Conclusion

I expect that Jefferies will complete its $330 million buyback program during the fourth quarter of this year and all of next year. This could be done using free cash flow sources of funds. In addition, it is possible that another $970 million could be used to buy back shares using the National Beef sale proceeds announced today.

If all of these buyback amounts are completed, book value per share and tangible book value per share could rise significantly. Jefferies' stock continues to trade well below its book value and tangible book value.

My best estimate is that Jefferies Financial Group stock is worth at least $30 per share, or over 51% above today's price. I suspect there is a good chance the stock could rise to that level over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.