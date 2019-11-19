Under Armour: No Basis For Accounting Probe Fears

Absent any real evidence of accounting fraud, the stock is a buy on this dip with my legitimate 2023 $2 EPS estimate intact.

Over the last few weeks, Under Armour (UA, UAA) took a hit due to the news that the SEC and DOJ were probing the accounting of the athletic apparel maker. The WSJ report makes the clear case the retailer made significant mistakes with sales practices that hurt the brand and damaged relationships with retail partners, but the report falls far short of claiming any accounting irregularities. Considering the details of the probe and the shift to a new CEO that joined the company in 2017, my investment thesis is even more bullish following this dip in the stock.

Bad Decisions, Not Accounting Fraud

As the Baltimore Sun reported a few weeks back, an SEC investigation into accounting fraud ends up half the time without the agency taking action. Considering the length of this probe, one can make the general prediction that the SEC hasn't uncovered a massive fraud.

Rather, the WSJ details a case of Under Armour executives engaging in sales practices that hurt the athletic apparel company in the long term. Former executives described scenarios where the company pushed product forward a month to meet quarterly sales targets to the detriment of heavy sales returns or via offering unnecessary discounts to the retail partner. On top of those bad outcomes, the retailer would dump new product on discount stores like TJX (TJX) in order to count the items as sales versus waiting for an actual sale at a company-owned Factory House store.

As the former executive stated in the interview, he questioned the sales practices the company undertook around 2016, but the company did nothing wrong:

"I never witnessed anything where we would just ship something unbeknownst to a customer. If the customer accepted and you have a conversation about it, that’s all good."

The WSJ interviewed Ethan Rouen, a professor at Harvard Business School, who didn't see a problem with the sales tactics of Under Armour as long as the numbers were accurate:

"There is no rule prohibiting manufacturers from urging customers to accept early sales to meet quarterly expectations. If you’re mortgaging the future, it’s eventually going to catch up."

The issue described in this piece were sales moves that damaged the brand over the long term via either dumping product in the discount channel or constantly frustrating retail partners with unwanted inventory. All of these decisions had the predictable outcome of crushing the stock in 2016/2017 when the predictable negative outcome of overshipping bad product came home to hit results and damaged the brand. In the period, the company appeared to lose complete focus on building the best performance athletic apparel possible versus playing quarterly sales games.

Implications

Considering the bad sales practices, the clear implications is a need for a change in the leadership from the period under investigation. Under Armour has already announced COO Patrik Frisk will be promoted to the CEO position effective January 1.

Founder Kevin Plank becomes the Executive Chairman & Brand Chief, eliminating his position in the day-to-day operations where these problems occurred in 2016. Mr. Frisk joined Under Armour in 2017 with 30 years of experience in the apparel and footwear industry with a previous position as the CEO of The ALDO Group and other high level positions at the V.F. Corporation (VFC).

With a new CEO in place along with an existing turnaround plan in the works makes any move to replace these top executives as counter productive. Outside of any other smoking gun revelations by the SEC or the DOJ, the investigation is a moot point to existing shareholders.

The news of the probe came out over the weekend prior to earnings on November 4. UAA closed the prior week at $21.14 and opened the day following raising 2019 income guidance at $17.83. The stock currently trades down slightly with this initial price. The stock rallied some on Friday as the market realized media like Jim Cramer had overhyped the fears, but a lot of investors are unlikely to touch the stock considering an accounting probe.

The lack of any evidence of accounting fraud and especially no suggestions of an ongoing concern, my previous research stands. Under Armour is on pace for major EPS expansion leading to a 2023 EPS target of $2 based on these general operating goals issued at Investor Day 2018.

Source: Under Armour presentation

My 2023 revenue target of over $7 billion and 15% operating margins quickly generates over $1 billion in operating income. Utilizing an effective tax rate of 20%, the net income comes close enough to warrant a $2 EPS target on 450 million shares outstanding

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that risk certainly exists that the SEC or DOJ probes may actually uncover a problem impacting current financials. The data points presented to the market by various media outlets and the company don't support such a scenario.

Under Armour is a cheap stock trading under $18 with a path to substantial margin expansion and EPS growth. The market isn't currently factoring in such a scenario, providing the opportunity to own the beaten down stock on the cheap. Under Armour actually has nearly 20% upside to just trade at the same levels as prior to the probe news leak with additional upside to the yearly highs of $27.70 reached back in July.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.