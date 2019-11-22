Federal Realty: 3 Reasons It's Time To Buy This High-Yield Dividend Giant

This article was co-produced by Dividend Sensei and edited by Brad Thomas.

Value investors have had a rough time over the past decade, suffering the worst period of underperformance vs. growth stocks since the Great Depression.

The current value–growth cycle has been particularly daunting for anyone with a value orientation. Value has been out of favor for approximately 12 years at this point. In this prolonged phase of growth dominance... Historically, value stocks around the globe tend to win more often than they lose, beating growth over five-year rolling intervals approximately 55% of the time for the full period of our analysis, rising to 70% over rolling 10-year intervals. That’s not reliable enough for most investors, but the starting points for winning spans and losing spans are very different, and the most recent decade is one of the worst of these spans." - Research Affiliates

Of course the core requirement of anyone attempting to, in the words of legendary investor Joel Greenblatt (40% CAGR total returns for 21 years) "buy above-average quality at below-average prices" is patience and a capacity to suffer through long stretches of underperformance.

"It’s easy to stand with the crowd. It takes courage to stand alone.” —Mahatma Gandhi

Value investing (which is really just sound investing principles that aims to buy growth at a reasonable price) doesn't have to mean your stocks are falling.

Consider Super SWAN dividend king REIT Federal Realty Trust (FRT).

FRT started off the year strong but has spent most of the year underperforming REITs and the S&P 500. Now, recession risks are rising again (trade deal uncertainty) and are up from 24% to 30% in the past two weeks. That's over concerns that US/China trade talks might stall.

The media's frenzy over the "retail apocalypse" is heating up yet again and retail REITs are falling out of favor once more.

But guess what? This is hardly the first time that FRT has been in the dog house.

Federal Realty Total Returns Since 1988

From 1988 to 2005 FRT underperformed the tech-obsessed S&P 500. That's 17 years of underperformance that made many investors absolutely sure that growth, not safe and growing dividends bought at attractive valuations, was the better strategy.

But as Buffett famously said:

You're neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You're right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right – that's the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don't have to worry about anybody else.” - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

FRT has actually outperformed the broader market over the past 31 years while delivering 59% less volatility over time.

Its average rolling returns have beaten the market by 2%-plus in every rolling time period.

Well, I'm here to tell you that today is a good time to buy the only dividend king in REITdom. In fact, there are three reasons why FRT is a good buy today, and at 11% undervalued per 2020's expected results, is likely to deliver not just a very safe and steadily growing 3.2% yield but also double-digit total returns over the next five years.

Reason 1: Great Business Model And Management = The Safest Dividend In REITdom

A quality REIT begins at the top, with great management. CEO Donald Wood has been with Federal Realty for 21 years and in the top job for 17.

CFO Dan Guglielmone was poached from office REIT Vornado Realty in 2016 where he served as senior vice president of acquisitions.

The board of directors is packed with senior executives from other REITs, including those with 20 years-plus with experience in mixed-use development.

The average executive has been with FRT for 17 years or longer and has over 25 years of industry experience.

Wood has led a seasoned executive team that's delivered standout results over time including:

Growing SS NOI by 4% CAGR over the past 10 years (about 1% faster than the REIT sector overall)

Limited FFO/share declines to 9% during the Great Recession (its peers saw 40% to 80% FFO declines)

Posted positive FFO/share growth every year since 2010

Created the longest dividend growth streak in REITdom, a stunning 52 years

How has management been able to accomplish such remarkable growth over time, trouncing its shopping center peers (FRT is NOT a mall REIT)? Through its laser-like focus on quality over quantity.

This is what's allowed FRT to achieve what literally no other REIT on earth has, 50 years-plus of consecutive dividend growth, including through numerous economic and financial crises.

During the Great Recession, 87% of REITs had to cut their dividends due to excessive leverage. FRT always has maintained a safe balance sheet so it was immune from capital markets slamming shut.

Such success has been rightly rewarded by the market. Since the current management team took over in 2003 FRT has delivered 13.2% CAGR total returns, outperforming REITs in general by 3% annually, the S&P 500 by 4.2%, and doubling the returns of shopping center REITs.

FRT's property base includes 105 well-situated shopping centers, totaling 24 million square feet of leasable space, leased to 3,000 tenants, in some of the most densely populated, fastest-growing and most affluent cities in America. It also owns nearly 2,700 apartment units as part of its increasingly mix-use portfolio.

How well situated are FRT's shopping centers? Hands down it has the best demographics in the industry, with about 40% higher population density around its centers, and with a median household income that's 20% greater. 16% of operating income is from Silicon Valley, literally the richest part of the country.

DC Metro Areas: 37% of operating income: 16th richest metro area in the country

Silicon Valley: 16% of operating income: the richest metro areas in America

NYC: 23rd richest city in America: 11% of operating income

Superior property locations are why FRT enjoys the highest lease spreads (new rent/old rent) in the industry, averaging 16% over the past 20 years. Its rent per square foot is stunning 55% above its peers, and it has 39% rent upside based on current market rates in its eight thriving cities.

FRT's cash flow also is incredibly diversified. So much so that apartment rent is the largest single source of cash flow. Its top 25 tenants make up 27% of rent and includes some of the strongest and fastest-growing retailers in America, such as TJX Companies (TJX) and Home Depot (HD).

Does FRT have exposure to some troubled tenants like Gap (GPS) and Ascena (ASNA)? Yes, to the tune of 2.6% of its rent.

But the number of struggling retailers is swamped by the thriving ones, who continue to open stores across the country and replace closing ones. According to Kimco Realty (KIM) and Coresight, the US is likely to have over 6,000 net store openings in 2019, despite a record 12,500 closures.

The "retail apocalypse" isn't actually. real. Store closures are just the creative destruction that has always been at the heart of capitalism.

Federal's management is confident it can deliver its historical 6% FFO/share growth rate, and eventually, that will translate into similar dividend growth (the payout has grown 7% CAGR over 52 years).

OK, so FRT is unquestionably the highest quality shopping center REIT (and one of the best in the world period). But how exactly is it going to deliver on that 6% growth guidance? That would be reason No. 2 to buy this Super SWAN dividend king REIT today.

Reason 2: Strong Long-Term Growth Runway Likely Means Stable Dividend Growth For Decades To Come

FRT's growth potential is impressive and nearly all focused on highly lucrative redevelopments that generate 6% to 12% returns on investment.

I say "nearly" because it does make opportunistic acquisitions, such as the Georgetown Shopping Center it acquired on Nov. 18. That's a 147,000 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center with surface parking on nine acres in Brooklyn, New York. FRT paid $83.7 million for this 90% occupied center that it believes it can improve via mixed-use development and extract significantly higher rent from in the future.

The demographics say management is probably right because there are 88,845 people (about 25,000 households) with an average household income of $102,641 within a one-mile radius. For context about $90,000 household income is the average for all of FRT's properties, and it averages 2,200 households within three miles of most of its centers.

According to Don Woods, FRT is willing to use its financial clout to make other opportunistic acquisitions as well.

We currently have nearly $300 million in acquisitions tied up under contract with expected closings of most of it in the fourth quarter, subject of course to our completion of due diligence... in an uncertain environment like the one has created opportunities for us among our existing tenant base, it's also opened up opportunities among potential sellers, some really interesting real estate." Don Wood (emphasis added)

What are the growth possibilities of those $300 million in pending acquisitions?

More than 2% improvement in the IRR of nearly $300 million of recycled capital. It's an investment approach like this that balance the short-term accretion with long-term value-add that gives us such great confidence in Federal Realty's future through inevitable cycles." - Don Wood

What does an extra $6 million per year in cash flow represent? 1.4% cash flow growth all on its own.

But FRT's main growth engine is the $1.4 billion redevelopment backlog, with $700 million already under construction. It also has a shadow backlog that analysts expect to replenish that at the rate of $400 million to $450 million per year.

Given management's guidance of 7.5% cash yields on investment that equates to long-term organic growth potential of 6% to 7% over time. That justifies the "6+% CAGR" long-term growth guidance that I mentioned earlier.

The current backlog includes 4.3 million square feet of redevelopment opportunities and room for 1,675 apartment units. That's enough to boost apartment count alone by 60%. The shadow backlog includes an additional 9.6 million square feet of redevelopment and mixed-use space that includes apartments, offices, and hotels.

How big is FRT's growth backlog? It's sufficient to increase its square footage by 50% over the next 10 to 15 years.

To fund that growth requires strong access to low cost capital, which FRT has in spades. FRT is one of just six A-rated REITs in America, courtesy of its fortress balance sheet.

How strong is FRT's balance sheet?

It's by far the strongest in its industry, and excluding the lease buyout cost for K-Mart this quarter, FRT's leverage ratio is just 4.3. That's one of the lowest of any REIT in America, in any industry. This is what allows FRT to borrow at an average interest rate of 3.8% for 11 years, locking in the profitability of its redevelopment projects.

FRT recently sold $100 million in 10-year bonds at an interest rate of just 2.7%, showing the power of its A-rated balance sheet to drive its interest costs down even lower.

What's the K-mart lease buyout? Here's Don Wood, FRT's rockstar CEO explaining during the Q3 conference call.

We are able to accomplish something this quarter that we tried to do unsuccessfully for the better part of the last decade, and that is to acquire the wildly under-market Kmart leased at Assembly Square marketplace for $14.5 million or about $2.4 million an acre... This very important six-acre parcel will allow us to unlock over time. The significant value creation made possible by the success of Assembly Row over the years and allow us to both densify and unify the power center with the mixed-use community." Don Wood (emphasis added)

Morningstar's Kevin Brown, who concurs with my assessment of management's excellent capital allocation skills, notes

We think this is strategic as the move frees up six acres of land for development next to one of Federal's best properties." - Morningstar

In total FRT is expected to take a loss of $6 million next year from this buyout and other charges related to preparing vacated properties for redevelopment (other buyouts). As a result, next year's FFO/share guidance is for a 3% growth (not the 4% analysts expected).

FRT's crack management team is very smart to focus on the long game and is likely to extract far more value and cash flow from this space than $6 million per year. After all, if K-Mart was leasing the space at "widely under market rates" then the lease spreads on this acreage could be well over 20% once the redevelopment is complete.

It's tempting in a retail environment like this to keep that cash flow growing by making inferior short-term decisions with regard to tenant selection, lease terms, redevelopment opportunities. We won't do that. Our focus is on the next bunch of years, not the next bunch of months... I've got another dozen stories like that on a smaller scale that I could bore you with, but suffice to say that we're willing to sacrifice roughly $6 million or $0.08 a share annually in order to create compelling retail and mixed-use neighborhoods that will be worth far more than they are today. " - Don Wood (Emphasis added)

The 66% FFO payout ratio in 2019 is one of the lowest in the industry and allows the REIT to retain $75 to $100 million per year in cash flow after dividends. FRT is one of the few REITs that can self-fund its growth plans, though it has an ATM program for tapping low-cost equity markets when it becomes overvalued.

Its growth projects average yields of about 7.5% vs. a weighted cash cost of capital of 3.9% resulting in 3.6% average investment spreads. Most REITs are happy to get 1% to 2% investment spreads, and thanks to FRT's cost of capital advantage, it's able to achieve about double that.

The bottom line is that FRT is the highest-quality shopping center REIT in America, with the best management team, the largest access to low-cost capital, and one of the safest dividends in all of REITdom.

The massive (relative to its size) growth backlog combined with strong investment spreads, can easily drive the 6%-plus CAGR FFO/share growth that management is guiding for.

In a sector where 3% to 4% growth is the norm, Federal Realty remains on track for superior growth. This, in turn, should lead to double-digit long-term returns for which it's become so well known.

Reason 3: Attractive Valuation Means Generous Yield + Long-Term Market-Beating Return Potential

The way we value a company is by using the market-determined fair value multiples for dividends, earnings and cash flow (several forms like FFO, AFFO, and EBITDA).

As Ben Graham explained, over the long term the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

We ignore metrics that aren't appropriate for certain industries or sectors (such as PE for REITs) and then use the average multiple that real people have paid for a company's fundamentals during periods of similar growth and fundamentals.

Quality Score Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Approximate 2020 Fair Value Discount To 2019 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential 11 (Super SWAN) -dividend king 3.2% $132 $142 $148 7% 7% to 13%

Here's Federal Realty's valuation profile, which shows it's 7% undervalued for 2019 and about 11% undervalued for 2020's expected results.

Classification Margin Of Safety Required For 11/11 Quality Super SWAN 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy -4% $148 $154 Good Buy 0% $142 $148 Strong Buy 10% $128 $133 Very Strong Buy 20% $114 $118

We base our buy recommendation convictions on the quality of a company and what we consider to be a reasonable margin of safety (discount to fair value). For Super SWANs like FRT, whose quality commands such a premium that they seldom trade at extremely undervalued levels, a 20% margin of safety is equal to a 40% (deep value) discount for 7/11 average quality stocks.

What kind of returns can you expect buying FRT at $132? To answer that let's look at the growth profile.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR consensus: 6.7% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.5% CAGR

Management guidance: 6+% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 5.0% CAGR over the last 20 years (rolling growth rates 5% to 9% CAGR)

Realistic growth range: 5% to 7%

Historical fair value (excluding bubbles and bear markets): 20 to 23 FFO

The realistic return potential on FRT is created by applying its historical fair value range to its growth range.

If FRT grows slightly slower than management and most analysts expect, it will likely trade at the lower end of its fair value cash flow multiple. But that should still deliver over 7% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

If that doesn't sound impressive, keep in mind this is the conservative forecast and is still likely to beat the S&P 500 over the coming seven to 15 years, at least based on asset manager expectations.

We use the Gordon Dividend Growth model which estimates 6% to 6.5 CAGR returns from the broader market over this time frame.

The upper end of FRT's return potential range is created by 7% growth and a return to the upper end of fair value.

FRT could potentially nearly double your investment over the next five years. What's the base case that we used when deciding to buy a 3% starter position in FRT (for our Fortress portfolio -100% Super SWAN quality companies)?

6% growth and a mid-range 21.5 FFO multiple delivering solid double-digit returns that could beat the market by 50% to 200% in the coming five years. All while delivering a very safe and steadily growing yield that's 50% greater than what the S&P 500 and most dividend growth ETFs offer.

Dividend Kings runs our model portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip, Fortress and $1 Million Retirement) based on six goals.

Over time these are some of the most time tested methods of not just maximizing safe income, but achieving strong, market-beating total returns that can help our members achieve the long-term financial goals.

However, just because a quality company is trading at an attractive valuation doesn't mean you should run out and buy it immediately. Because risk management is the cornerstone of long-term financial success.

Risks To Consider

Federal Realty's biggest fundamental risk right now is the potential for US/China trade talks to break down. As part of the phase 1 deal, China is insisting on a rollback of the 15% tariffs instituted on $112 billion of consumer-facing imports (like clothing).

Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow has said we're close to a deal (now likely in December, possibly by Christmas) and China has said talks are "constructive." However, President Trump keeps reminding us, now seemingly on a daily basis, that he hasn't agreed to a tariff rollback and if no deal happens then tariffs will go up again.

Dec. 15 15% tariffs are scheduled to go up on the final $160 billion in Chinese imports, all of which are consumer facing, mostly technology and apparel.

China is going to have to make a deal that I like...If we don’t make a deal with China, I’ll just raise the tariffs even higher." - President Trump

Reuters is now reporting we might not get a phase 1 deal until 2020, though if talks are going well the Dec. 15 tariffs might be postponed. If they don't go well, then our president could make good on this threat to hike tariffs even more.

That could be very bad news for the economy in 2020, in general, but especially retailers who have been struggling under the combination of tariffs and rising wages.

Thus far consumer confidence, courtesy of the tightest job market in 50 years and steadily rising wages, has remained relatively strong.

However, CEOs and CFOs are very pessimistic, and they are the ones making hiring decisions.

According to the Conference Board (a leading supplier of leading economic indicator data) "Only 4% of CEOs surveyed believe the economy would improve in the next several months, while two-thirds saw it getting worse."

John Graham, a finance professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and director of the Duke CFO optimism survey found that:

Business optimism has not been this low since September 2016, a time when the unemployment rate was 5 percent...Optimism is low in all regions of the world, which exacerbates any slowdown occurring in the U.S.” - Duke University

US economic growth has been slowing for months, with the NY and Atlanta Fed models estimating just 0.4% and 0.3% GDP growth in Q4, respectively.

Those are low estimates to be sure, with the median of seven such models estimating 1.5% growth.

However, Q1 is likely to see even weaker growth, as is almost always the case due to no holiday shopping season.

If phase 1 trade talks collapse, then it's very likely that business sentiment will drop lower, hiring will slow, which could cause consumer confidence to decline as well. Retail spending, currently growing at more than 3% year-over-year, could fall to the sub 2% level seen in December 2018, when recession fears spiked (the longest government shutdown in history didn't help).

Would a stronger "retail apocalypse" harm FRT's long-term thesis?

No. The dividend would remain very safe courtesy of the low payout ratio, fortress balance sheet and the defensive positioning of most of its shopping centers would likely insulate it from severe tenant collapse. The trade conflict won't last forever, but its effects could take up to two years to wear off once a final deal is reached.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the peak damage from trade uncertainty will come in Q4 2019, but that assumes a phase 1 deal that expands to eliminate all tariffs. Even then it would take two years before the economic drag on our economy fully abated.

FRT's growth could take a hit in the medium term should trade talks collapse, despite its long-term thesis remaining intact.

While valuation risk is low right now, when the market gets spooked, it can react with violence, even for top quality Super SWANs like FRT.

FRT Peak Declines Since 1988

FRT might have been 59% less volatile than the market over time, but even low beta stocks fall into bear markets. FRT has seen five over the past 31 years, as well as three corrections.

Of course, periods of severe market pessimism are literally the best time to buy top-quality, income-producing assets like Federal Realty. But that's only possible if you have a properly constructed and risk-managed portfolio that lets you stay sane, calm and rational.

If you have the wrong asset allocation, say owning 100% stocks, then if you need to sell to fund living expenses (such as retirees on the 4% rule) then quality and valuation won't matter. When the market panics, almost all stocks decline.

Contrast that with bonds that have been flat or gone up 94% of years when the market fell. Do bond yields suck right now? You bet. But bonds serve the role of stable or appreciating assets you can sell during corrections and bear markets.

There are no actual dividend stock "bond alternatives" and anyone who believes and invests otherwise is potentially courting disaster.

I'm not trying to scare anyone out of owning FRT, or any quality dividend stock bought at a reasonable to attractive valuation. I'm merely offering a reminder that stocks can, and inevitably do fall... by large amounts, even SWAN quality dividend kings like Federal Realty.

If you understand and embrace that immutable fact, then you can make your own long-term luck by avoiding becoming a panic seller and instead follow Buffett's advice to be "greedy when others are fearful."

Bottom Line: Federal Realty Is One Of The World's Best REITs And Today's Attractive Valuation Makes It A Good Buy

Are we saying that FRT is going to soar over the next quarter or the next year?

No, we're not a market timer, speculator or fortune teller, just a fundamentals and valuation-focused analyst. We're purveyors of reasonable and prudent long-term recommendations for anyone concerned with maximizing safe dividends over time, and earnings strong total returns that can help you achieve your financial goals.

Federal Realty is a Super SWAN dividend king REIT whose strong long-term growth is likely sufficient to deliver generous, very safe and steadily rising income in all economic and market conditions.

It's currently about 7% undervalued for 2019 and 11% undervalued for 2020. While we can't tell you what the stock price will do over the next year, we can tell you that the best management team in the industry has a proven track record of growing shareholder value (and dividends) across all economic conditions.

With the dividend safely ensconced behind a low payout ratio, and one of the best balance sheets in the sector, FRT at today's modest margin of safety is a good buy, and if the current share price persists, will be a "strong buy" in 2020.

