Acasti's Value Hidden In Plain Sight

Over the next year, there are several key catalysts that can unlock value in shares of ACST and provide a significant asymmetric payout distribution for investors.

Introduction

Our long thesis on Acasti Pharma, Inc. (ACST) is built on two key pillars: 1) We see significant growth in the prescription Omega 3 (Rx OM3) drug market due to the clinically proven benefits of Rx strength OM3 used for treating hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), and recently shown to reduce the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). 2) We believe that Acasti's drug, CaPre®, has the potential to be the "best in class" Rx OM3, enabling it to take an underappreciated share of this market even without a Cardiovascular Outcome Trial (CVOT) of its own. Over the next year, there are several key catalysts that can unlock value in shares of ACST and provide a significant asymmetric payout distribution for investors.

Our insights are derived from a deep dive into scientific discovery, product development process, study design, clinical data, and the role of marketing strategy and launch preparation. A core element of our investment strategy is the expectation that CaPre's clinical data will show best-in-class performance in reducing triglyceride levels, addressing dyslipidemia, potential to reduce HbA1c, and bioavailability without food effect. We believe this story will be competitive and be enhanced by outcomes study findings, as the medical community pays close attention to the clinical evidence showing the significant performance of Rx OM3s in reducing elevated triglycerides, which then reduces the risk for ASCVD events.

Hypertriglyceridemia

Hypertriglyceridemia is a condition where triglycerides, a type of fat that circulates in the blood, are elevated above normal (>150 mg/dL). Triglyceride levels >150 mg/dL is one component of metabolic syndrome, which is a cluster of at least 3 metabolic conditions associated with increased risk of serious cardiovascular disease. Persistent hypertriglyceridemia >175 mg/dL and metabolic syndrome are both risk-enhancing factors associated with increased ASCVD risk.

Common therapies for hypertriglyceridemia include OM3s, fibrates, and niacin. Fibrates and niacin often are not viable treatment options due to safety concerns and drug interactions which limit their use in the patient population at high ASCVD risk. For example, fibrates and niacin increase the risk of myopathy and rhabdomyolysis (muscle breakdown) in patients receiving concomitant statin therapy. Additionally, fibrates interact with certain blood thinners and are contraindicated in patients with liver or kidney dysfunction, and niacin can increase glucose levels. OM3s have been shown to cause prolonged bleeding time; however, this effect is not clinically significant and is easily manageable with periodic monitoring of patients receiving other anticoagulant drugs. Consequently, Rx OM3s have become the preferred co-therapy that can be safely used in conjunction with a statin.

This is a critical positioning since Rx OM3s will not challenge statins for dominance in standard of care. However, there is an enormous opportunity as an ideal co-therapy. There is overwhelming evidence supporting the use of statins to reduce LDL-C in primary and secondary prevention of ASCVD events in patients with cardiovascular risk factors. Yet despite widespread statin use, the residual cardiovascular risk remains high in certain patient populations, indicating an unmet need still exists. In Amarin's (AMRN) Phase 3 clinical trial, Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl-Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT), patients with elevated triglycerides between 135-499 mg/dL experienced a significantly lower risk of major cardiovascular events vs. placebo when treated with 4g daily of icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) in combination with statin therapy.

Rapidly Growing Rx OM3 Market

We have a point of view in which REDUCE-IT serves as a broader statement on the effects of reducing triglycerides. The REDUCE-IT top-line results presentation at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions in November 2018 and the January 2019 publication of "Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia" in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) were transformational for cardiovascular healthcare. In March 2019, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) issued critical updates to its Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes. Section 10 was updated based on the outcome of REDUCE-IT, which determined the addition of icosapent ethyl to statin therapy for patients with high triglyceride levels reduced cardiovascular events. The Standards of Care now include a recommendation that icosapent ethyl be considered for patients with diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or other cardiac risk factors on a statin with controlled LDL-C, but with elevated triglycerides (135-499 ml/dL), to reduce cardiovascular risk.

We make the following key investment opportunity observations in innovation and commercial relevance based on this information.

Clinical data supporting elevated triglycerides as a risk factor for ASCVD is disruptive; it has changed the standard of care, a key driver of prescribing behavior.

Prescribing market reacted robustly to clinical evidence ahead of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) actions on Amarin's Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA); the ADA updated its guidelines based on publication of clinical data in REDUCE-IT before the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for Amarin's sNDA for Vascepa's® label expansion to include an indication for the risk reduction of cardiovascular events.

We anticipate the medical community will re-evaluate its standard of care recommendations to include use of Rx OM3s to treat hypertriglyceridemia as a risk factor for ASCVD. This should drive Rx OM3 market expansion that could approximate the size of the statin market size and could be as high as $17bn annually.

It is critical to note that the aggregate clinical data shows an important differentiation between Over-the-Counter (OTC) supplement forms of OM3 vs. Rx doses. "Today's prescription omega-3 fatty acid drugs effectively lower triglycerides, the American Heart Association (AHA) said today in an advisory report, which warned that patients should avoid treating themselves with fish oil supplements not approved by the FDA." Speaking on use of Rx OM3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia, "From our review of the evidence from 17 randomized, controlled clinical trials on high triglyceride levels, we concluded that treatment with 4 grams daily of any of the available prescription choices is effective and can be used safely in conjunction with statin medicines that lower cholesterol," said Ann Skulas-Ray, PhD, an author of the advisory published in the AHA journal Circulation.

A focused retrospective look at Vascepa's® revenue supports our point of view. Note the spikes after the 2018Q4 top-line results announcement for REDUCE-IT, as well as the 2019Q1 publication in the NEJM. This (Bloomberg) market data correlates with the medical community's understanding of the benefits of lowering elevated triglycerides even before the label expansion is approved.

While the ADA states, "It should be noted that data are lacking with other omega-3 fatty acids, and results of the REDUCE-IT trial should not be extrapolated to other products"(Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes-2019); we believe this is a transient state and will ultimately yield to the understanding that the root cause for risk reduction is reducing elevated triglyceride levels. We expect AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) STRENGTH study (Epanova 4 g vs. placebo in patients with cardiovascular risk) to show similar outcomes findings to REDUCE-IT, and subsequently add to the body of evidence supporting the new paradigm.

Noteworthy as well, this was a market constrained by limited prescription drug reimbursement in the bulk of the market where patients with hypertriglyceridemia have triglyceride levels in the 200-499 mg/dL range. This is a consequence of Rx OM3 labels indicated only for patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Only after Vascepa's anticipated label expansion will the new indication include patients with triglyceride levels ≥150 mg/dL. This could expand the market by several orders of magnitude as there are an estimated 4.2 million Americans over the age of 20 with very high (500-2000+ mg/dL) triglyceride levels. This compares to an estimated 39 million Americans with high triglycerides (200-499 mg/dL) and another 34 million with borderline high (150-199 mg/dL). A label expansion for Vascepa will expand the number of potential patients from 4.2 million to over 77 million. (Christian et al. Prevalence of Severe (500-2000mg/dL) Hypertriglyceridemia in United States Adults, The American Journal of Cardiology 2011).

We anticipate multiple entries into this market along an easier path as the body of evidence widens and deepens. Through our deep understanding of the science and healthcare economics, we've identified differentiating elements that confer competitive advantages, even best-in-class qualification.

The table below shows our estimates for the how the OM3 market will evolve. While it's impossible to forecast with certainty, the purpose of the exercise is to give a sense of the potential opportunity that exists. The forecasts are based on our assumption that REDUCE-IT results drive a change in the standard of care and the label expansion for patients with Tg levels >135mg/dL is formally approved as of the PDUFA date. While Vascepa® should dominate the market with first mover advantage, we expect its market share to decline once CaPre®, Epanova®, and MAT9001 in development by Matinas Biopharma (MTNB) enter the market. The market should peak in 2029 when Vascepa® comes off patent.

Model assumptions

Penetration of patient population with Tg levels ≥500 mg/dL increases from 8% to 16% and for patients with Tg 150-499 mg/dL from 0% to 7%.

CaPre ® gets approval and enters the market in 2021, indicated for patients with Tg ≥500 mg/dL.

gets approval and enters the market in 2021, indicated for patients with Tg ≥500 mg/dL. Epanova ® enters the market in 2021, following positive STRENGTH results, indicated for patients with Tg ≥180 mg/dL.

enters the market in 2021, following positive STRENGTH results, indicated for patients with Tg ≥180 mg/dL. MAT9001 enters the market in 2023.

The cost of branded Rx OM3s start at $243 per month, in line with the current cost of Vascepa ® , to grow at 2% per year.

, to grow at 2% per year. Generics are assumed to be $119 per month with no price growth.

Best in class Rx OM3

Sourcing from krill oil is foundational to our belief in CaPre as a differentiated and disruptive product in the Rx OM3 market currently dominated by fish oil derivatives.

"CaPre is a krill oil derived mixture containing polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), primarily composed of omega-3 fatty acids, principally eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Acasti believes that EPA and DHA are more efficiently transported by phospholipids sourced from krill oil than the EPA and DHA contained in fish oil that are transported either by triglycerides (as in dietary supplements) or as ethyl esters in other prescription omega-3 drugs, which must then undergo additional digestion before they are ready for transport in the bloodstream. Clinically, the phospholipids may not only improve the absorption, distribution, and metabolism of omega-3s, but they may also decrease the synthesis of LDL cholesterol in the liver, impede or block cholesterol absorption, and stimulate lipid secretion from bile."

We believe krill oil confers differentiated therapeutic activity, with competitive advantages over other OM3s. In two Phase 2 clinical trial studies, COLT and TRIFECTA, Acasti saw the following beneficial effects with CaPre, and is seeking to demonstrate similar safety and efficacy in Phase 3 clinical studies:

Significant reduction of triglyceride and non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C) cholesterol levels in the blood of patients with mild to severe hypertriglyceridemia;

no deleterious effect on low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C), and potential to reduce LDL-C;

potential to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "good" cholesterol (HDL-C);

potential to reduce HbA1c, an important marker of glucose control in diabetes;

good bioavailability, even under fasting conditions;

no significant food effect (low fat vs. high fat meal); and

an overall safety profile similar to that demonstrated by currently marketed omega-3s, with added potential for beneficial LDL-C reduction as listed above.

Acasti Corporate Presentation

CaPre to Benefit from Outcome Studies and Vascepa® Label Expansion

Since the Acasti opportunity is centered on the premise of a best-in-class launch into a rapidly expanding market, a discussion is needed to understand Rx OM3 market nuances including the impact of the specific type of clinical trials, outcomes, and the technical merits of an expanded label, for which Amarin has applied and an FDA Advisory Committee (AdCom) has voted unanimously (16-0) in support of, that would add cardiovascular event risk reduction language to the Vascepa® label. First, Vascepa and a few other Rx OM3s are already on the market; prescribed for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia since 2013. Amarin has applied for a label expansion to include the risk reduction findings, which if approved will allow Amarin to drive substantial growth of the Rx OM3 market. Recall, the REDUCE-IT findings are transformative for the treatment of ASCVD risk factors such as hypertriglyceridemia.

An important clarification; after an approved label expansion for Vascepa®, it will still be prescribed for the reduction of triglyceride levels. In addition to potentially expanding the label to include patients with borderline and high triglyceride levels, what the REDUCE-IT outcome trial did was prove the cardiovascular benefits of reducing triglyceride levels in statin-treated patients with hypertriglyceridemia. There is no new disease indication, and a prescription will not be written if hypertriglyceridemia is not present even if the patient has other risk factors for cardiovascular disease. This discussion is not to undercut the relevance nor scale of the market enabled by an expanded label with ASCVD event risk reduction. Instead, it is a simple clarification to help understand the substantial opportunity for CaPre and Acasti, despite not having a CVOT of their own.

While CaPre is not yet approved for any indication and hence not yet on the market, we believe that if clinical data show CaPre® to be a best-in-class Rx OM3 through its Phase 3 trials, TRILOGY 1 (NCT03398005) and TRILOGY 2 (NCT03361501), Acasti valuation will rerate materially in anticipation of substantial share of a rapidly growing market that can approach $17B.

Understanding the Catalysts

Acasti's development of CaPre® is entering the final months of two Phase 3 clinical trials, TRILOGY 1 and TRILOGY 2. As Acasti approaches critical catalysts in the next 3-6 months, we will cut through the noise of what we believe are multiple misperceptions and even inaccuracies.

Current upcoming catalysts:

Dec 28th, 2019 - PDUFA action date for the Vascepa ® label expansion

label expansion Dec 2019 - TRILOGY 1 Preliminary top-line results announcement

Jan 2020 - TRILOGY 2 Preliminary top-line results announcement

2020 - TRILOGY 1 & 2 Primary endpoint & safety data presented at key scientific conferences

Q4 2020 - STRENGTH Preliminary top-line results announcement

We have developed and applied differentiated assumptions leading to our position that ACST is substantially undervalued. Our differentiated assumptions align to two major pillars: 1) Broader growth drivers can be observed in clinical evidence that will lead to a larger Rx OM3 market beyond just Vascepa®. 2) Phase 3 CaPre® results will show best-in-class efficacy performance in treating hypertriglyceridemia with additional benefits that will create a competitive advantage that is not yet fully understood. We expect the body of evidence to grow, supporting the use of Rx OM3s in the reduction of triglycerides for the benefit of reducing ASCVD risk. Taken together we have formulated an investment thesis stating that CaPre® will capture a greater share of a larger market than is currently anticipated. We believe the market will better understand this over time and across several upcoming catalyst events.

The Nov 14th, 2019 FDA AdCom Meeting was a first major guidepost for ACST investors. Since our thesis tracks with the overall Rx OM3 market, we are monitoring this event for more than the binary voting result recommending approval of the sNDA. In addition to the strength of vote to recommend approval (16-0; ≥67% is clear yes), multiple qualitative discussion outputs may affect the sentiment regarding AMRN, which we consider a proxy for the overall Rx OM3 market. For example, much of the AdCom discussion revolved around "primary" versus "secondary", and we believe this creates misperceptions of risk. To clarify, "primary" and "secondary" are references to primary prevention (i.e. preventing a CV event in patients at high risk who have not yet had a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE)) vs. secondary prevention (i.e. patients who have had a MACE and are prescribed a drug to prevent recurrence of another MACE). We believe it is extremely unlikely the label language approved at the PDUFA date will differentiate primary versus secondary, to exclude primary. It seems illogical to think the FDA will take medical decisions out of the clinician's hands in that a limited label would prevent a coverage of Vascepa for a hypertriglyceridemia patient because that patient has not yet suffered from a MACE.

The catalytic potential of the PDUFA action date on Dec 28th, 2019 in connection with the FDA's review of the REDUCE-IT and Amarin's sNDA is dependent on the interpretation of the recent AdCom guidance to the FDA. The clear yes and positive comments strongly affirm our anticipation of an official approval from the FDA on the PDUFA date for a wider label which should drive AMRN up with ACST reacting in the same direction.

We expect Acasti's announcement of top-line results from TRILOGY 1 in December 2019 to be a breakout moment for ACST. Based on analyses through our clinical science lens, we see a very high probability of strong top-line results that will be a leading indicator of additional positive results in the secondary endpoints, which are essential to the basis for best-in-class designation. We believe the market assumes a greater risk of negative results and smaller market share leading to an undervalued company, and we believe announcements of strong results will trigger remodeling of CaPre potential. TRILOGY 2 top-line results will be announced in January 2020. TRILOGY 1 and TRILOGY 2 are the Phase 3 pivotal registration studies which will be submitted to the FDA as part of the NDA application. Therefore, while a second move upward for ACST is possible after TRILOGY 2 top-line results are announced, the catalytic effect of TRILOGY 1 in Dec 2019 and TRILOGY 2 in Jan 2020 should be viewed in aggregate.

The publication of TRILOGY 1 and 2 results in 2020 including presenting the primary, key secondary, and exploratory endpoint data at key scientific conferences, will be critical for Acasti. It will also be the defining moment for CaPre® as a best-in-class drug. While more precise timing is not available, Acasti has indicated through multiple press releases that all analyses will complete by the end of March 2020, enabling publication and presentation of full data results potentially at the American College of Cardiology's World Congress of Cardiology. We expect a substantial bump resulting from Phase 3 data demonstrating best in class efficacy performance.

Note, the CaPre® FDA submission date is not listed among the catalysts as there is no information available to accurately indicate timing.

AstraZeneca has indicated preliminary top-line results for STRENGTH can be expected in late 2020. This would be the first signals from its own CVOT conducted on Epanova, another OM3. We believe this will broaden the narrative around the use of Rx OM3s in the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia resulting in the benefit of reduced risk for ASCVD.

Financial Position

After reviewing the financial statements of Acasti's 2020 Q2 earnings release, we find no reason to believe any disconnect exists with the current guidance: Acasti indicates approximately $25.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2019, fully funded beyond completion of Phase 3 studies.

Risks

FDA does not follow AdCom recommendations or approves a more restricted label than anticipated

Increased incidents of Rx OM3 adverse events are observed as a consequence of broader use of Rx doses raises safety concerns

CaPre ® development does not lead to best-in-class results

development does not lead to best-in-class results Acasti execution/strategy issues including problems with sourcing krill or not committing to conducting a CVOT in a timely manner

Negative STRENGTH results weaken the narrative around the benefits of treating hypertriglyceridemia with OM3s to reduce ASCVD risk

Disruptive innovation in Rx OM3 production such as synthetic OM3s creating competitive operating advantages

Disruptive innovation in medical science and healthcare that more effectively reduces ASCVD risk

Conclusions

Investing in ACST ahead of so many catalysts appears to have risk multiplied by risk. Dependencies on catalysts involving other companies even exacerbates this perceived uncertainty. However, we view this as an opportunity to understand better the path to profitability and hence ACST's share performance. With an iterative deep dive into clinical science, medical need, patient profiles, healthcare outcomes economics, and drug development operations we make the following conclusions.

REDUCE-IT findings in the relationship between hypertriglyceridemia and ASCVD are fundamental drivers for substantial growth of the Rx OM3 market

Misperceptions of risks in development and regulatory approval are suppressing Rx OM3 valuations

CaPre® best-in-class efficacy data is more competitive than single product CVOT data because Rx OM3s will have similar outcomes results

As a result, we see the bull case for ACST to be very compelling. With a market cap under $200 million, we believe the market is pricing in a very bearish picture for CaPre. This scenario has a very low probability in our view. While there are numerous potential scenarios, our expectation is that CaPre® will be able to take market share in the ≥500 mg/dL market at a minimum which should value ACST multiples of where it is today. We also see a high probability that CaPre® will eventually also get an expanded label to enter the 150-499 mg/dL market, which would give it blockbuster potential. Overall, we see an investment opportunity that is heavily skewed to the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACST, AMRN, MTNB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our articles are meant to facilitate a better understanding through another point of view. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest at your own risk.