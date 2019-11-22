Foot Locker: Can't Get Much Better

We have been trading Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) for nearly two years, buying in the $40s and selling around $50s, and in the present column, we are revisiting the play as the stock is back teetering around and under the $40 level. The stock had begun to rally ahead of earnings but is now being hit hard by the most recent earnings report, which, from a standalone quarter perspective, you really couldn't ask for much better. Considering where retail has been, and where this company has been, we are a bit flabbergasted by the selloff. The company was effectively in line on the top line and surpassed bottom line estimates. There were some strong positives in the quarter that are being completely ignored by the Street, and we believe that the market will recognize these positives in the coming weeks and revalue the stock higher as we move into the holiday shopping season. It is our opinion shares are a buy again for another run higher, and we expect a dividend hike as well come April 2020.

The play

Before delving into the specifics, let us lead with our play. This clear directive below is how we share all of our trades at BAD BEAT Investing. The Street has punished the stock, and it seems like a classic setup that we look for. Here, we are at $37.85 at the time of this writing. We think, in this zone, shares are a buy. From a valuation perspective which is discussed later, at this level, the stock is compelling. This is likely a make or break holiday season for the company with the economy still strong. We like owning shares yielding nearly 4% as we enter this season. The company has worked to turn the ship around and adapt in an ever-changing retail landscape. Here is how we are currently playing the stock:

The play

Target entry: $38-40

Target exit: $48-50

Stop loss: $33-34

Time frame: 7-10 weeks

Discussion

One thing to be mindful of as this value stock regains its growth potential. We have to be clear that this company consistently raises its dividend, most recently to $0.38 per quarter. The company is now in a higher-yield area as well on this pull back (4%). Back in 2017, revenues and comparable sales were far less than we expected, and it seemed perhaps the bears were right. However, this has not been the case in the last year and a half, and things have started to improve in the back half of 2019.

Sales and earnings have been much better than we expected, even though Q2 missed the consensus numbers slightly. Here in Q3 it was mostly all were positives as the company is showing strength in critical metrics, which the Street is ignoring. We believe Foot Locker's comeback is real and the stock offers compelling value.

Revenue growth is back

Some bears are going to argue that sales missed estimates, but it was by $10 million on $1.932 billion in sales. It's as in line as it gets. Those are facts. Our expectations were for sales to be up 2.5-3.5%, so we were a touch more bearish than consensus. They rose 3.9%, mostly as a result of strong comps, despite store closings.

Source: 10-K Filing Nov 2019, Web Page 'At a Glance'

We have to tell you that we were looking for comparable sales to continue to be positive, with our expected range of +4% to +4.5%. Our projections for quarterly sales were a result of our expectation for growing comparable sales, a positive impact of store management, promotional activity to move inventory, and gross margins around 32%. The company surpassed most of our expectations on these metrics, and overall, sales growth has resumed:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a great result for this retailer, and a specialty retail at that. While sales matter, so do earnings, the dividend, cash flows etc. We want them to be higher of course, was way above our expectations. In addition, if we account for currency changes, the sales were up over 5%. That is solid.

Looking ahead on revenues

As we move into Q4, we will be looking for very low single-digit year-over-year sales increases, and the company alluded to this as well. Forecasts vary wildly, but given the fact that we expect comparable sales to increase low single digits, we see revenue touching $2.27 billion or more. This will depend on the strength of comparable sales and just how aggressive the company is in expanding its digital gains and boosting foot traffic. Comparable sales were so solid in Q3, and way ahead of expectations. Digital sales were great, but in-store purchases were still relatively weak thanks to reduced foot traffic. We expect foot traffic to improve in November and December of Q4.

Comparable sales have really turned around from their lows seen in Q2 2017, where they fell 6%. Here, in Q2 2020, they were in positive territory, coming in at 5.7%, way ahead of our higher end expectations for 4.5%. Again, the company must work to boost foot traffic without discounting merchandise to the point that margins suffer immensely. As comparable sales were a bit higher than expected, everything else was as well for us including revenues, earnings, even margins, thanks to better expense control.

What is driving comparable sales higher?

The company was seeing negative comps in 2017. Now, they have been positive the last few quarters, and up significantly here in Q3. This is key. The growth in overall comps has continued to really be driven by digital comps, where major investments were made to boost sales. We will closely be watching to see if these can stay positive. Direct-to-consumer sales continue to represent a solid percentage of sales each year, around 15% now. But if the company can really work to actively manage its physical store issues, we think a positive move in physical comps can happen especially with the push to deliver the most compelling assortments it can to draw customers.

As you know, traffic is a huge issue for those companies with stores anchored to malls and outlets. What we like is that management has continued to be very hands-on in closing losing stores, relocating them, and selectively opening new shops. In Q3, Foot Locker moved 34 stores, closed 25 and only opened 11 new shops. The company is down hundreds of stores in the last few years, currently at 3,160. We continue to really like management's aggression here. We actually were concerned that ongoing promotions could hurt earnings power.

Margins expand

The trend in margins in recent years has been concerning. We were expecting margins coming in around 32%. Factoring in higher-margin online sales with promos weighing, we felt margins would hit this level. Even with heavy discounts and doing other promotions to fight for market share, Q3 saw margins ahead of what we expected, which expanded 50 basis points from last year.

Margins came in at 32.1% vs. 31.6% last year. This is higher than other quarters because of slightly lower promotional activity and a decline in SG&A expenses, but was about what we expected. Actually it was slightly better, and we cannot ask for more. Margin expansions is a key metric to watch for in this turnaround.

Earnings growth is back

Strong comps, wider than expected margins, and revenues ahead of our expectations all combined to deliver an earnings beat well above what we had anticipated. This was a great quarter. Our expectations were for $1.06-$1.08 per share on an adjusted basis:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Foot Locker delivered $1.13 in adjusted earnings per share, a nice $0.06 beat versus our midpoint for estimates and a $0.05 versus consensus. When we look back at the last year of performance, we continue to believe the comeback is for real. This is why the selloff is so peculiar.

Why is there a selloff?

Foot Locker's quarter was not exactly a homerun, but easily a standup double. It was really strong on every metric we care about on the headline numbers, but the key metrics were still solid. Looking ahead, EPS will be growing 8-12% for the year. We see this as a big win, but we note that the revenue was very slightly down guided on the conference call to low-single digits. We note a 10%-plus free cash flow yield. We also see an astute management that has been buying back the float at these great discounts. The balance sheet is fantastic.

This company has very little debt of $123 million relative to its strong cash balance of $744 million. Money is being spent to boost shareholder value. The company repurchased 4.6 million shares for $178 million during the quarter and paid $41 million in dividends. This follows a Q2 where the company purchased $120 million worth of shares, while spending another $43 million in dividends paid to shareholders that quarter. Could it be that a selloff here is a great thing for shareholders? Management is buying hand over fist, and so are we at this $37.85 level. Why? We still are looking at a stock with compelling value with a trailing and forward P/E ratio far below sector average and in the single digits, a moderately high yield with a growing dividend, and growing earnings. We like the name.

Final thoughts

We are now in the all-important selling months of November to December, and we think the stock will rise in anticipation of a strong holiday as the Street comes to its senses on this quarter. You as a trader should look to leverage a swing to back over $40, while long-term investors need to keep focusing on direct-to-consumer sales and comparable sales trends. We continue to monitor the efforts to close stores that are losing money while selectively investing in stronger operations, which clearly has been a benefit. While retail, and especially specialty retail continue to be difficult to own, Foot Locker still is delivering. We continue to love the name here.

As you can see, we turn losers into winners Like our thought process on AMAT? Then start WINNING. Come join our community traders with a risk-free 14 day trial at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops clearly laid out

Monthly Deep value situations identified

Stocks, options, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.