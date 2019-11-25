Forum Energy Technologies: International Operations Can Provide The Relief

FET Looks To Improve Margin

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) serves the drilling, subsea, completions, production, and infrastructure business in the energy sector. I expect the stock price to remain depressed in the short term. Its margin can improve due to an improved product mix and various cost reduction initiatives. I think it needs to improve cash flows and reduce the financial risks before investors can expect steady returns in the medium-to-long term.

Following the reduction in the upstream capex, the demand from capital equipment can continue to decelerate in the U.S. onshore. The company’s falling order in the Production segment is an indication of the challenging times. To counter this, the company will continue to increase its share of revenues from international operations. The company’s artificial lift and drilling & downhole products can stimulate growth in the international market. FET had been reducing its SG&A costs and inventory to streamline working capital management.

Strategy Changes: International Markets And Cost Minimization

Let us try to understand what FET is doing to counter the completion market slowdown in the U.S. In recent times, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) (one of the largest integrated oil companies) approved the company’s downhole product - the packer stage collar product. Apart from that, the company has identified opportunities to increase sales in onshore gas injection lines and offshore tiebacks. The company’s management reckons that the demand for coiled tubing product - DURACOIL (coiled tubing string), and pipe handling equipment for drilling rigs will keep increasing as a result of higher onshore activity in the region. In the North Sea, too, the company will look to gain market share offshore coiled line pipe by the end of 2019.

The company also aims to increase EBITDA on a year-over-year basis. To this extent, it has undertaken various cost reduction measures. To reduce overhead costs, it has adopted lean pull systems between the front office and the shop floor, which has helped reduce work-in-progress inventory in the past two quarters until Q3. As a result, the company witnessed the third consecutive sequential reduction in the adjusted SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) costs in Q3. The year-over-year reduction in costs amounts to 40% of the company's Q3 2019 SG&A costs. In Q4, the company will close down several facilities in response to lower upstream activity levels and lower demand.

In this context, investors may note that because many upstream operators look to reduce drilling capex in 2020, the current slowdown will continue. One of the company’s customers delayed its surface production equipment orders in Q3. Although it may not affect the Q4 revenues too much, any further delay in order may affect revenue generation in 1H 2020. Besides, the order flow slowed down in the valve business also. The company has started to destock inventory in response to these delays. I think it can affect the company’s sales adversely in the short term, but the margin can be relatively steady as a result of better inventory management.

Outlook

As the upstream companies continue to restrict drilling capex, FET’s outlook in the U.S. onshore in Q4 is not encouraging. Its management expects orders and revenues to decline in Q4 compared to Q3. Although the company has been reducing costs, the fall in revenue will exceed the fall in cost, which can result in a significantly lower EBITDA margin in Q4.

Year of underinvestment in the international markets, particularly in the offshore, has started to reverse. The growth areas that are seeing improvement include the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the North Sea. We see higher tendering activities in various geographies. Also, lower capex on maintenance and replacement equipment would be reversed in the medium-to-long term. The company has also been focusing on increasing the share of international revenues. Over the past year until Q3, the international revenue share has increased. The management expects higher offshore and international activities will occupy an even higher percentage of the company’s revenue mix. In particular, it plans to invest more in the Middle East onshore.

In the U.S. and international markets, the company expects the artificial lift portfolio as well as the Drilling & Downhole products to become its growth drivers. Although sales of some of these products, including the Completion and the Downhole products, have been declining, the margin on these products has not diminished for FET. Saudi Arabia, where the company started with offering valves products initially, now offers a relatively high price for artificial lift products. So, the company looks forward to strengthening its portfolio in this region.

Analyzing The Segment Value Drivers

Drilling & Downhole segment: In the Drilling & Downhole segment, revenues increased by 7% in Q3 2019 compared to Q2, and raised by a similar percentage over a year ago. The U.S. rig count declined by 11% during Q3, while the international rig count remained steady compared to a quarter ago. Increased demand for capital equipment in international markets led to an improvement in performance in Q3.

From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, the segment order increased by 2.2%, leaving a book-to-bill ratio of 0.91. A book-to-bill ratio of less than one suggests a falling demand.

Completions segment: Here, the revenue fall compared to a quarter ago was the steepest among the segments. Year-over-year, the performance deteriorated even more. Lower sales of pressure pumping products led to the top-line decline. Many oilfield services companies have been cannibalizing idle fleets and destocking consumables to reduce costs, which resulted in lower sales.

Plus, the upstream customers have begun to defer maintenance spend as well as re-utilize stacked equipment in other services. Also, excess supply in the industry has kept pricing pressured. As a result, the segment order weakened in Q9 (9% down), which once again undermines the future revenue generation capability. The segment book-to-bill ratio was 0.91 in Q3 2019.

Production segment: In this segment, revenue decreased by 2.8% in Q3 compared to Q2. Lower demand for production equipment and valves in onshore caused the fall. Despite that, the company has been destocking inventory, which helped protect the segment EBITDA margin during the quarter. The segment revenue outlook is less favorable because orders decreased sharply (27% down) in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. The segment book-to-bill ratio fell to 0.68 from 0.91 a quarter ago.

Free Cash Flow And Debt Level

In 9M 2019, FET’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive, which was an improvement over the negative CFO a year ago. Despite lower revenues in the first nine months of the year, growth in working capital, primarily from lower inventory balance and lower accounts receivable, led to the rise in CFO. Due to the increase in CFO, its free cash flow (or FCF) also turned positive in 9M 2019 compared to a negative FCF a year ago. In FY2019, the company expects capex to decrease by ~30% compared to FY2018.

The company’s liquidity (borrowings under a revolver plus cash & equivalents) as of September 30 was approximately $308 million. Its debt-to-equity was 0.82x as of September 30, which was lower than Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) 9.0x as of that date. However, some of its other peers, like Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ), have no debt, while Oil States International (OIS) has a much lower leverage ratio (0.19x). In Q3, the company reduced net debt through FCF generation and using proceeds from the sale of its joint venture interest in Ashtead. The divestiture brought in $39 million cash from sale proceeds. To increase cash flows and reduce net debt, I think the company may divest more assets in the future.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Forum Energy Technologies is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 14.2x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.4x. Between Q1 2018 and Q3 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 31.8x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

FET’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers' because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers’ (SPN, OIS, DRQ) average of 18.9x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated FET a “buy” in November (includes “very bullish”), while ten of them rated it a “hold.” None of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $2.13, which at the current price, yields a 122% return.

What’s The Take On FET?

FET’s artificial lift and drilling & downhole products growth in the international market is on a steady recovery path compared to North America. However, the company’s book-to-bill ratio has stayed below one, which indicates deterioration in market demand. To offset the deceleration in sales from the U.S. onshore, the company will continue to increase its share of revenues from international operations. FET had been reducing its inventory to streamline working capital management. Although lower capex and better working capital management may improve free cash flow, given the relatively high leverage, investors might need to be cautious about meeting its contractual obligations if the crude oil market environment deteriorates further.

Given various headwinds, I expect FET’s stock price to remain depressed in the short term. However, its margin can improve due to an improved product mix and various cost reduction initiatives. Over the medium-to-long term, the crude oil price can steady, in which case the returns from this stock can accelerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.