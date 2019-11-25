A U.S. Industrial Giant Bets On Long Interest Rates

In Mid-November, a U.S. industrials made a unique bet on the future of long-term interest rates. Corning, New York-based Corning Incorporated (GLW) has a 168-year history as an innovator in materials sciences. The company made the first glass bulbs for Thomas Edison's electric light, and today make the cover glass for your smartphone. Given the company's long and successful operating history, it may come as little surprise that the company recently made a very long-term bet on the future of U.S. interest rates. I believe that evaluating the implications of this bet has important takeaways for Seeking Alpha readers.

The longest outstanding U.S. Treasury debt matures in November 2049. The new long-dated Corning debt matures thirty years later in November 2079. Because the U.S. does not currently issue ultra-long bonds, there is not a well-defined pricing curve for bond maturing beyond thirty years. Corning issued its 60-year debt at a spread of 3.15% over the yield on the 30-year Treasury. On the same day as this 60-year bond issuance, Corning also issued 30-year bonds with a spread of 1.60% over the 30-year Treasury.

The company issued $400 million of 30-year bonds, and a much larger $1.1 billion of 60-year bonds. The interesting part of this bond deal is that it lets us price the company's assumption on its forward borrowing costs. The company must be assuming that borrowing for 60 years today is cheaper than borrowing for an additional 30 years when their 30-year bond matures. This exercise lets us imply what the company believes their 30-year financing cost might be 30 years forward.

The 60-year bond was issued with a yield-to-maturity of 5.47%. The 30-year bond was issued with a yield-to-maturity of 3.92%. To determine the 30-year forward financing cost that would make the company indifferent between a 60-year issued today and another 30-year issued 30 years forward, we can use the following formula:

1.0547^60 = 1.0392^30 * (1+x)^30

In that equation x= 7.04%

That means that by issuing the 60-year bond today, Corning must be assuming that its financing cost for 30 years, 30 years into the future will be higher than 7.04%. If it believed it was going to be lower than 7.04%, it would issue more 30 years today, save the financing cost over the next 30 years and still refinance at lower rates.

In a world where the Republic of Austria has a 98-year bond that offers less than a 1% yield priced in euros, that forward financing assumption seems relatively high. Of course, long duration U.S. corporate index yields have been materially higher than 7% in the not so recent past, and obviously much higher if we depicted the stagflationary 1970s and early 1980s. In the graph below, I show the Bloomberg Barclays Long U.S. Corporate Index Yield-to-Worst graphed back to 1990 in blue, and the forward financing assumption of 7.04% in orange. Long-term financing costs have fallen amidst extraordinary monetary accommodation, but 7%+ financing yields are not anomalous historically.

Corning is making a unique bet to lock in long-term financing costs. By definition, Corning will face higher interest cost over the next 30 years from the higher coupon 60-year bond, then if they would have just simply issued a larger 30-year bond. With a CEO and CFO who are both (coincidentally) 60 years old, the current management team is undoubtedly saddling themselves with higher financing costs over the remaining life of their tenure. In a departure from the short termism of many management teams, they are being very forward-looking on their balance sheet. For a company with a very long and successful operating history, this bet, while unique, may be appropriate.

On the flip side, it was expensive. In August, railroad operator Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) issued a century bond at a spread of 2.00% over the 30-year Treasury. A number of high quality businesses (and a beleaguered Boeing (NYSE:BA)) have issued bonds with maturities of at least 40 years with spreads in the mid-to-low 100 basis points over Treasuries. Only tobacco company Altria (MO) has issued debt with longer than 40 years to maturity at a wider spread this year.

Corning did tap the market after the rally in long interest rates and with investment-grade corporate bond spreads near year-to-date lows. Did the Corning management team make the right decision in issuing ultra-long bonds? In the short run, my answer has been "no." The spread premium for the 60-year bond above the 30-year bond seemed too high at issuance. The market has agreed with me as the 60-year bond now trades at 108% of par while the 30-year bond is actually down slightly. Higher bond prices mean that the yield on the security has fallen, which means that financing costs today would be less expensive.

Over the very long term, it will be interesting to see if this ultra-long bond issuance was a wise decision. It certainly indicates that the management team is very forward-looking, an especially important feature for a company whose product lineup has and will change via innovation. The management team has paid a dear premium to hedge its balance sheet against rising financing costs far into the future. While we can argue the efficacy of the trade, a U.S. industrial bellwether whose products you likely use every day is betting on ultra-long-term interest rates. I thought this was an interesting fact to explore for the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

