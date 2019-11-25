Investors Are Underestimating The Transformation Of Viavi Solutions, Inc.

In order to prepare for the densification of 5G, fiber installations are increasing to carry the anticipated demand which is a growth driver for many of VIAV’s businesses.

VIAV is well-positioned to benefit from the proliferation of 3D sensing beyond Apple devices. Its acquisition of RPC Photonics added to VIAV’s bill of materials in this new market.

VIAV’s acquisition of Cobham makes it a leader in the field test and measurement equipment market which is 4x the size of its traditional lab testing business.

VIAV trades at a discount to its testing peers despite its increasingly attractive position in the transition from lab to field deployments for 5G and its emerging 3D sensing opportunity.

The predecessor company of VIAV, JDS Uniphase, split into two component pieces, Lumentum and Viavi, in 2015. Since then, the companies operated separately with the exception that VIAV owned shares in LITE for several years. Initially, it appeared LITE kept all of the exciting growth businesses and VIAV was left with the lessor remnants plus some shares of LITE and significant NOL’s. However, VIAV’s management did an excellent job narrowing the focus of the company and positioning it for future growth. They transformed the mix of business from 100% of revenue coming from mature, no growth businesses to more than 50% of revenue now from secular growth markets. Management achieved this through both targeted M&A and internal development. The company has spent more than $1.3B to position VIAV for significant growth opportunities ahead in three primary markets: 5G test and measurement, fiber deployments, and 3D sensing.

Background

In September 2016, VIAV’s management embarked on a journey to turn around the company. They started by improving VIAV’s market positions in the segments it already operated in and layered on strategic acquisitions to further transform the company. Since 2016, VIAV has acquired 4 companies for roughly $630M including Trilithic, Cobham/Aeroflex, RPC Photonics, and 3Z Telecom. Each of these acquisitions helped the company expand expertise in its strategic end markets or to diversify into adjacent markets.

In October 2017, VIAV acquired Trilithic merging two leaders in test and measurement solutions for cable service providers (CSPs). In the press release, VIAV’s management described the benefits of the deal as bringing together its

portfolio of fully featured field testers, lab systems and assurance solutions now bolstered by Trilithic's range of technician-friendly installation and troubleshooting instruments and leakage systems. The combination creates more scale to address markets globally, offering solutions in the headend/hub, network operating center and field, for in-house workforces and contractors.

For this acquisition, management specifically highlighted opportunities in DOCSIS 3.1 and Remote PHY, a distributed access architecture that provides a whole new set of challenges for CSPs (Cable Service Providers).

VIAV followed this acquisition with the purchase of Cobham AvComm and Wireless T&M in February 2018 for $455M. This deal added more than $200M in annualized revenue helping VIAV monetize its NOLs. It also laid the groundwork for company’s pivot toward field test equipment for the 5G market while also diversifying the company’s test and measurement business by adding new markets of military, public safety, and avionics testing. At the time of the acquisition, President and CEO of VIAV, Oleg Khaykin, said,

Cobham AvComm and Wireless T&M are recognized leaders with a world-class team that have a long track record of successfully bringing innovative solutions to market. Together, we expect new opportunities to grow through channel expansion and technology sharing as we address rapidly emerging opportunities in 5G, software-defined and virtualized test.

Later in October 2018, VIAV purchased RPC photonics to build on its leadership position in 3D sensing. RPC Photonics’ diffuser technology allowed VIAV to expand its bill of materials ("BOM") with new 3D sensing customers. This acquisition is another example of the company stepping into an adjacent market in diffusers within 3D sensing to add to its leadership position in filters. The terms of the RPC deal were not disclosed but the company said they financed it with cash on hand in their merger presentation.

Since acquiring Cobham, VIAV built the business with both internal R&D and the early 2019 purchase of 3Z Telecom. In this acquisition, VIAV absorbed 3Z Telecom’s line of antenna alignment products helping to improve its positioning for 5G. The CEO of Viavi, Oleg Khaykin, described the company’s strategy stating

we are looking to change the profile of Viavi from being primarily a wireline field instrumentation to being a wireline and wireless field instrumentation business. And obviously, we continue to add other product lines and extensions to the Cobham business.

The chart below from the company’s 2019 Analyst Day shows the financial progress of the strategy laid out at the company’s 2016 Analyst Day. In addition, on the bottom of the first slide, the grey and yellow pie charts show its revenue mix transitioning from entirely mature industries to now more than 50% in secular growth industries. At 1035 Capital, we believe this transformation is in its early days and being overlooked by investors today.

(Source: 2019 VIAV Investor Day Presentation)

The 5G market

What is 5G? Put simply, 5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology. It is important to consider the following points to understand 5G’s investment implications. First, there are various flavors of 5G that will be available once the network is fully deployed. These flavors are most commonly defined by their frequency wavelengths as shown below.

(Source: 5G Primer Part 1: Basic Architecture)

The second piece to consider is that 5G is ushering in a massive network architecture shift that will take time to play out. One of the strategies we use at 1035 when researching companies is to find their suppliers and customers and listen to what they are saying about timing and demand of end markets. Rather than listening to the hype created in the financial media, this helps us to set more realistic expectations for these technology rollouts.

There are several public contracting companies involved in building the 5G network including, MTZ, DY, PWR. As you can imagine, these companies are on the ground seeing deployments happen and are actively engaged with the big 4 carriers regarding their 5G development plans. As a result, these are excellent companies to follow to better understand the cadence of the 5G buildout. Recently, CEO of MasTec, Jose Mas, said

I think a lot of [the 5G deployment] is going to start falling into place. And again, I think the second half of 2020, we’re going to start to see significant ramps going into 2021 and beyond.

While many people talk about the speed of the 5G network, it is not the most important aspect of the new architecture. More important is reducing latency, i.e. the delay before a transfer of data begins following an instruction for its transfer. Consumers seem to have a more difficult time understanding this concept, and as a result, the public tends to hear about how much faster web pages will load, or how long it will take to download XYZ.

While those may be nice benefits of 5G, the real marvel will be the hundreds of thousands or millions of new IoT devices that will be able to connect to the internet for the first time due to this network architecture shift. In time, 5G will unlock a whole new world of data collection and transfer - not due to its speed - but instead due to the lower latency potential of the network.

It is latency that will allow some of the most exciting and impressive technologies such as autonomous driving or remote surgeries to become a reality based on the 5G network. For example, in order for autonomous cars to drive safely, they will need to be able to communicate with other cars, among other things, on the road almost instantaneously. This capability will be made possible by the lower latency of the 5G network. When human lives are on the line, network reliability and resilience will become paramount. Enter VIAV and their expanding suite of lab and field test solutions.

(Source: 2019 VIAV Investor Day Presentation)

The slide above shows the many ways VIAV could benefit from the upcoming 5G wave. Historically, the company held a strong position in lab testing for new cellular standards and fiber deployments. The recent M&A transactions combined with internal development allow VIAV to enter the field deployment portion of the market which is much larger.

The excerpt below from VIAV’s Q3 2019 call highlights how to think about the rollout of the upcoming 5G market.

Alex Henderson, Analyst, Needham I was hoping you could talk a little bit about the process lifecycle of the 5G development. Obviously, you start off in developing interior to the development companies that are developing the chips and the boards. You move to a field test type architecture over time but through multiple steps. Can you talk about where you are in each of those steps and how that - where the customers are in terms of their decision making moving from original board design to testing in the lab to testing at the service provider to field deployment to mature. Oleg Khaykin, CEO, Viavi Sure, so we are not doing much at the point of chip design or the board design, it's really more the companies like Keysight and Rohde & Schwarz that play in that area, maybe National Instruments as well. So when we talk about 5G, you may see them kind of leading with the sales in that region. Where we enter the 5G product cycle is at the system level. So once the big OEMs who build a base station and radios start designing and releasing the product, that is where we come in because we provide large test systems to emulate the 5G network around their product to be for them, to be able to test their product at a system level. So that is where we enter. Then the next step, as these products go into field trials, we also provide more skinny down products to do the field testing for the service providers in their labs where they put in multiple OEM products and then they test in a simulated environment and validate it. The next step comes in is the network build-out and what we are hoping to do with our leadership in the system level segment of the lifecycle is to develop a family of products which will position us as the RF field instrument provider to many of the customers who are deploying 5G and that is where the products that we just announced in the Q2 such as Cell Advisor 5G come in and that will provide us with a much longer-term revenue stream in the 5G deployment. In addition to the system test, there comes a time when OEMs will also scale into mass production. At that point, you will need additional test demand, more [of] the production testing for high volume base station manufacturing. So we play very much at that point between the system OEM and the service provider both in deployment and the field operations.

If we assume Mr. Mas, of MTZ, is correct and the ramp of 5G deployments begins in the 2H20, it is reasonable to assume the market should now be experiencing a strong lab 5G environment. VIAV experienced an uptick in recent quarters and reported better than anticipated 5G testing results. We believe this strength in lab test should continue for the next several quarters and then progressively shift toward field testing. It is the transition to larger scale deployment and field testing that offers the most upside opportunities for VIAV.

Transition to the field

According to Viavi CEO, Oleg Khaykin, on the Q2 18 earnings call, the acquisition of Cobham propelled “Viavi into a leadership position in supporting network equipment manufacturers and service providers in deploying the emerging 5G technology and services.” Later in the call, Khaykin says that the TM 500 and the TeraVM represent about 2/3rds of Cobham revenue highlighting the strong demand for the 5G portions of Cobham’s product market. He then further states

what's more important [is] what [we] are developing today for the lab environment, these types of technologies are going to migrate into our field instruments over the next couple years. I mean to date, Viavi didn't have much RF capabilities. And in combination with both, it was Cobham Wireless and Avcomm business, we just gained significant RF, very high-frequency design capabilities and very strong IP to integrate it into our field instruments and expand our field instruments TAM into the wireless infrastructure.

(Source: William Blair Growth Conference June 2018)

In Q3 2018, Khaykin commented on Cobham/AvComm saying

the wireless business provides advance test and measurement products and solutions to wireless infrastructure OEMs and mobile network operators. Both businesses have positive near-term outlook driven by 5G deployment on the wireless side and increasing spend in military public safety and avionics on the AvComm side. As we move forward, with the integration we expect to realize meaningful cost and revenue synergies.

AvComm is a part of Cobham and is one of the pieces of the business most directly affected by the 5G rollout. Khaykin described the company’s strategy on the Q1 2019 call saying the

big [opportunity] of course is 5G. I mean, for us, even though the actual deployment is some time off, we make our money on the early stages of the network development, network testing, field trials and things like that. That’s where we make our initial revenue with lab equipment. Once it goes into production, clearly, we are looking to carve out a meaningful share for our Field Instruments in the RF space which is the area where we’re largely absent today.

Khaykin has further described the strategy stating that they aim to win big in 5G lab testing and the early deployments and then they plan to parlay this leadership into the longer-term larger market of field instrument testing. “Once the networks are getting deployed, the real money and the big volume will be in field instruments.” (Source: Q1 2019 call)

As highlighted above, the Cobham/AvComm acquisition is important because prior to this deal VIAV only had a small footprint in radio frequency ("RF") and wireless testing. Cobham gives the company an additional revenue opportunity that management expects will play out for many years to come. Additionally, VIAV is leveraging its very strong position in the lab test market to enter the field test market as a major player. According to Amar Maletira on the Q1 2019 call, “in general, the field market is much larger than the lab market. It is roughly 80/20.”

Management has also commented in the past that they have significant market leadership in the lab,

we have a very strong position in the lab, both at the service provider lab as well as the OEM, right and we are well north of 80% [share] in that area

according to Khaykin (Source: Q1 2019 call).

VIAV is now launching new products to leverage its leadership position in labs into a meaningful leadership position in field test equipment. According to Khaykin on the Q1 2019 call,

I would say we are probably about 60% to 70% of the way in having our full kind of 5G fields toolkit solutions released and with the rest of them coming out in the next six months. So, I feel we are in a very good position to be able to offer significant assistance to our customers on the service provider spend to deploy 5G. And clearly, if we succeed in that case, we will create a whole new annuity for this Company outside of fiber and copper to include RF and wireless and clearly that is the big bet that we are making in positioning VIAVI for the next 10 years.

1035 anticipates VIAV will be successful at gaining meaningful market share in field deployment testing given that it has combined the two historically largest companies in this space. 5G is the next generation of architecture and we believe this technology shift should be supportive of sales growth and margins in general for VIAV. VIAV’s bundling of its family of fiber products, specifically optimized for 5G deployments with meter tools and the software to load optimize for the 5G network, provides a compelling product offering. Essentially, VIAV is taking its existing products and adding additional software components and bundling them to drive higher sales which also creates better visibility and a longer tail through the software portion of revenue. Lastly, by adding additional software components to their products VIAV is moving up the value chain allowing them to demand higher margins for its products.

In our opinion, management’s strategy to build a leadership position in test and measurement equipment for 5G field deployments and bundle products with more software components should benefit VIAV’s business in several significant ways. This elongates VIAV’s participation in the 5G cycle, providing revenue visibility for many years to come. The business transition also allows VIAV to parlay its leadership position in lab test equipment with its existing customer relationships and apply them to the 4x larger field deployment business. We believe adding Cobham to VIAV’s T&M business will offer meaningful revenue synergies going forward.

3D Sensing opportunity

3D sensing has been fairly synonymous with Apple because of its early iterations and use cases. Currently, 3D sensing is primarily being used in cell phones for features like unlocking phones using biometrics and creating bitmojis. In our opinion, these are two of the least exciting possibilities that 3D sensing has the potential to bring the world. However, all technologies need to start somewhere, and in this case, Apple was the perfect launch partner. As the market leader in smartphones, Apple’s adoption of the product meant that Samsung and other higher end consumer electronics manufacturers would soon follow suit. This created an industry operating at a commercial scale. This is important because many of the other more exciting and revolutionary use cases for 3D sensing do not currently have the volume to drive costs low enough for mass adoption.

(Source: William Blair Growth Conference June 2018)

VIAV currently participates in the 3D sensing business in two ways. For Apple, it provides filters that are used with Apple’s time of flight sensors to remove signal interference. This is a good business for VIAV as it has a dominant market share in this product as well as considerable IP. However, the product is thought to have relatively low ASP’s in the range of $0.25-$0.50 per unit. On the other hand, the product has very low lead times meaning the company does not need to take significant inventory risk with this product.

VIAV also provides diffusers to the 3D sensing industry. VIAV entered this business through the acquisition of RPC photonics. VIAV’s primary customer today for diffusers are Android smartphone manufacturers (Apple has a proprietary version of 3D sensing that doesn’t require diffusers). Android manufacturers are just now beginning to adopt and ramp 3D sensing in their higher-end units. Over time we expect to see 3D sensing begin to penetrate mid-tier android phones as well as new consumer applications, thus providing a growing market for the VIAV’s diffuser and filter products.

For most of the upcoming 3D sensing use cases beyond the iPhone, we expect VIAV’s diffusers will be used due to Apple’s patent portfolio regarding its method to deploy 3D sensing. This should allow VIAV to gather a greater share of the BoM per device outside of the Apple ecosystem. We think focusing on the emerging use cases is a great strategy to help gain market share in this new high growth industry.

On the Q1 2019 call, VIAV CFO, Amar Maletira noted 3D sensing, especially filters, are below corporate average gross margins but “the 3D sensing business is accretive to the overall VIAV operating margin and operating profit.” As demand becomes less seasonal driven by smartphone launches, the more continuous production should allow VIAV to improve operating margins further by optimizing their production process.

On the Q2 2019 call, Maletira elaborated on the 3D sensing business as well as the rationale for the RPC deal. He commented

we basically bought RPC for three specific reasons: one is their technology leadership in the engineered diffuser area for 3D sensing. Number two strong design wins within the Android-based Smartphone customers and number three is it really increases our addressable market in the 3D sensing filters in the Android ecosystem and so you think about it again Android-based 3D sensing features are still in the initial stages. We believe that it will ramp in calendar 2019 and beyond and earlier we had one unit, which is one filter for a say front-facing. Now we will have two units which will have the engineered diffuser as well as the filter in the front-facing. And now if the world facing feature gets added, you will have two more, so it's just multiplied. So, it's early right now, but it's too early to give you any guidance since the Android ecosystem as I said is in early stages, but as it starts ramping up, this can be really meaningful. Now the ASPs are not the same, but it is a really meaningful increase to our revenue.

These comments highlight several important factors. First, it is widely assumed that the 2020 iPhone will have a world/front facing 3D sensor built into it. This additional sensor would imply VIAV would need to provide an additional filter for the iPhone, adding revenue opportunities to its Apple business. In the likely event this feature is added to Android, VIAV would provide an additional filter as well as an additional diffuser on those handsets. VIAV’s business will scale with the adoption of 3D sensing in general, especially with Android players ramping in the near term which should be a turbo charger for the company due to the higher BoM.

As we were writing this article, VIAV announced a lawsuit against LG Electronics, LG Innotek and Optrontec for violating 3 of VIAV’s patents on 3D sensing filters. VIAV is seeking damages and a prohibition of importing the offending devices into the US. While this lawsuit will likely add incremental G&A costs going forward, we believe it is important for the company to assert its IP control in this nascent growth market.

While not a significant revenue stream currently, VIAV does see the penetration of 3D sensing in the automotive market through in-cabin sensing in the relatively near term. Further out, it could also become an important component in autonomous driving, creating a large new end market that should help smooth seasonality and diversify end market demand. On the Q1 2019 call, Khaykin stated his view of the automotive market,

it’s a really a longer-term opportunity. We are currently involved with all the major Tier 1 and Tier 2 OEM or subsystem providers to automotive manufacturers. And our view on the 3D Sensing being more present in the car is probably about 2 to 3 years away. We are going to see in some high-end cars some of the in-cabin monitoring that’s already happening today. But, it’s a relatively small volume by comparison.

(Source: William Blair Growth Conference June 2018)

From the commentary above, it appears that management is signaling that they believe the 3D sensing market will be significant driver for the company for many years to come. We expect that 3D sensing will proliferate to multiple new end markets and products over the coming years providing meaningful growth for this part of the company’s business, which also help improve operating margins for the total company.

Why do we like VIAV now?

VIAV transformed its portfolio from being entirely in mature, slow-growth industries to now having more than 50% of its revenue coming from secular high growth end markets. We at 1035 expect the slower mature markets to decline over time, offset by more rapid growth in new markets creating a further positive mix shift for VIAV going forward. We believe this significant portfolio transformation is only just now beginning to be recognized by investors.

As the below slide shows, VIAV exceeded its prior 3-year financial plan by more than 30% on both the top and bottom lines. Given VIAV’s excellent position to benefit from the secular growth of fiber deployments to meet increasing data transfer demand, the next generation of wireless infrastructure (5G), and the new emerging growth market of 3D sensing, we believe the company is poised to once again exceed their new FY 2022 target model, shown in the second slide below.

Despite the impressive performance relative to management’s previous 3-year targets, sell-side estimates are essentially at the midpoint of 2022 targets providing significant room for positive guidance revisions going forward. A similar level of outperformance on the 2022 targets would imply over $1,600M in revenue and $1.10 in EPS. We are not saying these are numbers VIAV will hit, but we note this is the same conservative management team putting out these new targets as last time.

(Source: 2019 VIAV Investor Day Presentation)

Additionally, VIAV is relatively cheap compared to its closest peers, KEYS and NATI, as shown in the valuation section below. This disparity is at least in part due to the comments above that KEYS and NATI play more on the chip and board design portion of the market which began to ramp earlier versus VIAV at the systems test level. We think this understanding is leading some investors to believe VIAV is underperforming its peers. However, it is not that VIAV is underperforming but rather its portion of the cycle is just starting to ramp. Additionally, VIAV’s strategy to bundle products and software should allow the company to have a longer tail revenue stream compared relative to past cycles.

Valuation

(Source: Seeking Alpha for actuals, TIKR.com, and Koyfin.com for estimates, Authors Calculations)

As you can see in the table above, VIAV trades at a discount to its peers on most metrics. Specifically, we think VIAV should trade in line with the median of its peers on P/S and EV/EBITDA. Using a blended approach, we apply a 12-month target price to VIAV of $22/share based on median peer multiples. This implies almost 50% upside from current market prices. Additionally, we think management’s 3-year target financial plan will again prove conservative, providing positive estimate revisions and thus additional upside to our target price.

Risks

Pricing pressure

Slower adoption of 5G

Inability to transition lab test business to field deployments

Slower adoption of 3D sensing

Inability to enforce patents to prevent IP theft

Tariff uncertainty

Regulatory uncertainty

Legacy businesses deteriorate faster than anticipated

Conclusion

VIAV management has done an excellent job shifting the mix of its portfolio away from mature low growth markets toward new secular growth markets. VIAV has exposure to two of the most interesting emerging trends in consumer tech, 5G and 3D sensing. Both are large markets poised for secular growth that will significantly disrupt how consumers interact with the world around them.

(Source: William Blair Growth Conference June 2018)

With the recent purchase of the Cobham assets as well as internal developments, VIAV is well-positioned to win a significant share of the field deployment market which is 4 times larger than its historical lab market. VIAV has not earned much revenue from wireless and RF testing in prior cycles providing new opportunities for the company. Investors are beginning to realize VIAV’s potential, however, it is still undervalued relative to its closest competitors.

At 1035, we are quite intrigued by the potential of the 3D sensing market broadly as well as for VIAV specifically. The RPC acquisition positioned VIAV quite well for the emerging Android market in 3D sensing and we believe its diffusor tech will be applicable in other consumer and industrial markets going forward such as gaming, training, robotics, autonomous driving, etc. industries. Through its best-in-class filters and IP portfolio as well as its leadership position in diffusers, VIAV is positioned well to benefit from this exciting emerging technology.

Given the two large secular markets unfolding ahead of VIAV, its continued fiber deployment strength, and a relatively stable legacy businesses, we anticipate VIAV will again outperform its 3-year target model. Based just on the valuation disparity, we see nearly 50% upside in VIAV stock today. Based on the large secular growth markets discussed above, we think there could be as much as 10-15% upside to VIAV’s targeted revenue goals for 2022 which should lead to positive estimate revisions in the years to come. We also expect management to continue to look for accretive acquisitions to help the company utilize its large NOL stockpile.

Followers of 1035 Capital may recall that we often look for themes when searching for investments. We see both 5G and the emergence of 3D sensing as attractive themes for investors in the upcoming years. Stay tuned for additional articles and ideas on both subjects in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAV, DY, MTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.