Addus HomeCare Corp.: Buy, Brief Hold For Near Term Big CAGR

Rankings consider odds for profitable buys, accomplishment credibility of reaching target prices, typical size of captured gains and interim price drawdowns encountered, and holding periods required. These all contribute.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks each US market day produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these stocks.

Preface: This article compares coming stock price expectations of well informed market professionals. No technological or industry competitive insights will be discussed, only insights on securities’ market price influences.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that a most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) scores better than all other Healthcare stocks with odds-on near prior gain experiences. And it is competitive with the top 20 ranked Market-Maker near-price forecasts. Larger industry stocks are not.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors" or "big-$") have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog's article "Why Read This Report?"

It is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-$ forecasts, prompting their volume-trade transaction orders. Analysis of such influences are covered as helpful background by other SA contributors.

This is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Portfolio wealth-building not an interest? Then spend your reading time elsewhere.

The price-forecaster's foe is uncertainty. A too-big-to-die leader in another industry is being seriously challenged. How quickly it can adapt to operations approaching the potential of prior attraction for investors is at this point in time uncertain. But the haze likely will clear only over many coming months, and investment decisions need actions right now. Opportunities presented by changing prices present similar needs for attention right here.

We suggest that the best time horizons for wealth-building decisions be a few months at a time, with actions taken incrementally as the picture changes, not long-term buy&forget. Expect surprises.

Market professionals are alert to the evolving developments, supported by thousands of 24x7 world-wide employee situation-observers and competition-evaluators. They can be useful guides, not only for their employers, but for us as individual investors - in the way they influence the thinking of the market pros.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures.

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk ?

and ? How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

is realistic to expect? Why? How often may price-risk disappointment occur?

disappointment occur? How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

and capital may disappointment involve? How frequently may the expected rewards be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. "When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others".

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm's capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won't do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day's closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the "smart money" can make useful forecasts - for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants - the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by "open auction". Such trades set and move public posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, price-wise.

Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples here is how Yahoo Finance reports on ADUS:

Description

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after surgery. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2018, the company served consumers through 156 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

We select other Healthcare Industry stocks for comparisons

The stock price forecast data used in Figure 1 comes from the hedging actions of MMs. These are the stocks most used by institutional investors.

Many are substantial capitalization stocks which Institutional Investment organizations' researchers and portfolio managers watch closely, as do individual investors. But even the smaller issues get examined as part of the competitive scene for the industry biggies. Note columns [U] and [V] of Figure 3 when it is presented.

Most individual investors in their personal transactions will not impact the market to the same extent as the institutions. But we do share in the benefits (and risks) of the institutions' presence in securities' market quotes.

Figure 1 compares how the MMs translate their big-money clients' appetites into upside-to-downside price change prospects, and what that has meant in the past regarding price drawdown exposure on the way to the upside target.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are located down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in ADUS at location [5], but also LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) at [6]. Location [8] encloses the market index SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF (SPY).

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of why we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for ADUS, consider Figure 2. It shows the trend of MM price range forecasts daily in the past 6 months.

Figure 2

The vertical lines in this picture are not past actual market prices like those seen in "technical analysis charts". Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small "thumbnail" picture in Figure 2 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. ADUS's current level of a 55 RI is past equal prospects for upside and downside price changes in coming weeks and months, with slightly more downside.

So, why highlight ADUS as a great opportunity?

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the Comparing Details heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

First, let's look at ADUS price and forecast behavior in contrast with the market-average ETF of SPDR S&P500 Trust (SPY), shown in Figure 3. It contains MM price range forecasts extracted once a week from their daily stream over the past two years. Figure 4 does the same for ADUS.

Figure 3

Source: Author

Figure 4

Source: Author

Differences of scale in Figures 3 and 4 disguise SPY's price annual growth rate [CAGR] at a little over +10%, while that of ADUS is well over +50%. SPY's forecast uncertainty ranges appear larger than those of ADUS, while their Range Indexes of 47 and 55 are close to one another but on opposite sides of the equal up-to-down price-change balance.

What is of significant difference, beside their Annual Rates of Return, is the actual price volatility relative to the forecast price ranges. The heavy dot in SPY's vertical forecast bars never gets close to the forecast day's upper or lower extremes. The ADUS experiences are quite the opposite.

The small lower picture in each stock's Figure pose the differences dramatically. They show the frequency distributions of each stock's daily Range Index values over hundreds of days of measurement. Note how compact, neat and orderly is the distribution of RIs for SPY, while those for ADUS are widely scattered. That tells of large price-change opportunities being frequently presented in ADUS and rarely being encountered in SPY.

ADUS is in mid-cycle of its price swing from low to high MM price expectations. It may be more driven now by late-stage momentum enthusiasm of investors - both institutional and individual - who have often in the past driven the price up to unsustainable levels - resulting in the 94/100 win odds from the present (and prior) 55 Range Indexes, 31 of them.

Figure 4 suggests now is not too late to get meaningful portfolio value increment from ADUS, in historically-brief (4 week, 20 market-day) periods. Today's forecast matches the same size upside prospect of +6.3% price gain with an even higher Credible Ratio of 1.0, in its recognition of better odds of profitable %Payoffs at the +6.3% scale.

In short, the stock offers more size of gain, in a shorter holding period, at better odds, than the market-proxy ETF of SPY. But how does it compare to other choices from the same industry surroundings? Please consider Figure 5.

Figure 5

Source: Author

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today's RI forecast [G] to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. ADUS's low-loss experience is a stand-out in column [H].

That combination result appears in the [I] %payoff which includes loser prior forecasts as well as the percentage gains of winners. The size of [I] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]'s credibility in [N]. Again, ADUS's performance (at this level of its RI) is an advantage in this element of the investing contest for commitment of portfolio capital.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won't patiently wait for "long-term-trend" investments to be "sure" (like Eastman Kodak (KODK), General Motors (GM), General Electric (GE), or others) of their "passive investment" buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3's rows are ranked by the historical results (of today's RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can't be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That's a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [I], and take the complement of [H] (100 - H) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row's prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places ADUS in first place by a wide margin among most other Dow Jones Index stocks. Its 28.7 bp/day score is far above what the most widely of interest stock in the group, LHCG offers, 16.6. The market index ETF, SPY, at this time produces a -0.8 bp/d prospect.

Part of ADUS's appeal comes from its high Realized Payoffs from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 55. The payoff experiences of most stocks are not linear to their Range Index values, and do not have highly uniform characteristics. A look back at the Figure 4 small-picture of ADUS's Range Index distribution over the past 5 years is revealing.

It shows that ADUS's RI frequency peaks at around 30, typical of many stocks, and rarely gets much above 55, where it is now. What happens between its now 55 and those few remaining higher RIs is rising prices, often (here usually) reaching the top-of-forecast ranges of those prior 55 RI forecasts. Consider it momentum, perhaps. But it has occurred in all but one of the 31 ADUS cases of prior 55 RIs.

Winning all but one of the prior RI 55 forecasts places its Realized Payoff average at +6.3%, better than most others. When that Win Odds ratio of 94 and payoff of +6.3% is coupled with an average [J] holding period of only 20 market days, its net basis points per day of investment of 28.7 is far above any of the group alternatives. Its differences in CAGRs of +114% the rest of column [K] are significant.

ADUS competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2668 stocks, ETFs and market indexes. Its 28.7 bp/day falls even exceeds the best-20 ranked of that large set of securities which averages 22.4 bp/day.

Within the group's stocks a comparison of ADUS on the basis of its current RI forecast odds of profitable outcome and the prior average size of those outcomes is dramatic. Please see Figure 6. Again, as in Figure 1, the favorable directions of the map are down and to the right.

Figure 6

source: Author

The map includes SPY as a "market index average" at [4]. ADUS [1] at its current reward~risk balance among the Figure 5 stocks Win Odds and net Payoffs is a clear-cut favorite, with LHCG at [7] a trailing competitor.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +6% upside target attainable in as little time as four weeks. It may prove to be a better interim speculative holding vehicle than any other of the considered stocks or the market index ETF SPY in the next 2-3 months.

There are a number of better-ranked prospects in our MM forecast population than any in this group at present. For additional information check my SA blog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADUS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.