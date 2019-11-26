Immunomedics: A Breakthrough On Commercialization Could (Finally) Be Imminent

IMMU has failed to commercialise a drug in 35+ years of trying but the new management team could deliver despite recent setbacks.

Clinical trials suggest the efficacy of sacituzumab govitecan, and IMMU plans to commercialise on its own in the US and has granted a license to Everest Medicines for commercialisation in China.

Rejection caused by chemistry, manufacturing, and control issues plus reported data integrity breaches. CEO Michael Pehl resigned shortly after the verdict. CMO Rob Iannone also left in April.

Investment Thesis

I think Immunomedics (IMMU) is an interesting investment opportunity. The company was previously famous for its inability to commercialise new drug candidates (35 years of trying, no successes). But current management fought hard to take control of the company and prevent the sale of its flagship drug sacituzumab govitecan to Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN). There is a wealth of positive data surrounding this antibody drug conjugate that can deliver moderately toxic drug SN-38 to where its needed by combining it with a humanised antibody that targets the TROP 2 receptor.

Sacituzumab govitecan can potentially be used to treat third-line and first-line breast cancers, most notably triple negative breast cancers and also urothelial cancer. Despite a BLA being rejected by the FDA in January '19, the company says its ready to resubmit the application, and if successful, commercialisation would be imminent. Hence, I believe a good strategy would be to buy and hold IMMU stock in anticipation of successful commercialisation.

Company History: The Battle For A Long-Awaited Prized Asset

Can Immunomedics put 35+ years of failure behind them and finally commercialise a drug candidate?

Yes, there is certainly a bear case to be made about this company, and in fact, there have been some notable ones written on these pages. But that was then, and this is now.

Immunomedics today is practically unrecognisable from the husband and wife team of David and Susan Goldenberg that failed to capitalise on as many as 23 orphan drug designations up to 2017, failing to obtain FDA approval to bring any of them to market.

The Goldenbergs were ousted in a boardroom coup back in 2017 by activist investors VenBio, who had built up a 10% stake in the company and were determined to prevent IMMU from selling its prized asset, sacituzumab govitecan (SG), otherwise known as IMMU-132, to Seattle Genetics in a deal worth $2bn plus collaboration agreements.

VenBio took over at IMMU and pledged to develop IMMU-132 into a blockbuster drug, based on IMMU-132's impressive early-stage trial results.

How Promising Is IMMU-132?

Clearly, VenBio believed that IMMU-132 was worth fighting for, and whilst the Goldenberg's and the previous management team were prepared to sell their asset, the terms of the deal with Seattle were certainly favourable enough to suggest that IMMU-132 has the potential to be a blockbuster.

IMMU-132 is a type of drug known as an investigational (since it has yet to be approved) antibody-drug conjugate. To be more precise, sacituzumab govitecan is a conjugation of a drug known as SN-38 and a humanised antibody that targets something called the Trop 2 receptor, which is a transmembrane glycoprotein expressed in many forms of cancer (Source: ADC Review).

SN-38 is a moderately toxic drug which can be attached to an antibody at a much higher drug to antibody ratio than some more toxic drug treatments and can, therefore, have a more extended; and in theory, effective, treatment cycle.

In SG, the drug is conjugated with an anti-TROP-2 antibody known as hRS7. hRS7 is able to enter cancer cells by binding to TROP-2 and delivering SN-38 in a targeted and efficient way that limits the toxic effects of the SN-38 treatment (Source: Immunomedics website).

SG has received both Fast Track designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for patients with metastatic TNBC; with the latter awarded after a set of positive phase II clinical trial results in 2016. According to ADC:

The researchers conducting the trial concluded that sacituzumab govitecan shows manageable toxicity, and encouraging anti-tumor activity in relapsed/refractory patients with TNBC. This antibody-drug conjugate appears to have a high therapeutic index in heavily pretreated patients.

Source: Immunomedics Investor Presentation Jefferies 2019 Conference

The chart above from a recent Immunomedics investor presentation also shows that as a third-line treatment for mTNBC SG has demonstrated impressive Overall Response Rates (ORR) and Progression-Free Survival. The PFS of 5.5 months is more than double that of similar drugs being trialed for the same treatment, according to this piece in the Motley Fool.

Duration of treatment results has also shown to be positive.

Source: Immunomedics Investor Presentation Jefferies 2019 Conference

More recently, IMMU has set up 3 new clinical trials: TROPiCS-02 for HR+/HER2 Metastatic Breast Cancer; TROPiCS-03 for Advanced Solid Tumors; and ASCENT Trial for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (Source: Immunomedics website).

ASCENT is slated to deliver results in June next year, whilst TROPiCS-02 DATA is likely to be available in August 2022 and TROPiCS-03 in May 2023 (Source: Clinicaltrials.gov).

Additionally, IMMU has launched a clinical trial, TROPHY U-01 for Metastatic Urothelial Cancer. Interim data from this fully enrolled trial of 100 patients has been positive, with an ORR of 29% in 35 patients (Source: ADC Review). Presenting the interim results, Scott T. Tagawa, Professor at the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, commented:

Together with the prior clinical data, I believe the favorable benefit/risk profile of sacituzumab govitecan has the potential to change the treatment landscape of urothelial cancer,"

Partnerships

At the same ESMO conference, the interim data from TROPHY U-01 were announced. IMMU also announced a collaboration partnership with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), to evaluate a combination of SG and a cell death ligand known as atezolizumab, and marketed as Tecentriq as a frontline treatment for metastatic or inoperable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

A second collaboration was also announced, with German pharma GBG Forschungs-GmbH to develop SG as a treatment for early-stage breast cancer patients who do not achieve a pathological complete response (PCR) following standard neoadjuvant therapy.

In April this year, IMMU granted a license to Chinese company Everest Medicines II Limited to develop and commercialise SG in China and across Asia (according to Q319 10Q submission). In exchange, IMMU received an upfront payment of $65m (recorded as deferred revenue) and will receive a further $60m should SG be approved by the FDA. Up to $180 will be received if all milestones are met, plus sales milestone payments of up to $530m, and royalty payments of between 14% and 20% based on net sales.

Intriguingly, IMMU has also signed an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, an offshoot of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), to promote a new drug candidate Erdafitinib, pan-FGFR kinase inhibitor that received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA in March 2018 (Source: Immunomedics press release).

Janssen have submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for the use of Erdafitinib to treat metastatic urothelial cancer and certain fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) genetic alterations.

Since its BLA was rejected, presumably IMMU has a large sales and marketing team kicking its heels waiting for something to sell. Perhaps that is the reasoning behind the Janssen agreement? The physicians that the sales team will target will most likely be the same ones they will pitch SG to, should the drug finally secure FDA approval. CFO Usama Malik commented on the recent earnings call with respect to the Janssen partnership:

Because it will completely dovetail into our own commercial launch, once our reps are up and running on the training for sacituzumab govitecan. So you know it was a creative deal. And we expect that will pay dividends on multiple fronts.

Market Opportunity

In their presentation, IMMU describes the "unmet need" of mTNBC patients estimating that there are around 8k patients in the US and 14k patients in Europe and Japan who could benefit from treatment with SG.

IMMU also suggests SG as a new therapeutic option needed for HR+/HER2- mBC; the most common form of breast cancer in the US; for around 25k third-line patients in the US and 35k in Europe and the US. Based on the TROPICS O2 study, IMMU believes that an accelerated approval submission may be made.

I have been unable to find much publicly available data on a suggested price point for SG, or its potential sales revenues, other than references to an analyst's note from Jefferies estimating:

U.S. sales of around $3 billion at peak in 2033 and another $435 million in royalties from EU sales that year. (Source: Fierce Biotech)

Then, there is the income from the partnership with Everest which is hard to quantify but could potentially be in the hundreds of millions per annum in my view.

New Management: Same Failings?

Unfortunately, since taking over at the helm of IMMU, VenBio has succumbed to many of the same failings of the previous management, failing to secure FDA approval for its drug candidate.

In January, IMMU stock fell from $18.56 to $13.10 after its BLA was rejected by the FDA; a 42% drop in price. In its complete response letter (CRL), the FDA highlighted issues with chemistry, manufacturing, and control matters (Source: Healio). This led to the departure of then CEO and President Michael Pehl, and later, Chief Medical Officer Rob Iannone.

There was further bad news with the revelation that during an inspection of IMMUs Morris Plains, New Jersey, plant, the FDA had uncovered issues with data integrity and misrepresentation of the integrity test procedure in the test record. In total, the FDA made 13 observations, including potential for contamination at the plant, inadequate drainage, and lack of inventory audit trails (Source: BioPharma Reporter).

Whether these issues can be blamed on the previous owner's mismanagement or raise questions about VenBio's ability to adequately develop and deliver a drug fit for purpose, only time will tell.

On the positive side, it seems the FDA did not raise any questions around the efficacy of SG itself. As such, on the Q3 earnings call, Executive Chairman Behzad Aghazadeh, who led the original boardroom coup, claimed that the problems had been dealt with and promised the re-submission of the BLA as early as this month (but most likely now in December).

Kudos to our quality and manufacturing teams, we have completed all BLA related manufacturing operations of Morris Plains and after our scheduled and annual maintenance shut down. We are already back-up and running routine manufacturing operations in preparation for commercial launch subject to approval.

Albeit, IMMU is currently without a recognised CEO or CMO, which could be a worry.

Financials

There is, of course, no revenue stream but a ramping up of costs and expenses from $148m in the first 9 months of 2018 to $233.6m for the same period in 2019 reflect the costs of running several clinical trials concurrently. The company lost $94.3m in Q319. IMMU has $369.2m in cash, which suggests it can support operations for the foreseeable future, but with such a large cash burn, shareholders may have to face up to further dilution if the company needs to raise further funds.

Conclusion: If Management stop bungling it, there is a potential blockbuster in there somewhere

The only real constant in the recent turbulent history of Immunomedics is the fact that IMMU-132, or sacituzumab govitecan, or SG or whatever you want to call it has demonstrated serious potential in clinical trials as a third-line treatment for TNBC. It may also prove to be a potential first-line treatment for the most common forms of breast cancer in collaboration with other drugs. And finally, it is showing positive signs in clinical trials for treatment of Metastatic Urothelial Cancer.

As such, achieving commercialisation ought to be a strong probability, but IMMU, in traditional fashion, can't quite get the drug past the FDA's rigorous approval program.

What happens over the next few months ought to be critical. Either the FDA responds quickly to the re-submission (assuming it is made when management says it will be made i.e. very soon) and grants the drug a BLA, smoothing the progress towards commercialisation, activating milestone payments, and giving IMMU's large and relatively inactive sales and marketing division the opportunity to start selling the drug.

On the other hand, the FDA may now want to wait until the results of the new trials become available, which could mean waiting until at least mid-2021, or even until 2023 when the results of Tropics-03 are made available.

The bear case for the stock suggests this could be another hype cycle, and when the drug inevitably fails like all of IMMU's drug candidates tend to do, the stock price will nosedive as IMMU's portfolio will be worth next to nothing.

Personally, based on my research, I don't believe that the history of IMMU is relevant as the company is practically unrecognisable from its previous incarnation. Although the stock is not cheap for a non-revenue generating company without a track record of success, a buy and hold strategy seems to me to be a solid bet.

If the BLA is secured, we can expect to see the share price climb quickly (analysts have set price targets between $16 and $40). If the FDA requires more evidence that SG can successfully treat various forms of breast cancer as a third or first-line treatment, then, in my view, IMMU's management should be able to secure the funds necessary to progress trials, albeit there may be some shareholder dilution.

Another encouraging sign is the money that Executive Chairman buying up the stock. In June, Aghazadeh bought $19m of shares at an average price of 12.21 per share (Source: The Fly).

The stock trades at $18.5 at the time of writing and has traded as high as $27.5. It's risky, but buy and hold would be my recommendation. I say that cautiously since I have struggled to find good data concerning a price point and potential sales, but personally, I do think the agreement signed with Everest suggests that SG has strong global sales potential.

Given all the positive data around SG, even if IMMU's new management can't get it over the line, it does have the option of selling out to somebody who can.

I would strongly urge anybody considering investing in MMU to take a good look at all the available trial data for sacituzumab govitecan. There is a wealth of data; far more than I have time to go through here; and that, more than anything else, should determine whether IMMU represents a good investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.