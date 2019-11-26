Dell: Deleveraging To Unlock Significant Value

Shares to trade up to ~$85 on EBITDA expansion, though a successful deleveraging scenario could unlock even more value.

With “new” Dell (DELL) currently trading far below its mid-year peak, I think consensus is missing the deleveraging story here. Core Dell remains highly free cash flow generative, and even assuming revenue and operating income in line with consensus; there is plenty of room for the company to beat on EPS solely based on the interest line going into 2020. In a successful debt paydown scenario, I believe consensus will re-adjust accordingly, which should boost consensus EPS higher and force a re-rating. Shares also offer investors additional margin of safety through a sum-of-parts discount, which implies a deeply discounted "core Dell" at current prices. I think shares could potentially trade up to ~$85 on EBITDA expansion, though this could prove conservative down the line as the deleveraging story plays out.

Stronger end markets

Though the PC market is likely in secular decline, Dell is still extracting growth across the client (+9.0% YoY), commercial (+10.1% YoY) and consumer (+6.1% YoY) segments. Though the broader PC space is unlikely to turn around, continued share gains should continue for Dell as PC demand continues to consolidate among the top vendors.

Source: Analyst Meeting Presentation

Servers, on the other hand, offer more exciting prospects - Dell EMC is outperforming a fast-growing space, posting strong growth numbers across external storage (+18.4% YoY), mainstream servers (+43.5% YoY), and hyper-converged systems (+142.0% YoY).

Source: Analyst Meeting Presentation

The acquisition of EMC has opened up a new growth avenue for Dell, creating a "one-stop-shop" for data center products pulling Dell's servers. Though there was some share loss in storage in the aftermath of the EMC acquisition, Dell has gained back share in recent quarters, having addressed some of its product and go-to-market issues.

Source: Statista

I see little reason for the company's recent share gains in storage to slow, especially as it continues to rationalize its product portfolio in pursuit of innovation.

"We looked at the market needs and we have built the next generation roadmap that simplifies what we do in a very significant way...And the result is pretty staggering. In many cases we have two to three times more developers today working on the new stuff, the things on the far right-hand side of the chart than we did a year ago, driving a higher level of innovation than we’ve ever had."

It's also important to keep the broader context in mind - the next compute cycle is increasingly looking to be data-driven, and technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain are extremely data-intensive, requiring IT investments to collect information from new sources and processes with richer compute.

Dell as a group (EMC, VMware, Pivotal, RSA, etc), is well-equipped to provide the infrastructure and services needed to fulfill CIO needs at the edge, core, and cloud as we enter a data-driven investment cycle.

Source: Dell Business Update

Diversified product portfolio

Another key argument for "new Dell" is its diverse portfolio - Dell has leveraged M&A to build the broadest product portfolio on the market currently.

Source: Dell Business Update

The biggest driver of the expanded revenue mix is Dell's $67 billion acquisition of EMC, which added ~$13 billion in storage revenue, majority ownership of VMware revenue (~ $7 billion), 61% ownership of Pivotal cloud software, and 100% ownership of RSA security software. On a net basis, the EMC acquisition added ~$25 billion of revenue at twice the margins of Dell's core business.

Source: Analyst Meeting Presentation

Management is actively looking to extract synergies from the portfolio - Dell has simplified the storage portfolio with new low-end and high-end storage offerings announced in FY19 and a mid-range storage refresh planned for late FY20.

Debt paydown to unlock equity value

The most significant factor in the Dell investment thesis is the impact of the company’s sizable $36.4 billion debt stack ($52.6 billion incl DFS, subs, etc). Dell is the most highly levered hardware tech company by a wide margin, and as a result, debt paydown is likely to account for the majority of Dell’s cash flow generation over the next few years. Though the paydown schedule appears manageable at this stage, it leaves little room for error.

Source: Company Debt Breakout

With that said, Dell’s targeted deleveraging brings potential benefits as well, and I estimate an ~10% boost to FY22 EPS from lower interest expenses in my base case. Further, I would not discount the potential for a refinancing down the line to lower-rate debt as Dell’s balance sheet improves; moving to a 4.5% cost of debt (from ~5+% in Q2) in FY22 would provide an incremental tailwind to EPS, bringing diluted FY22 EPS up to $8.67.

Source: Author Estimates, Company Filings

The sum-of-parts discount offers additional margin of safety - Dell’s equity stakes in its three publicly-traded subsidiaries (VMW, PVTL, and SCWX) are worth more than Dell’s total market cap, implying a negative equity value for the “core” Dell business. Adding Dell’s net debt, a sum-of-the-parts valuation based on a 5x target EV/EBITDA multiple would imply a target price of ~$85.

Core Dell Enterprise Value $46,250 Target Multiple 5x FY21E Core Dell EBITDA $9,250 Core Dell Net Debt (including DFS debt, ex-unrestricted subs) 42,600 Core Dell Market Value 3,650 Value of Dell's ownership in public subsidiaries 60,088 Consolidated Dell Market Value 63,738 Dell Shares Outstanding 751 Consolidated Dell Target Share Price 85

Source: Author Estimates, Market Data as at 26th Nov

Note: Core Dell net debt calculated based on a) $billion debt (ex-unrestricted subs), and b) $6.0 billion cash & investments (ex-unrestricted subs)

Conclusion

Going into the Q3 earnings print, I think it is high time investors revisit the Dell story. Fundamentals are strong, and long-term, I believe Dell’s scale advantages should allow it to out-perform the overall market. The migration to higher-value offerings, particularly in servers and storage, is timely given the weak memory pricing environment at present, and I think there is a strong case for operating income at core Dell to move above consensus. I see Dell as a deleveraging story – the market is giving little credit to the company’s long-term cash generation ability or the possibility of a refinancing as Dell inches closer toward investment-grade. A successful paydown should, nonetheless, unlock equity value via improved earnings and potentially, a multiple re-rating. On a sum-of-parts basis, I believe shares should trade up to ~$85.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.